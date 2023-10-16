Passer au contenu

Dr Boogie

Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 16 octobre 2023

Par Walter De Paduwa via

Retrouvez tout l’univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

Whiskey And Wimmen

The Flamin Groovies

Move It

The Troggs

Mona

Dr. Hellander

Don T Be Messin With My Bread

Pepe Ahlqvist

44 Blues

Tommi Leino Trio

Play A Little While

Hollywood Fats Band

Red Headed Woman

Hollywood Fats Band

Caldonia

Hollywood Fats Band

She S Dynamite

Hollywood Fats Band

Okie Dokie Stomp

The Paladins

Good Lovin

The Red Devils

Blackwater Roll

The Blasters

American Music

Los Lobos

Jenny S Got A Pony
   

Iggy Pop

Louie Louie

Jimi Hendrix Experience

Johnny B Goode

Jimi Hendrix Experience

Like A Rolling Stone

Jimi Hendrix Experience

Catfish Blues

Steppenwolf

Tighten Up Your Wig

The Byrds

So You Wanna Be A Rnr Star

Clarence White

Hong Kong Hillbilly

Clarence White

Riff Raff

The Byrds

Eigh Miles High

The Byrds

Baby Watcha Want Me To Do
   

Bukka White

Colombus Ms Blues

Big Walter Price

What Fool Is That Knocking

Bb King

You Upset Me Baby

Henry Moore & Guiatr Slim

Can T Sleep Tonight

Koko Taylor & Willie Dixon

Insane Asylum

Sleepy John Estes

Laura Had A Dream

Pee Wee Crayton

Blues After Dark

Billy The Kid Emerson

Satisfied

Billy The Kid Emerson

Red Hot

Robert Pete Williams

Blues In Me

Big Joe Mc Coy & R. Nighthawk

What Will I Do

Yank Rachell

Black Snake

John Lee Hooker

No More Doggin

Lonnie Johnson

Jelly Roll Baker

Joe Papoose Fritz

I M A Stepper

James Bolden

Deep Blue

 

