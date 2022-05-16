RTBFPasser au contenu

Dr Boogie

Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 16 mai 2022

Par Walter De Paduwa

Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

Spoonful

Chris Corcoran Band

Banda Capitale

Jacques Danjean

Le Train Fou

David Rockingham Trio

Dawn

Andre Brasseur

Special 230

John Mc Laughlin

Marbles

The Shadows

Little B

The Shadows

Tennessee Waltz
   

Microwave Dave

Pay Bo Diddley

Mick Clarke

Full Circle

Black Cat Biscuit

The Way It Is

Black Cat Biscuit

Let The Blues Heal You

Black Cat Biscuit

Two Seconds Man

Travellin Blue Kings

Do It Baby

The Blue Chevys

Never Gone
   

Van Morrison

Cleaning Windows

Alan Bown Set

Loosen Up

Vinegar Joe

Talkin Bout My Baby

Robert Palmer

Sneakin Sally Through…..

Carol Grimes

That S What It Takes

Chicken Shack

The Guitar Palyin Derelict

Chris Youlden

One October Day

Hummingbird

Fire And Brinstone

Jess Roden

Lonely Avenue

Heads Hands & Feet

Safety In Numbers
   

Johnny Knight

Rock And Roll Guitar

Katie Sweet

I Love To Rock

Tony Casanova

Showdown

Danny & Audrey

Rock A Billy Boogie

Elroy Peace

Quick Like
   

Johnny Big Moose Walker

The Sky Is Cryin

Earl Hooker

How Long

Sonny Boy Williamson

Take Your Hand Out Of Pock

Bb King

I Want You So Bad

Albert King

The Hunter

Clayton Love

The Big Question

Memphis Slim / Matt Murphy

Juggie Boogie

Otis Spann / James Cotton

The Blues Never Die

Eddie Taylor

Hoy Hoy - Goin Down Slow

Lightnin Hopkins

Death In The Family

Furry Lewis

Grand Central Station

Doug Quattlebaum

One Black Cat

Fred Mc Dowell

My Baby

Eddie Bo

Hey Bo

Hop Wilson

I M A Stranger

