Passer au contenu
Rechercher

Dr Boogie

Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 14 aout 2023

Temps de lecture
Par Walter De Paduwa via

Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

Henry S Shuffle

The Contenders

Hit That Thang

The Lowdown Saints

Sittin And Wailin

Paul Orta & Crazy Hambones

Robin Little Woman

Crazy Hambones

Treat My Disposition

Billy C. Farlow

Je Suis Dingue De Toi

Lucky Seven

One Way Track

Mel Melton & Wicked Mojos

Ils Sont Partis

Rick Estrin & The Nightcats

The Blues Ain T Going Nowhere

Rick Estrin & The Nightcats

Looking For A Woman

Rick Estrin & The Nightcats

Cool Slaw

Rick Estrin & The Nightcats

Hot In Here

Elvin Bishop

Blue Flame
   

The Flamin Groovies

Louie Louie

Big Brother & Holding Company

Home On The Strange

Big Brother & Holding Company

Turtle Blues

Big Brother & Holding Company

Women Is Losers

Big Brother & Holding Company

I Need A Man To Love

Big Brother & Holding Company

Road Block

Big Brother & Holding Company

How Many Times

Big Brother & Holding Company

Ball And Chain

Big Brother & Holding Company

Easy Once You Know

Big Brother & Holding Company

I M Mad

Big Brother & Holding Company

Combination Of The Two

Big Brother & Holding Company

Catch Me Daddy
   

Boo Boo Davis

Tryin To Get Ahead

Lurie Bell

When I Get Drunk

Lurie Bell

I Got To Go

Jimi Primetime Smith

Walkin

Jimi Primetime Smith

You For Me

Jimi Primetime Smith

I Got The World In A Jug

Alabama Mike

Where Did Our Love Go Round

Alabama Mike

Dream About You

Fillmore Slim

Brown Sugar Eyes

Fillmore Slim

Street Walker

Fillmore Slim

The Game

Alabama Mike

I Want You Bad

Bill Perry

Willie Mae

Bill Perry

Gettin Down

Bill Perry

Trust In You

Super Chikan

Poor Broke Boy

Inscrivez-vous aux newsletters de la RTBF

Info, sport, émissions, cinéma...Découvrez l'offre complète des newsletters de nos thématiques et restez informés de nos contenus
Je m'inscris

Tous les sujets de l'article

Articles recommandés pour vous