Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 18 septembre 2023

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
The Rolling Stones
|
What A Shame
|
The Rolling Stones
|
Flip Of The Switch
|
The Rolling Stones
|
One More Try
|
The Rolling Stones
|
Summer Romance
|
The Rolling Stones
|
Stray Cat Blues
|
The Rolling Stones
|
Child Of The Moon
|
The Rolling Stones
|
Now I Got A Witness
|
The Rolling Stones
|
Black Limousine
|
The Rolling Stones
|
Brand New Car
|
The Rolling Stones
|
Cook Cook Blues
|
The Rolling Stones
|
I Had It With You
|
The Rolling Stones
|
Dontcha Botter Me
|
The Rolling Stones
|
Country Honk
|
The Rolling Stones
|
Hitch Hike
|
The Rolling Stones
|
Jiving Sister Fanny
|
The Rolling Stones
|
Memo From Turner
|
The Rolling Stones
|
Empty Heart
|
The Rolling Stones
|
My Obsession
|
The Rolling Stones
|
Little T & A
|
The Rolling Stones
|
Rocking Is Our Business
|
The Rolling Stones
|
Sway
|
The Rolling Stones
|
Get Me Down Slow
|
The Rolling Stones
|
Citadel
|
The Rolling Stones
|
When You Re Gone
|
The Rolling Stones
|
Sweet Black Angel
|
The Rolling Stones
|
Ventilator Blues
|
The Rolling Stones
|
Who S Drivin Your Plane
|
The Rolling Stones
|
Luxury
|
The Rolling Stones
|
Hide Your Love
|
The Rolling Stones
|
Break The Spell
|
The Rolling Stones
|
Pretty Beat Up
|
The Rolling Stones
|
I Want To Be Loved
|
The Rolling Stones
|
Hey Negrita
|
Jack Mc Vea
|
Ubie Dubie
|
Sam Myers
|
Tryin Hard
|
Good Rockin Charles
|
Eyesight To The Blind
|
Homesick James
|
The Woman I Love
|
Etta James / Dr. John
|
I D Rather Go Blind
|
Rockin Dupsee
|
I Don T Want Your Troubles
|
Sam Price
|
Honky Tonk Caboose
|
Champion Jack Dupree
|
Dirty Woman
|
James Cotton / Buddy Guy
|
Set A Date
|
Johnny Shines
|
Sweet Home Chicago
|
Ramblin Hi Harris
|
I Haven T Got A Home
|
Lazy Lester
|
Sugar Coated Love
|
Eddie C. Campbell
|
Let S Pick It
|
Sunnyland Slim
|
Slim S Shout
|
Pee Wee Crayton
|
Red Rose Boogie
|
Andrex Mc Mahon
|
You Don T Have To Go