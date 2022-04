Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 18 avril 2022

Interprète Titre

CANNED HEAT LOOKING FOR THE PARTY

THE IDEALS KNEE SOCKS

THE RAY-O-VACS MY BABY S GONE

THE FIVE KEYS ROCKIN AND CRYING BLUES

THE CUES WHY

THE MARATHONS PEANUT BUTTER

THE CADETS HEARTBREAK HOTEL

THE DOVELLS THE JITTERBURGH

THE DEL-VIKINGS THE BIG BEAT

CHICO LEVERETT WORK WORK

THE JUNGLE TIGERS JUNGLE HOP

THE FOUNDATIONS JERKIN THE DOGS

ARTHUR CONLEY PEOPLE SURE ACT FUNNY

JOE SIMON SAY

STEVIE WONDER I PITY THE FOOL

JIMMY HUGHES YOU DONE FED ME SUMPIN

R.B. GREAVES THIS IS SOUL

THE ISLEY BROTHERS SHOUT

REDDOG BACK ON THE BOTTLE AGAIN

RICHARD RAY FARRELL DON T JUDGE BY THE COLOR

TRAVELIN BLUES KINGS WHAT NEEDED DOIN DONE

LAUREN ANDERSON THE WAY I WANT

DOC LOU & THE ROOSTERS C'MON HEY YEAH

A.J. FULLERTON NEVER WAS

BUBBA & THE BIG BAD BLUES DO WHAT S RIGHT

BUBBA & THE BIG BAD BLUES LOSE THESE BLUES

BUBBA & THE BIG BAD BLUES I OWN THE ROAD

WILLIE JACKSON I M YOUR LANDLORD

BIG GEORGE JACKSON SOUTHERN IN MY SOUL

ARIZONA DRAWES I LL GO WHERE YOU WANT ME

REVEREND UTAH SMITH TWO WINGS

BLIND WILLIE JOHNSON TAKE YOUR BURDEN TO THE LORD

REVEREBD EDWARD CLAYTON WE NEED THAT TRUE RELIGION

LUTHER MAGBY BLESSED ARE THE POOR

JIMMY WHITERSPOON EVIL MAN BLUES

MOJO BUFORD DEEP SEA DIVER

TED HAWKINS WATCH YOUR STEP

FRANKIE LEE SIMS MARRIED WOMAN

SILAS HOGAN I M GONNA QUIT YOU PRETTY B

WILBERT HARRISON WOMEN AND WHISKEY

JOHN LEE HOOKER TOO MUCH BOOGIE

ANDREW 'BLUEBLOOD' MC MAHON ORPHAN HOME BLUES

MUDDY WATERS JITTERBURGH BLUES

JOHNNY SHINES RIDE RIDE MAMA

ROY DUNN EVERYTHING I GOT TO HOLD TO

TOMMY LEE RUSSELL PINETOP BW

TARHEEL SLIM N° 9 TRAIN

LEE JACKSON JUANITA

JUNIOR WELLS / BUDDY GUY MOJO WORKING / HIDEWAY