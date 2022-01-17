RTBFPasser au contenu

Dr Boogie

Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 17 janvier 2022

hier à 22:59173 min
Par Walter De Paduwa
Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Voici la playlist de Dr Boogie pour l’émission du 17 janvier :

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

Amphetamine Annie

Benoit Blue Boy

Elle A Pris Un Jour De Conge

Patrick Verbeke

Le Blues Du Bebe Heureux

Steve Verbeke

Cigarette

Bill Deraime

Changer De Quai

Telephone

Facile

Paul Personne

Barjoland
   

Omar & The Howlers

Under My Spell

The Tomcats

I M A Country Boy

The Contenders

Hit That Thang

Roomful Of Blues

Two Pick And A Bone

Hollywood Fats Band

Okie Dokie Stomp

Paul Orta & The Kingpins

Jump The Boogie

Fabulous Thunderbirds

Neightbor Neighbor
   

Cliff Bennett's Rebellion

Sandy Mary

Mark-Almond

Riding Free

Jade Warrior

Three Horned Dragon King

The Animals

Rock Me Baby

Rumplestiltskin

Pate De Foie Gras

Ugly Custard

Custard S Last Stand

Snafu

Keep On Running

Tempest

Strangeher

Whitesnake

Carry Your Load

Bakerloo

Bring It On Home

Kossoff's Back Street Crawler

Tuesday Morning

Heads Hands & Feet

Song And Dance

Savoy Brown

Denim Demon
   

Harmonica Blues King Harris

Blues King Mambo

Dave Hamilton & His Peppers

Argentina

Clifton Chenier

The Things I Did For You

Soldier Boy Houston

Hug Me Baby

Country Paul

Sidewalk Boogie

Magic Sam

Roll Your Moneymaker

Silver & The Fiery Boys

Baby Oh Yeah

Memphis Slim

Chicago Houserent Blues

Champion Jack Dupree

My Black And White Dog

L.C. Green

When The Sun Is Shinning

Sleepy Joe

Mama Mama Blues

Boy Blue

Boogie Children

Little Walter

Southern Feeling

Moris Pejoe

Tired Of Cryin Over You

Sippie Wallace

Jelly Roll Blues

Sister Rosetta Tharpe

Up Around My Head

Henry Smith

Good Rockin Mama

 

