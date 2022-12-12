Passer au contenu
Dr Boogie

Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 12 décembre 2022

il y a 6 minutesTemps de lecture1 min
Par Walter De Paduwa

Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

Time Was

Jimmy Dillon

Rave Up

Big Joe Maher & The Dynaflows

Property Line

The Jono Manson Band

Miss Fabulous

Eddie 9 V

Yella Alligator

Danny Flowers

Breaking Point

Kirk Fletcher

School Street Shuffle

Les Lionceaux

Hey Bo Diddley

Leonard James

Lampoon

Joe Houston

Houston Shuffle

Joe Houston

Rockin At The Drive In

Joe Houston

Chicano Hop

Red Prysock

Zonked

Lynn Hope

The Scrunch

Harold Betters

Watermelon Man
   

Lynyrd Skynyrd

I Ve Been Your Fool

Blind Willie Johnson

We've Been Told Jesus Is Comin

Eric Clapton

We've Been Told Jesus Is Comin

Travis Wammack

Gettin In E And Follow Me

Larry Jinx Alexander

Take Things When You Can

Roy Head

Dismal Prisoner N° 5

Eric Quincy Tate

The Bream Are Biting In Ferriday

Tony Joe White

Baby Please Don T Go

Tony Joe White

Soul Britches

Tony Joe White

Don T You Want My Love

The Country Gentlemen

Poor Ellen Smith

The Country Gentlemen

Grandfather S Clock

The Country Gentlemen

I Ain T Got No Home

The Country Gentlemen

Heartaches
   

Dan Smith

I Been To Calvary

George Smith

You Got To Be Crazy

U.P. Wilson

Como Station

U.P. Wilson

Reconsider Baby

U.P. Wilson

Bluebird Boog A Loo

Muddy Waters

Close To You

Muddy Waters

Good News

Pat Hare

I M Gonna Murder My Baby

Billy Boy Arnold

Baby Jane

Albert Collins W/ Barrelhouse

Honey Hush

Little Milton

Stormy Monday

Big Joe Williams / Sonny B. William

P-Vine Blues

Memphis Minnie

Conjur Man

Sonny Terry / Mc Ghee

Mama Blues N° 2

Otis Spann

Temperature Is Rising

 

