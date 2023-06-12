Passer au contenu
Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 12 juin 2023

Par Walter De Paduwa

Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

Chicken Shack

The Valentines

Getting With The Twist

The Royaltones

Big Wheel

Robbie Robinson

Goofin

Johnny Lee Wills

Blub Twist

The Raging Storms

Hound Dog

The Vice Roys

Buzz Bomb

The Hollywood Tornadoes

The Gremmie Part 1

The Delancey's

The Scratch

Billy Sherrill

Tipsy

Jon Thomas

Hard Head

Sue Palmer

Down The Road Apiece

Sue Foley

Dallas Man

Joe Ramirez

Bad Boy

Bugs Henderson

Drug Store Blues

Sonny Landreth

Names

Ry Cooder

Crazy Bout An Automobile

The Sully Band

If You Love Me Like You Say
   

Tony Mc Phee

I Asked For Water

The Groundhogs

You Don T Love Me

The Groundhogs

Rocking Chair

Tony Mc Phee

Groundhog

The Groundhogs

Early In The Morning

Tony Mc Phee

Mister Hooker Sir John

The Groundhogs

B.D.D

The Groundhogs

Live Right

Tony Mc Phee

Three Times Seven

The Champs

Tequila Twist

The Champs

Train To Nowhere

The Champs

Caramba

The Champs

Switzerland

The Champs

Volkswagen
   

Bill Hendricks Orchestra

Spinnin Rock Boogie

Mickey Baker

Bandstand Stomp

Mickey Baker Orchestra

River Boat

Big Red Mc Houston Orchestra

Stranger Blues

Larry Dale & M.Baker Orchestra

Midnight Hours

Joe Clay With Mickey Baker

Did You Mean Jelly Bean

Mc Houston Baker

Check Out My Garden

Mickey & Sylvia

No Good Lover

Mickey & Sylvia

Love Is Strange

Mickey Baker

Make Your Bed Up Mama

Charles Calhoun Orch. / M. Baker

Runaway

Sam Price With Mickey Baker

Rib Joint

Mickey Baker

Milk Train

Louis Jordan With Mickey Baker

Caldonia

Champion Jack Dupree W/ M. Baker

Stumbling Block

Big John Greer With M. Baker

Come Back Uncle John

Young Jessie With Mickey Baker

Hit Git & Split

Mickey Baker

Blues After Hours

 

