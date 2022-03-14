|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Canned Heat
|
Mean Ol World
|
Trevor B. Power
|
Future Plans
|
Elles Bailey
|
The Game
|
The Blue Chevys
|
Thin Line
|
King Of The World
|
Money Talks
|
Muddy Gurdy
|
Help The Poor
|
Robert Finley
|
Get It While You Can
|
Sleepy Labeef
|
Turn Me Loose
|
Charlie Feathers
|
Mama Oh Mama
|
Charlie Feathers
|
Cherry Wine
|
Charlie Feathers
|
Wild Side Of Life
|
Charlie Feathers
|
Tongue-Tied Jill
|
Ronnie Self
|
Pretty Bad Blues
|
Janis Martin
|
Barefoot Baby
|
Hank Davis
|
Rock In The Woods
|
Larry Bright
|
Teenage Jailbreak
|
Jo Ann Campbell
|
Boogie Woogie Country Girl
|
Joe Clay / Hal Harris
|
Buck Tail
|
The Charlie Daniels Band
|
Keep Your Hands To Yourself
|
Atlanta Rhythm Section
|
Strictly R'n'r
|
Delaney & Bonnie
|
They Call It R'n'r Music
|
Lonnie Mack
|
Stay Away From My Baby
|
Black Oak Arkansas
|
Uncle Lijiah
|
Elf
|
Dixie Lee Junction
|
Lynyrd Skynyrd
|
Truck Drivin Man
|
The Amazing Rhythm Aces
|
Fool For The Woman
|
Gregg Allman
|
Come Back And Help Me
|
Blue Steel
|
Twist One Up
|
Willie Mitchell
|
Take Five
|
Willie Mitchell
|
Woodchoppers Ball
|
Willie Mitchell
|
Twine Time
|
Willie Mitchell
|
Poppin
|
Willie Mitchell
|
Bad Eye
|
Eddie Kirkland
|
Cc Rider
|
The Aces
|
Honky Tonk
|
Junior Wells
|
Little Red Rooster
|
Jb Hutto
|
J B 'S Boogie
|
Correy Harris
|
Son Seals / J. Winter
|
Ain T That Bad
|
Big Joe Turner / The Blasters
|
The Chicken And The Hawk
|
Magic Slim
|
Spider In My Stew
|
Bb King
|
Why I Sing The Blues
|
Ray Charles
|
What I D Say
|
The Butler Twins
|
Bring It On Back To Me
Publicité
Dr Boogie
Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 14 mars 2022
- PARTAGER