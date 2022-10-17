|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Canned Heat
|
Let S Work Together
|
The Lowdown Saints
|
Hit Me Hard
|
Bob Corritore / J. Vaughan
|
Shuff Stuff
|
Bob Corritore / J. Vaughan
|
Mr Tale S Advice
|
Bob Corritore / Jr Watson
|
Harmonica Watusi
|
Rory Gallagher
|
Bought And Sold
|
Rory Gallagher
|
Hands Off
|
Rory Gallagher
|
Cruise On Out
|
Rory Gallagher
|
Bullfrog Blues / Sea Cruise
|
Timber
|
Witch Hunt
|
Alex Taylor
|
Baby Ruth
|
Delbert Mc Clinton
|
Baby Ruth
|
Levon Helm
|
Milcow Boogie
|
Ohio Knox
|
Calamity Jane
|
Neil Young & The Bluenotes
|
Ten Men Workin
|
Captain Beefheart
|
Hard Workin Man
|
The Grandmothers
|
Ginger Wall
|
Delaney & Blue Diamond
|
Givin Birth To A Song
|
Bones
|
Door To Door Love
|
James Gang
|
My Door Is Open
|
Grandpa Jones
|
Grandpa Boogie
|
Grandpa Jones
|
Fast Moving Night Train
|
Grandpa Jones
|
Here Rattler Here
|
Grandpa Jones
|
I Don T Know Gee From Haw
|
Grandpa Jones
|
Mountain Dew
|
Special Bob Corritore On Harmonica With…....
|
Willie Buck
|
That Ain T Enough
|
Pinetop Perkins
|
Big Fat Mama
|
Robert Bilbo Walker
|
The Rooster
|
Mighty Joe Milsap
|
I M Gonna Keep What I Got
|
Pecan Porter
|
Let S Work Together
|
Oscar Wilson
|
Bitter Seed
|
Shy Perry
|
Wang Dang Doodle
|
Dave Riley
|
Home In Chicago
|
Francine Reed
|
Don T Need Your Permission
|
Jimi Primetime" Smith
|
Soul Food
|
Louisiana Red
|
Tell Me About It
|
Henry Townsend
|
Don T Know What I M Gonna Do
|
Sugaray Rayford
|
Big Mama Soul Food
|
Bob Stroger
|
Train Fare
Dr Boogie
Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 17 octobre 2022
