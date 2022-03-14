Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 14 mars 2022

Interprète Titre

Canned Heat Mean Ol World

Trevor B. Power Future Plans

Elles Bailey The Game

The Blue Chevys Thin Line

King Of The World Money Talks

Muddy Gurdy Help The Poor

Robert Finley Get It While You Can

Sleepy Labeef Turn Me Loose

Charlie Feathers Mama Oh Mama

Charlie Feathers Cherry Wine

Charlie Feathers Wild Side Of Life

Charlie Feathers Tongue-Tied Jill

Ronnie Self Pretty Bad Blues

Janis Martin Barefoot Baby

Hank Davis Rock In The Woods

Larry Bright Teenage Jailbreak

Jo Ann Campbell Boogie Woogie Country Girl

Joe Clay / Hal Harris Buck Tail

The Charlie Daniels Band Keep Your Hands To Yourself

Atlanta Rhythm Section Strictly R'n'r

Delaney & Bonnie They Call It R'n'r Music

Lonnie Mack Stay Away From My Baby

Black Oak Arkansas Uncle Lijiah

Elf Dixie Lee Junction

Lynyrd Skynyrd Truck Drivin Man

The Amazing Rhythm Aces Fool For The Woman

Gregg Allman Come Back And Help Me

Blue Steel Twist One Up

Willie Mitchell Take Five

Willie Mitchell Woodchoppers Ball

Willie Mitchell Twine Time

Willie Mitchell Poppin

Willie Mitchell Bad Eye

Eddie Kirkland Cc Rider

The Aces Honky Tonk

Junior Wells Little Red Rooster

Jb Hutto J B 'S Boogie

Correy Harris

Son Seals / J. Winter Ain T That Bad

Big Joe Turner / The Blasters The Chicken And The Hawk

Magic Slim Spider In My Stew

Bb King Why I Sing The Blues

Ray Charles What I D Say