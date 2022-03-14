RTBFPasser au contenu

Dr Boogie

Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 14 mars 2022

il y a 25 minutes1 min
Par Walter De Paduwa
Dr BoogieRubriquesClassic 21BLUESROCK

Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

Mean Ol World

Trevor B. Power

Future Plans

Elles Bailey

The Game

The Blue Chevys

Thin Line

King Of The World

Money Talks

Muddy Gurdy

Help The Poor

Robert Finley

Get It While You Can
   

Sleepy Labeef

Turn Me Loose

Charlie Feathers

Mama Oh Mama

Charlie Feathers

Cherry Wine

Charlie Feathers

Wild Side Of Life

Charlie Feathers

Tongue-Tied Jill

Ronnie Self

Pretty Bad Blues

Janis Martin

Barefoot Baby

Hank Davis

Rock In The Woods

Larry Bright

Teenage Jailbreak

Jo Ann Campbell

Boogie Woogie Country Girl

Joe Clay / Hal Harris

Buck Tail
   

The Charlie Daniels Band

Keep Your Hands To Yourself

Atlanta Rhythm Section

Strictly R'n'r

Delaney & Bonnie

They Call It R'n'r Music

Lonnie Mack

Stay Away From My Baby

Black Oak Arkansas

Uncle Lijiah

Elf

Dixie Lee Junction

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Truck Drivin Man

The Amazing Rhythm Aces

Fool For The Woman

Gregg Allman

Come Back And Help Me

Blue Steel

Twist One Up
   

Willie Mitchell

Take Five

Willie Mitchell

Woodchoppers Ball

Willie Mitchell

Twine Time

Willie Mitchell

Poppin

Willie Mitchell

Bad Eye
   

Eddie Kirkland

Cc Rider

The Aces

Honky Tonk

Junior Wells

Little Red Rooster

Jb Hutto

J B 'S Boogie

Correy Harris

  

Son Seals / J. Winter

Ain T That Bad

Big Joe Turner / The Blasters

The Chicken And The Hawk

Magic Slim

Spider In My Stew

Bb King

Why I Sing The Blues

Ray Charles

What I D Say

The Butler Twins

Bring It On Back To Me

Retour aux autres articles Dr Boogie

Articles recommandés pour vous