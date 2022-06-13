Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 13 juin 2022

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Canned Heat
|
Ice Bag
|
Mark Hummel
|
Rockin All The Time
|
Magic Dick
|
Pontiac Blues
|
Gary Primich
|
Creepin
|
Johnny Hoy & The Bluefish
|
Believers Blues
|
Rock Bottom
|
St Pete S Stomp
|
Paul Durkett
|
Steady
|
Beausoleil
|
Bayou Cadillac
|
Delbert Mc Clinton
|
Stagger Lee
|
Delbert Mc Clinton
|
The Sun Is Shining
|
Delbert Mc Clinton
|
Long Tall Sally
|
Delbert Mc Clinton
|
Ain T That Loving You
|
Delbert Mc Clinton
|
I Ain T Got You
|
Delbert Mc Clinton
|
Sweet Talkin Man
|
Mike Morgan
|
Funkcalacation
|
Love Sculpure
|
Wang Dang Doodle
|
Black Oak Arkansas
|
Happy Hooker
|
Steve Miller Band
|
Space Cowboy
|
Fanny
|
Special Care
|
Buchwheat
|
Doin It My Own Way
|
Hookfoot
|
Cruisin
|
Graham Bond
|
Long Legged Baby
|
Rare Earth
|
Love Has Lifted Me
|
Edgar Winter Group
|
Easy Street
|
Jo Jo Gunne
|
Shake That Fat
|
John Kay
|
I Ll Not Be Denied
|
Louis Prima
|
5 Months 2 Weeks 2 Days
|
Louis Prima
|
Oh Marie
|
Louis Prima
|
Blow Red Blow
|
Louis Prima
|
The Pump Song
|
Louis Prima
|
Pennies From Heaven
|
Johnny Otis
|
Willie And The Handjive
|
Eddie Cleanhead Vinson
|
Cleanheads Blues
|
Roy Milton
|
Baby You Don T Know
|
Esther Phillips
|
Cry Me A River Blues
|
Margie Evans
|
Margie S Boogie
|
Pee Wee Crayton
|
The Things I Used To Do
|
Joe Turner
|
I Got A Gal
|
Shuggie Otis
|
Shuggie S Boogie
|
Delmar Evans
|
You Better Look Out
|
Joe Turner
|
Plastic Man
|
Finale
|
T Bone Walker - J. Turner . O.Spann
|
Blues Jam