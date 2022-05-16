Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 16 mai 2022

Interprète Titre

Canned Heat Spoonful

Chris Corcoran Band Banda Capitale

Jacques Danjean Le Train Fou

David Rockingham Trio Dawn

Andre Brasseur Special 230

John Mc Laughlin Marbles

The Shadows Little B

The Shadows Tennessee Waltz

Microwave Dave Pay Bo Diddley

Mick Clarke Full Circle

Black Cat Biscuit The Way It Is

Black Cat Biscuit Let The Blues Heal You

Black Cat Biscuit Two Seconds Man

Travellin Blue Kings Do It Baby

The Blue Chevys Never Gone

Van Morrison Cleaning Windows

Alan Bown Set Loosen Up

Vinegar Joe Talkin Bout My Baby

Robert Palmer Sneakin Sally Through…..

Carol Grimes That S What It Takes

Chicken Shack The Guitar Palyin Derelict

Chris Youlden One October Day

Hummingbird Fire And Brinstone

Jess Roden Lonely Avenue

Heads Hands & Feet Safety In Numbers

Johnny Knight Rock And Roll Guitar

Katie Sweet I Love To Rock

Tony Casanova Showdown

Danny & Audrey Rock A Billy Boogie

Elroy Peace Quick Like

Johnny Big Moose Walker The Sky Is Cryin

Earl Hooker How Long

Sonny Boy Williamson Take Your Hand Out Of Pock

Bb King I Want You So Bad

Albert King The Hunter

Clayton Love The Big Question

Memphis Slim / Matt Murphy Juggie Boogie

Otis Spann / James Cotton The Blues Never Die

Eddie Taylor Hoy Hoy - Goin Down Slow

Lightnin Hopkins Death In The Family

Furry Lewis Grand Central Station

Doug Quattlebaum One Black Cat

Fred Mc Dowell My Baby

Eddie Bo Hey Bo