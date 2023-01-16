Passer au contenu
Dr Boogie

Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 16 janvier 2023

il y a 7 minutesTemps de lecture1 min
Par Walter De Paduwa

Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

Gamblin Woman

Jeff Beck

Steelin

The Yardbirds

Chris Number

The Yardbirds

I M A Man

The Yardbirds

Jeff 'S Blues

The Yardbirds

Stroll On

Jeff Beck

I Ain T Superstitious

Jeff Beck

You Shook Me

Jeff Beck

Blues De Luxe

A.N.Other

Working In A Coalmine

A.N.Other

Cherry Picker

Jeff Beck Group

Goin Down

Beck Bogert & Appice

Livin Alone

Jeff Beck

She S A Woman

Jeff Beck & Big Town Playboys

Race With The Devil

Jeff Beck / Eric Clapton

Little Brown Bird

Jeff Beck / Buddy Guy

Mustang Sally

Jeff Beck / Stevie Wonder

Superstitious

The Honeydrippers Feat. J.Beck

Rocking At Midnight

Jeff Beck

Roy S Toy

Jeff Beck

Space For The Papa

Jeff Beck / Stanley Clarke

Hello Jeff

Jeff Beck

Honky Tonk

   

Dr John / Eric Clapton ( King Cool )

Back To Molly

Harvey Mandel

Sympathy For The Devil

Harvey Mandel

Earl Shuffle
   

Slim Harpo

I M A King Bee

Albert Collins

Get Your Business Straight

Bobby King & Terry Evans

Bald Head

Eddie Taylor

Jackson Town

Hound Dog Taylor

Wild About You Baby

Hound Dog Taylor

Rock Me Baby

Brewer Phillips

Your So Cold

T Model Ford

Let Me In

Clarence Samuels

Chicken Hearted Woman

Jerry Mc Cain

Courtin In A Cadillac

Blind Joe Hill

One Room Country Shack

Baby Boy Warren

Not Welcome Anymore

Little Al

Little Lean Woman

Lazy Lester

I M A Lover Not A Fighter

Lilian Offitt

Miss You So

