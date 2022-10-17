Passer au contenu
RTBF
Dr Boogie

Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 17 octobre 2022

il y a 9 minutesTemps de lecture1 min
Par Walter De Paduwa

Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

Let S Work Together

The Lowdown Saints

Hit Me Hard

Bob Corritore / J. Vaughan

Shuff Stuff

Bob Corritore / J. Vaughan

Mr Tale S Advice

Bob Corritore / Jr Watson

Harmonica Watusi
   

Rory Gallagher

Bought And Sold

Rory Gallagher

Hands Off

Rory Gallagher

Cruise On Out

Rory Gallagher

Bullfrog Blues / Sea Cruise
   

Timber

Witch Hunt

Alex Taylor

Baby Ruth

Delbert Mc Clinton

Baby Ruth

Levon Helm

Milcow Boogie

Ohio Knox

Calamity Jane

Neil Young & The Bluenotes

Ten Men Workin

Captain Beefheart

Hard Workin Man

The Grandmothers

Ginger Wall

Delaney & Blue Diamond

Givin Birth To A Song

Bones

Door To Door Love

James Gang

My Door Is Open
   

Grandpa Jones

Grandpa Boogie

Grandpa Jones

Fast Moving Night Train

Grandpa Jones

Here Rattler Here

Grandpa Jones

I Don T Know Gee From Haw

Grandpa Jones

Mountain Dew
   

Special Bob Corritore On Harmonica With…....
   

Willie Buck

That Ain T Enough

Pinetop Perkins

Big Fat Mama

Robert Bilbo Walker

The Rooster

Mighty Joe Milsap

I M Gonna Keep What I Got

Pecan Porter

Let S Work Together

Oscar Wilson

Bitter Seed

Shy Perry

Wang Dang Doodle

Dave Riley

Home In Chicago

Francine Reed

Don T Need Your Permission

Jimi Primetime" Smith

Soul Food

Louisiana Red

Tell Me About It

Henry Townsend

Don T Know What I M Gonna Do

Sugaray Rayford

Big Mama Soul Food

Bob Stroger

Train Fare

