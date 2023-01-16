Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 16 janvier 2023

The Yardbirds

The Yardbirds

The Yardbirds

Stroll On

The Yardbirds

You Shook Me

Working In A Coalmine

A.N.Other

A.N.Other

Goin Down

Livin Alone

She S A Woman

Race With The Devil

Little Brown Bird

Jeff Beck / Stevie Wonder

Rocking At Midnight

The Honeydrippers Feat. J.Beck

Space For The Papa

Hello Jeff

Back To Molly

Sympathy For The Devil

Get Your Business Straight

Wild About You Baby

Rock Me Baby

Your So Cold

T Model Ford