RTBFPasser au contenu

Dr Boogie

Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 13 juin 2022

Dr Boogie

Toute la musique Roots présentée par le fameux Dr Boogie !

Pour voir ce contenu, connectez-vous gratuitement

hier à 21:591 min
Par Walter De Paduwa

Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

Ice Bag

Mark Hummel

Rockin All The Time

Magic Dick

Pontiac Blues

Gary Primich

Creepin

Johnny Hoy & The Bluefish

Believers Blues

Rock Bottom

St Pete S Stomp

Paul Durkett

Steady

Beausoleil

Bayou Cadillac

Delbert Mc Clinton

Stagger Lee

Delbert Mc Clinton

The Sun Is Shining

Delbert Mc Clinton

Long Tall Sally

Delbert Mc Clinton

Ain T That Loving You

Delbert Mc Clinton

I Ain T Got You

Delbert Mc Clinton

Sweet Talkin Man

Mike Morgan

Funkcalacation
   

Love Sculpure

Wang Dang Doodle

Black Oak Arkansas

Happy Hooker

Steve Miller Band

Space Cowboy

Fanny

Special Care

Buchwheat

Doin It My Own Way

Hookfoot

Cruisin

Graham Bond

Long Legged Baby

Rare Earth

Love Has Lifted Me

Edgar Winter Group

Easy Street

Jo Jo Gunne

Shake That Fat

John Kay

I Ll Not Be Denied

Louis Prima

5 Months 2 Weeks 2 Days

Louis Prima

Oh Marie

Louis Prima

Blow Red Blow

Louis Prima

The Pump Song

Louis Prima

Pennies From Heaven
   

Johnny Otis

Willie And The Handjive

Eddie Cleanhead Vinson

Cleanheads Blues

Roy Milton

Baby You Don T Know

Esther Phillips

Cry Me A River Blues

Margie Evans

Margie S Boogie

Pee Wee Crayton

The Things I Used To Do

Joe Turner

I Got A Gal

Shuggie Otis

Shuggie S Boogie

Delmar Evans

You Better Look Out

Joe Turner

Plastic Man

Finale

  

T Bone Walker - J. Turner . O.Spann

Blues Jam

 

Retour aux autres articles Dr Boogie

Articles recommandés pour vous