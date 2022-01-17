Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 17 janvier 2022

Interprète Titre

Canned Heat Amphetamine Annie

Benoit Blue Boy Elle A Pris Un Jour De Conge

Patrick Verbeke Le Blues Du Bebe Heureux

Steve Verbeke Cigarette

Bill Deraime Changer De Quai

Telephone Facile

Paul Personne Barjoland

Omar & The Howlers Under My Spell

The Tomcats I M A Country Boy

The Contenders Hit That Thang

Roomful Of Blues Two Pick And A Bone

Hollywood Fats Band Okie Dokie Stomp

Paul Orta & The Kingpins Jump The Boogie

Fabulous Thunderbirds Neightbor Neighbor

Cliff Bennett's Rebellion Sandy Mary

Mark-Almond Riding Free

Jade Warrior Three Horned Dragon King

The Animals Rock Me Baby

Rumplestiltskin Pate De Foie Gras

Ugly Custard Custard S Last Stand

Snafu Keep On Running

Tempest Strangeher

Whitesnake Carry Your Load

Bakerloo Bring It On Home

Kossoff's Back Street Crawler Tuesday Morning

Heads Hands & Feet Song And Dance

Savoy Brown Denim Demon

Harmonica Blues King Harris Blues King Mambo

Dave Hamilton & His Peppers Argentina

Clifton Chenier The Things I Did For You

Soldier Boy Houston Hug Me Baby

Country Paul Sidewalk Boogie

Magic Sam Roll Your Moneymaker

Silver & The Fiery Boys Baby Oh Yeah

Memphis Slim Chicago Houserent Blues

Champion Jack Dupree My Black And White Dog

L.C. Green When The Sun Is Shinning

Sleepy Joe Mama Mama Blues

Boy Blue Boogie Children

Little Walter Southern Feeling

Moris Pejoe Tired Of Cryin Over You

Sippie Wallace Jelly Roll Blues

Sister Rosetta Tharpe Up Around My Head