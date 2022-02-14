Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 14 février 2022

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Canned Heat
|
Dark Clouds
|
Syl Johnson
|
Take Me To The River
|
Syl Johnson
|
Dresses Too Short
|
Syl Johnson
|
My Funky Band
|
Syl Johnson
|
Bustin Up Or Bustin Out
|
Syl Johnson
|
Come Together
|
Syl Johnson
|
Little Sally Walker
|
Ronnie Hawkins
|
Diddley Daddy
|
Mick Clarke
|
Blues Fit Me
|
The Black Keys
|
Poor Boy Long Way From Home
|
Gov't Mule / Billy Gibbons
|
Broke Down On The Brazos
|
Ronnie Dunn / Billy Gibbons
|
Honky Tonk Stomp
|
Vivian Campbell / Billy Gibbons
|
Willin For Satisfaction
|
Steve Gibbons Band
|
Gave His Life To Rock N Roll
|
The Little Roosters
|
Hot Black And Sweet
|
Third Wolrd War
|
Urban Rock
|
Mickey Jupp
|
Old Rock And Roller
|
Lew Lewis Reformer
|
Wait
|
Ducks De Luxe
|
Coast To Coast
|
The Count Bishops
|
Beautiful Delilah
|
Dave Edmunds
|
Hell Of A Pain
|
The Inmates
|
Dirty Water
|
Dr Feelgood
|
Roxette
|
Nine Below Zero
|
Dog House
|
Juice On The Loose
|
Don T Ever Leave Me
|
The Dirty Strangers
|
Oh Yeah
|
Nick Lowe
|
Big Big Love
|
Geraint Watkins
|
My Baby Left Me
|
The Sharks
|
Doctor Love
|
Tv Slim
|
Tv Man
|
Lazy Lester
|
Sugar Coated Love
|
Lightnin Slim
|
Mind Your Own Business
|
Jimmy Johnson
|
Ma Bea's Rock
|
Jimmy Johnson
|
So Many Roads
|
Memphis Slim / Willie Dixon
|
Slop Boogie
|
Percy Mayfield / Philip Walker
|
River S Invitation
|
Philip Walker Band
|
Hello My Darling
|
Eddie Clearwater
|
My Baby She Left Me…....
|
J.L.Hooker / Canned Heat
|
Serves Me Right To Suffer
|
Magic Slim
|
Mother Fuyer
|
Albert King
|
Blues Power
|
Big Jack Johnson
|
Night Train