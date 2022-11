Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 14 novembre 2022

Interprète Titre

CANNED HEAT L.A. TOWN

THE LOWDOWN SAINTS SITTIN AND WAITIN

THE ELECTRIC KINGS EVIL

BO WEAVIL COME ON

BO WEAVIL WONDER WHERE MY WOMAN BE

R.J. MISCHO SUGAR DADDY

THE ASTRONAUTS BO DIDDLEY

THE AVENGERS VI SLAUGHTER ON 10th AVENUE

THE DUALS STICK SHIFT

MICKEY BAKER ZANZIE

THE AGATES RUMBLE AT NEWPORT BEACH

KAI WINDIG / K. BURRELL PIPELINE

THE JESTERS STRANGE MAN

THE HORNETS TURBINE HYDRO

THE GOOD GUYS KAMI KAZE

DON BAILEY HANG 10

DAVE MYERS & the Surftones SMOKEY STOMPER

THE RAINMAKERS THE WAGES OF SIN

DIESEL PARK WEST DON T MENTION THE WAR

STATESBORO REVUE ROLL ON MAMA

HEIGH CHIEF BAND TAILOR MADE

MICHAEL ALLMAN NEW MINGLEWOOD BLUES

CLAY MC CLINTON LISTENING TO THE RAIN

ETOUFEE TRAIN TO DIXIE

HANK WILLIAMS II NEW ORELANS

JIMMY HALL WILL YOU STILL BE HERE

JIMMY HALL LOVE FOR IT

JIMMY HALL JUMPIN FOR JOY

LARRY CALDWELL GRAND DAD SONG

LARRY CALDWELL WABASH CANNON BALL

LARRY CALDWELL JOHN HENRY

LARRY CALDWELL MILK CAN BLUES

LARRY CALDWELL CARELESS LOVE

O.D. JONES GOT THE BLUES THIS MORNING

FRED MC DOWELL JOHN HENRY

PAUL GAYTEN NERVOUS BOOGIE

ROBERT NIGHTHAWK LULA MAE

CHAMPION JACK DUPREE ROLL ME OVER ROLL ME SLOW

ROOSEVELT SYKES HANGOVER

HOMESICK JAMES DUST MY BROOM

MOSES WHISPERING SMITH TEXAS FLOOD

COUSIN JOE PROBLEMS

EDDIE TAYLOR I USED TO HAVE FRIENDS

BILLY BOY ARNOLD I WISH YOU WOULD

LITTLE JOE BLUE A FOOL IS WHAT YOU WANT

NATE ARMSTRONG RED LIGHT BOOGIE

BILLY BRANCH BILLY S BOOGIE

TAMPA RED IT S GOOD LIKE THAT

ELTON ANDERSON THE CRAWL

BOB GADDY OUT OF MY NAME