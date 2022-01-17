Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 17 janvier 2022

Voici la playlist de Dr Boogie pour l’émission du 17 janvier :
Interprète
Titre
Canned Heat
Amphetamine Annie
Benoit Blue Boy
Elle A Pris Un Jour De Conge
Patrick Verbeke
Le Blues Du Bebe Heureux
Steve Verbeke
Cigarette
Bill Deraime
Changer De Quai
Telephone
Facile
Paul Personne
Barjoland
Omar & The Howlers
Under My Spell
The Tomcats
I M A Country Boy
The Contenders
Hit That Thang
Roomful Of Blues
Two Pick And A Bone
Hollywood Fats Band
Okie Dokie Stomp
Paul Orta & The Kingpins
Jump The Boogie
Fabulous Thunderbirds
Neightbor Neighbor
Cliff Bennett's Rebellion
Sandy Mary
Mark-Almond
Riding Free
Jade Warrior
Three Horned Dragon King
The Animals
Rock Me Baby
Rumplestiltskin
Pate De Foie Gras
Ugly Custard
Custard S Last Stand
Snafu
Keep On Running
Tempest
Strangeher
Whitesnake
Carry Your Load
Bakerloo
Bring It On Home
Kossoff's Back Street Crawler
Tuesday Morning
Heads Hands & Feet
Song And Dance
Savoy Brown
Denim Demon
Harmonica Blues King Harris
Blues King Mambo
Dave Hamilton & His Peppers
Argentina
Clifton Chenier
The Things I Did For You
Soldier Boy Houston
Hug Me Baby
Country Paul
Sidewalk Boogie
Magic Sam
Roll Your Moneymaker
Silver & The Fiery Boys
Baby Oh Yeah
Memphis Slim
Chicago Houserent Blues
Champion Jack Dupree
My Black And White Dog
L.C. Green
When The Sun Is Shinning
Sleepy Joe
Mama Mama Blues
Boy Blue
Boogie Children
Little Walter
Southern Feeling
Moris Pejoe
Tired Of Cryin Over You
Sippie Wallace
Jelly Roll Blues
Sister Rosetta Tharpe
Up Around My Head
Henry Smith
Good Rockin Mama