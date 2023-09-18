Passer au contenu
Dr Boogie

Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 18 septembre 2023

Par Walter De Paduwa via

Retrouvez tout l’univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

The Rolling Stones

What A Shame

The Rolling Stones

Flip Of The Switch

The Rolling Stones

One More Try

The Rolling Stones

Summer Romance

The Rolling Stones

Stray Cat Blues

The Rolling Stones

Child Of The Moon

The Rolling Stones

Now I Got A Witness

The Rolling Stones

Black Limousine

The Rolling Stones

Brand New Car

The Rolling Stones

Cook Cook Blues

The Rolling Stones

I Had It With You

The Rolling Stones

Dontcha Botter Me

The Rolling Stones

Country Honk

The Rolling Stones

Hitch Hike

The Rolling Stones

Jiving Sister Fanny

The Rolling Stones

Memo From Turner

The Rolling Stones

Empty Heart

The Rolling Stones

My Obsession

The Rolling Stones

Little T & A

The Rolling Stones

Rocking Is Our Business

The Rolling Stones

Sway

The Rolling Stones

Get Me Down Slow

The Rolling Stones

Citadel

The Rolling Stones

When You Re Gone

The Rolling Stones

Sweet Black Angel

The Rolling Stones

Ventilator Blues

The Rolling Stones

Who S Drivin Your Plane

The Rolling Stones

Luxury

The Rolling Stones

Hide Your Love

The Rolling Stones

Break The Spell

The Rolling Stones

Pretty Beat Up

The Rolling Stones

I Want To Be Loved

The Rolling Stones

Hey Negrita
   

Jack Mc Vea

Ubie Dubie

Sam Myers

Tryin Hard

Good Rockin Charles

Eyesight To The Blind

Homesick James 

The Woman I Love

Etta James / Dr. John

I D Rather Go Blind

Rockin Dupsee

I Don T Want Your Troubles

Sam Price

Honky Tonk Caboose

Champion Jack Dupree

Dirty Woman

James Cotton / Buddy Guy

Set A Date

Johnny Shines

Sweet Home Chicago

Ramblin Hi Harris

I Haven T Got A Home

Lazy Lester

Sugar Coated Love

Eddie C. Campbell

Let S Pick It

Sunnyland Slim

Slim S Shout

Pee Wee Crayton

Red Rose Boogie

Andrex Mc Mahon

You Don T Have To Go

