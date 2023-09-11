Passer au contenu
Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 11 septembre 2023

Par Walter De Paduwa via

Retrouvez tout l’univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

Black Jack Blues

Peter Storm & The Blues Society

Black Hole

Dom Martin

Unhinged

Ghalia Volt

No Happy Home

Tim Easton

Little Doggie

Danny Bryant

Silver And Gold

Zz Top

Heard It On The X

Zz Top

Tube Snake Boogie

Zz Top

Thunderbird

Delta Moon

Death Letter

The Mudgang

Lack Of Love

Peter Frampton

Just Wanna Make Love To You
   

Otis Redding

Louie Louie

Little Alfred

Mashed Potatoes Again

Roy Milton

I Got Married Last Night

Little Johnny Clarke

Black Coffee

The Fabulous Treniers

Rocking Is Our Business

Willie Morganfield

You Better Get Right

Lula Reed & Sonny Thopson

Sick And Tired

Big Charles Smith

Kim L

Dolly Cooper

My Man

Baby Jean

If You Wanna

Jimmy Mc Craklin

I Ll See It Through

Anthony Lamont

Benny The Skinny Man

Robert Parker

Barefootin

Bo Diddley / Chuck Berry

Bo's Beat
   

Eddie Burns

You Better Watch Out

Jt Brown / Elmore James

I May Be Wrong

Babay Boy Warren

Hello Stranger

John Lee Hooker

Early One Morning

Clarence Gatemouth Brown

4 O Clock In The Morning

Guitar Slim Green

Shake Em Up

Big Joe Williams / Bob Dylan

Sittin On Top Of The World

Sylvester Cotton

I Tried

James Cotton / P. Butterfield

Polly Put The Kettle On

Big Joe Turner / Roomfull Of Blues

I Love The Way

Bo Diddley

500% More Man

Son Seals

Call My Job

Smiley Lewis

Schooldays Are Back Again

Katie Webster

On The Run

Professor Lo?Ghair

Stealin

 

