Interprète
Titre
Canned Heat
|
Spoonful
|
Chris Corcoran Band
|
Banda Capitale
|
Jacques Danjean
|
Le Train Fou
|
David Rockingham Trio
|
Dawn
|
Andre Brasseur
|
Special 230
|
John Mc Laughlin
|
Marbles
|
The Shadows
|
Little B
|
The Shadows
|
Tennessee Waltz
|
Microwave Dave
|
Pay Bo Diddley
|
Mick Clarke
|
Full Circle
|
Black Cat Biscuit
|
The Way It Is
|
Black Cat Biscuit
|
Let The Blues Heal You
|
Black Cat Biscuit
|
Two Seconds Man
|
Travellin Blue Kings
|
Do It Baby
|
The Blue Chevys
|
Never Gone
|
Van Morrison
|
Cleaning Windows
|
Alan Bown Set
|
Loosen Up
|
Vinegar Joe
|
Talkin Bout My Baby
|
Robert Palmer
|
Sneakin Sally Through…..
|
Carol Grimes
|
That S What It Takes
|
Chicken Shack
|
The Guitar Palyin Derelict
|
Chris Youlden
|
One October Day
|
Hummingbird
|
Fire And Brinstone
|
Jess Roden
|
Lonely Avenue
|
Heads Hands & Feet
|
Safety In Numbers
|
Johnny Knight
|
Rock And Roll Guitar
|
Katie Sweet
|
I Love To Rock
|
Tony Casanova
|
Showdown
|
Danny & Audrey
|
Rock A Billy Boogie
|
Elroy Peace
|
Quick Like
|
Johnny Big Moose Walker
|
The Sky Is Cryin
|
Earl Hooker
|
How Long
|
Sonny Boy Williamson
|
Take Your Hand Out Of Pock
|
Bb King
|
I Want You So Bad
|
Albert King
|
The Hunter
|
Clayton Love
|
The Big Question
|
Memphis Slim / Matt Murphy
|
Juggie Boogie
|
Otis Spann / James Cotton
|
The Blues Never Die
|
Eddie Taylor
|
Hoy Hoy - Goin Down Slow
|
Lightnin Hopkins
|
Death In The Family
|
Furry Lewis
|
Grand Central Station
|
Doug Quattlebaum
|
One Black Cat
|
Fred Mc Dowell
|
My Baby
|
Eddie Bo
|
Hey Bo
|
Hop Wilson
|
I M A Stranger
Dr Boogie
Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 16 mai 2022
