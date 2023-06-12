Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 12 juin 2023

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Canned Heat
|
Chicken Shack
|
The Valentines
|
Getting With The Twist
|
The Royaltones
|
Big Wheel
|
Robbie Robinson
|
Goofin
|
Johnny Lee Wills
|
Blub Twist
|
The Raging Storms
|
Hound Dog
|
The Vice Roys
|
Buzz Bomb
|
The Hollywood Tornadoes
|
The Gremmie Part 1
|
The Delancey's
|
The Scratch
|
Billy Sherrill
|
Tipsy
|
Jon Thomas
|
Hard Head
|
Sue Palmer
|
Down The Road Apiece
|
Sue Foley
|
Dallas Man
|
Joe Ramirez
|
Bad Boy
|
Bugs Henderson
|
Drug Store Blues
|
Sonny Landreth
|
Names
|
Ry Cooder
|
Crazy Bout An Automobile
|
The Sully Band
|
If You Love Me Like You Say
|
Tony Mc Phee
|
I Asked For Water
|
The Groundhogs
|
You Don T Love Me
|
The Groundhogs
|
Rocking Chair
|
Tony Mc Phee
|
Groundhog
|
The Groundhogs
|
Early In The Morning
|
Tony Mc Phee
|
Mister Hooker Sir John
|
The Groundhogs
|
B.D.D
|
The Groundhogs
|
Live Right
|
Tony Mc Phee
|
Three Times Seven
|
The Champs
|
Tequila Twist
|
The Champs
|
Train To Nowhere
|
The Champs
|
Caramba
|
The Champs
|
Switzerland
|
The Champs
|
Volkswagen
|
Bill Hendricks Orchestra
|
Spinnin Rock Boogie
|
Mickey Baker
|
Bandstand Stomp
|
Mickey Baker Orchestra
|
River Boat
|
Big Red Mc Houston Orchestra
|
Stranger Blues
|
Larry Dale & M.Baker Orchestra
|
Midnight Hours
|
Joe Clay With Mickey Baker
|
Did You Mean Jelly Bean
|
Mc Houston Baker
|
Check Out My Garden
|
Mickey & Sylvia
|
No Good Lover
|
Mickey & Sylvia
|
Love Is Strange
|
Mickey Baker
|
Make Your Bed Up Mama
|
Charles Calhoun Orch. / M. Baker
|
Runaway
|
Sam Price With Mickey Baker
|
Rib Joint
|
Mickey Baker
|
Milk Train
|
Louis Jordan With Mickey Baker
|
Caldonia
|
Champion Jack Dupree W/ M. Baker
|
Stumbling Block
|
Big John Greer With M. Baker
|
Come Back Uncle John
|
Young Jessie With Mickey Baker
|
Hit Git & Split
|
Mickey Baker
|
Blues After Hours