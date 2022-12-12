Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 12 décembre 2022

|
Interprète
Titre
Canned Heat
Time Was
Jimmy Dillon
Rave Up
Big Joe Maher & The Dynaflows
Property Line
The Jono Manson Band
Miss Fabulous
Eddie 9 V
Yella Alligator
Danny Flowers
Breaking Point
Kirk Fletcher
School Street Shuffle
Les Lionceaux
Hey Bo Diddley
Leonard James
Lampoon
Joe Houston
Houston Shuffle
Joe Houston
Rockin At The Drive In
Joe Houston
Chicano Hop
Red Prysock
Zonked
Lynn Hope
The Scrunch
Harold Betters
Watermelon Man
Lynyrd Skynyrd
I Ve Been Your Fool
Blind Willie Johnson
We've Been Told Jesus Is Comin
Eric Clapton
We've Been Told Jesus Is Comin
Travis Wammack
Gettin In E And Follow Me
Larry Jinx Alexander
Take Things When You Can
Roy Head
Dismal Prisoner N° 5
Eric Quincy Tate
The Bream Are Biting In Ferriday
Tony Joe White
Baby Please Don T Go
Tony Joe White
Soul Britches
Tony Joe White
Don T You Want My Love
The Country Gentlemen
Poor Ellen Smith
The Country Gentlemen
Grandfather S Clock
The Country Gentlemen
I Ain T Got No Home
The Country Gentlemen
Heartaches
Dan Smith
I Been To Calvary
George Smith
You Got To Be Crazy
U.P. Wilson
Como Station
U.P. Wilson
Reconsider Baby
U.P. Wilson
Bluebird Boog A Loo
Muddy Waters
Close To You
Muddy Waters
Good News
Pat Hare
I M Gonna Murder My Baby
Billy Boy Arnold
Baby Jane
Albert Collins W/ Barrelhouse
Honey Hush
Little Milton
Stormy Monday
Big Joe Williams / Sonny B. William
P-Vine Blues
Memphis Minnie
Conjur Man
Sonny Terry / Mc Ghee
Mama Blues N° 2
Otis Spann
Temperature Is Rising