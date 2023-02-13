Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 13 février 2023

|
Canned Heat
Canned Heat Mama
Ed Maly
Let The Sun Shine Down
Tony D Band
Wonderful Sight
Omar Kent Dykes / Jimmie Vaughan
You Upset My Mind
Ron Thompson
Hard Time Train
Mike Henderson
Mean Red Spider
Shawn Pittman & The Moeller Bros
It Don T Take Too Much
The Riverside Trio
Who Do You Love
Bugs Henderson & The Shuffle Kings
No One Owns The Blues
Bugs Henderson & The Shuffle Kings
My Baby
Bugs Henderson & The Shuffle Kings
Hideway
Tony Sarno & The Blue Demons
Blue Shadows
Kevin Gordon
Oil City Girl
Cold Blue Steel
Drivin To Mexico
Bobby Bare
Call Me The Breeze
Mc Guinn / Chris Hillman
Soul Shoes
Burton Cummings
Your Backyard
Pure Prairie League
Two Lane Highway
Clover
Shotgun
Heads Hands & Feet
Country Boy
Kinky Friedman
Kinky
Chuck Wagon & The Wheels
Talking Bout Cocaine
Randy Newman
You Can Leave Your Hat On
Donnie Fritts
300 Pounds Of Hongry
Billy Swan
I Can Help
Tony Joe White
Roosevelt And Ira Lee
Bonnie Bramlett
Think
Johnny Shines
Baby Don T You Think I Know
Johnny Shines
I Will Be Kind To You
Yank Rachell
Roll Me Over Baby
Johnny Young
Stealin Back
Magic Sam
San Jose
Lottie Murrell
Spoonful
Flora Molton
Bye And Bye
Arzo Youngblood
Goin Up The Country Blues
Lonnie Pitchford
Boogie Chillum
Otis Rush
Rock
J. B Hutto
Too Much Alcohol
Junior Wells
Help Me
Jimmy Cotton Blues Band
Rocket 88
Walter Horton
Rockin My Boogie
James Son Thomas
Mama Don T Low No Guitar
Othar Turner
Bowlin Ball
The Valaires
Ubangi Stomp
The Philarmonics
Teen Town Hop
The Bay Bops
Follow The Rock
The Del Chords
Say That You Love Me
The Four Counts
R N R Good For Your Soul