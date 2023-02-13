Passer au contenu
Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 13 février 2023

Par Walter De Paduwa

Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

Canned Heat Mama

Ed Maly

Let The Sun Shine Down

Tony D Band

Wonderful Sight

Omar Kent Dykes / Jimmie Vaughan

You Upset My Mind

Ron Thompson

Hard Time Train

Mike Henderson

Mean Red Spider

Shawn Pittman & The Moeller Bros

It Don T Take Too Much
   

The Riverside Trio

Who Do You Love

Bugs Henderson & The Shuffle Kings

No One Owns The Blues

Bugs Henderson & The Shuffle Kings

My Baby

Bugs Henderson & The Shuffle Kings

Hideway

Tony Sarno & The Blue Demons

Blue Shadows

Kevin Gordon

Oil City Girl

Cold Blue Steel

Drivin To Mexico
   

Bobby Bare

Call Me The Breeze

Mc Guinn / Chris Hillman

Soul Shoes

Burton Cummings

Your Backyard

Pure Prairie League

Two Lane Highway

Clover

Shotgun

Heads Hands & Feet

Country Boy

Kinky Friedman

Kinky

Chuck Wagon & The Wheels

Talking Bout Cocaine

Randy Newman

You Can Leave Your Hat On

Donnie Fritts

300 Pounds Of Hongry

Billy Swan

I Can Help

Tony Joe White

Roosevelt  And Ira Lee

Bonnie Bramlett

Think
   

Johnny Shines

Baby Don T You Think I Know

Johnny Shines

I Will Be Kind To You

Yank Rachell

Roll Me Over Baby

Johnny Young

Stealin Back

Magic Sam

San Jose

Lottie Murrell

Spoonful

Flora Molton

Bye And Bye

Arzo Youngblood

Goin Up The Country Blues

Lonnie Pitchford

Boogie Chillum

Otis Rush

Rock

J. B Hutto

Too Much Alcohol

Junior Wells

Help Me

Jimmy Cotton Blues Band

Rocket 88

Walter Horton

Rockin My Boogie

James Son Thomas

Mama Don T Low No Guitar

Othar Turner

Bowlin Ball
   

The Valaires

Ubangi Stomp

The Philarmonics

Teen Town Hop
   

The Bay Bops

Follow The Rock

The Del Chords

Say That You Love Me

The Four Counts

R N R Good For Your Soul

 

