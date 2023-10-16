Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 16 octobre 2023

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Canned Heat
|
Whiskey And Wimmen
|
The Flamin Groovies
|
Move It
|
The Troggs
|
Mona
|
Dr. Hellander
|
Don T Be Messin With My Bread
|
Pepe Ahlqvist
|
44 Blues
|
Tommi Leino Trio
|
Play A Little While
|
Hollywood Fats Band
|
Red Headed Woman
|
Hollywood Fats Band
|
Caldonia
|
Hollywood Fats Band
|
She S Dynamite
|
Hollywood Fats Band
|
Okie Dokie Stomp
|
The Paladins
|
Good Lovin
|
The Red Devils
|
Blackwater Roll
|
The Blasters
|
American Music
|
Los Lobos
|
Jenny S Got A Pony
|
Iggy Pop
|
Louie Louie
|
Jimi Hendrix Experience
|
Johnny B Goode
|
Jimi Hendrix Experience
|
Like A Rolling Stone
|
Jimi Hendrix Experience
|
Catfish Blues
|
Steppenwolf
|
Tighten Up Your Wig
|
The Byrds
|
So You Wanna Be A Rnr Star
|
Clarence White
|
Hong Kong Hillbilly
|
Clarence White
|
Riff Raff
|
The Byrds
|
Eigh Miles High
|
The Byrds
|
Baby Watcha Want Me To Do
|
Bukka White
|
Colombus Ms Blues
|
Big Walter Price
|
What Fool Is That Knocking
|
Bb King
|
You Upset Me Baby
|
Henry Moore & Guiatr Slim
|
Can T Sleep Tonight
|
Koko Taylor & Willie Dixon
|
Insane Asylum
|
Sleepy John Estes
|
Laura Had A Dream
|
Pee Wee Crayton
|
Blues After Dark
|
Billy The Kid Emerson
|
Satisfied
|
Billy The Kid Emerson
|
Red Hot
|
Robert Pete Williams
|
Blues In Me
|
Big Joe Mc Coy & R. Nighthawk
|
What Will I Do
|
Yank Rachell
|
Black Snake
|
John Lee Hooker
|
No More Doggin
|
Lonnie Johnson
|
Jelly Roll Baker
|
Joe Papoose Fritz
|
I M A Stepper
|
James Bolden
|
Deep Blue