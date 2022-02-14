Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 14 février 2022

Interprète Titre

Canned Heat Dark Clouds

Syl Johnson Take Me To The River

Syl Johnson Dresses Too Short

Syl Johnson My Funky Band

Syl Johnson Bustin Up Or Bustin Out

Syl Johnson Come Together

Syl Johnson Little Sally Walker

Ronnie Hawkins Diddley Daddy

Mick Clarke Blues Fit Me

The Black Keys Poor Boy Long Way From Home

Gov't Mule / Billy Gibbons Broke Down On The Brazos

Ronnie Dunn / Billy Gibbons Honky Tonk Stomp

Vivian Campbell / Billy Gibbons Willin For Satisfaction

Steve Gibbons Band Gave His Life To Rock N Roll

The Little Roosters Hot Black And Sweet

Third Wolrd War Urban Rock

Mickey Jupp Old Rock And Roller

Lew Lewis Reformer Wait

Ducks De Luxe Coast To Coast

The Count Bishops Beautiful Delilah

Dave Edmunds Hell Of A Pain

The Inmates Dirty Water

Dr Feelgood Roxette

Nine Below Zero Dog House

Juice On The Loose Don T Ever Leave Me

The Dirty Strangers Oh Yeah

Nick Lowe Big Big Love

Geraint Watkins My Baby Left Me

The Sharks Doctor Love

Tv Slim Tv Man

Lazy Lester Sugar Coated Love

Lightnin Slim Mind Your Own Business

Jimmy Johnson Ma Bea's Rock

Jimmy Johnson So Many Roads

Memphis Slim / Willie Dixon Slop Boogie

Percy Mayfield / Philip Walker River S Invitation

Philip Walker Band Hello My Darling

Eddie Clearwater My Baby She Left Me…....

J.L.Hooker / Canned Heat Serves Me Right To Suffer

Magic Slim Mother Fuyer

Albert King Blues Power