Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 16 octobre 2023

Interprète Titre

Canned Heat Whiskey And Wimmen

The Flamin Groovies Move It

The Troggs Mona

Dr. Hellander Don T Be Messin With My Bread

Pepe Ahlqvist 44 Blues

Tommi Leino Trio Play A Little While

Hollywood Fats Band Red Headed Woman

Hollywood Fats Band Caldonia

Hollywood Fats Band She S Dynamite

Hollywood Fats Band Okie Dokie Stomp

The Paladins Good Lovin

The Red Devils Blackwater Roll

The Blasters American Music

Los Lobos Jenny S Got A Pony

Iggy Pop Louie Louie

Jimi Hendrix Experience Johnny B Goode

Jimi Hendrix Experience Like A Rolling Stone

Jimi Hendrix Experience Catfish Blues

Steppenwolf Tighten Up Your Wig

The Byrds So You Wanna Be A Rnr Star

Clarence White Hong Kong Hillbilly

Clarence White Riff Raff

The Byrds Eigh Miles High

The Byrds Baby Watcha Want Me To Do

Bukka White Colombus Ms Blues

Big Walter Price What Fool Is That Knocking

Bb King You Upset Me Baby

Henry Moore & Guiatr Slim Can T Sleep Tonight

Koko Taylor & Willie Dixon Insane Asylum

Sleepy John Estes Laura Had A Dream

Pee Wee Crayton Blues After Dark

Billy The Kid Emerson Satisfied

Billy The Kid Emerson Red Hot

Robert Pete Williams Blues In Me

Big Joe Mc Coy & R. Nighthawk What Will I Do

Yank Rachell Black Snake

John Lee Hooker No More Doggin

Lonnie Johnson Jelly Roll Baker

Joe Papoose Fritz I M A Stepper