Dr Boogie

Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 14 février 2022

il y a 53 minutes1 min
Par Walter De Paduwa
Dr Boogie

Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

Dark Clouds

Syl Johnson

Take Me To The River

Syl Johnson

Dresses Too Short

Syl Johnson

My Funky Band

Syl Johnson

Bustin Up Or Bustin Out

Syl Johnson

Come Together

Syl Johnson

Little Sally Walker
   

Ronnie Hawkins

Diddley Daddy

Mick Clarke

Blues Fit Me

The Black Keys

Poor Boy Long Way From Home

Gov't Mule / Billy Gibbons

Broke Down On The Brazos

Ronnie Dunn / Billy Gibbons

Honky Tonk Stomp

Vivian Campbell / Billy Gibbons

Willin For Satisfaction
   

Steve Gibbons Band

Gave His Life To Rock N Roll

The Little Roosters

Hot Black And Sweet

Third Wolrd War

Urban Rock

Mickey Jupp

Old Rock And Roller

Lew Lewis Reformer

Wait

Ducks De Luxe

Coast To Coast

The Count Bishops

Beautiful Delilah

Dave Edmunds

Hell Of A Pain

The Inmates

Dirty Water

Dr Feelgood

Roxette

Nine Below Zero

Dog House

Juice On The Loose

Don T Ever Leave Me

The Dirty Strangers

Oh Yeah

Nick Lowe

Big Big Love

Geraint Watkins

My Baby Left Me

The Sharks

Doctor Love
   

Tv Slim

Tv Man

Lazy Lester

Sugar Coated Love

Lightnin Slim

Mind Your Own Business

Jimmy Johnson

Ma Bea's Rock

Jimmy Johnson

So Many Roads

Memphis Slim / Willie Dixon

Slop Boogie

Percy Mayfield / Philip Walker

River S Invitation

Philip Walker Band

Hello My Darling

Eddie Clearwater

My Baby She Left Me…....

J.L.Hooker / Canned Heat

Serves Me Right To Suffer

Magic Slim

Mother Fuyer

Albert King

Blues Power

Big Jack Johnson

Night Train

 

