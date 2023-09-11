Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 11 septembre 2023

Interprète Titre

Canned Heat Black Jack Blues

Peter Storm & The Blues Society Black Hole

Dom Martin Unhinged

Ghalia Volt No Happy Home

Tim Easton Little Doggie

Danny Bryant Silver And Gold

Zz Top Heard It On The X

Zz Top Tube Snake Boogie

Zz Top Thunderbird

Delta Moon Death Letter

The Mudgang Lack Of Love

Peter Frampton Just Wanna Make Love To You

Otis Redding Louie Louie

Little Alfred Mashed Potatoes Again

Roy Milton I Got Married Last Night

Little Johnny Clarke Black Coffee

The Fabulous Treniers Rocking Is Our Business

Willie Morganfield You Better Get Right

Lula Reed & Sonny Thopson Sick And Tired

Big Charles Smith Kim L

Dolly Cooper My Man

Baby Jean If You Wanna

Jimmy Mc Craklin I Ll See It Through

Anthony Lamont Benny The Skinny Man

Robert Parker Barefootin

Bo Diddley / Chuck Berry Bo's Beat

Eddie Burns You Better Watch Out

Jt Brown / Elmore James I May Be Wrong

Babay Boy Warren Hello Stranger

John Lee Hooker Early One Morning

Clarence Gatemouth Brown 4 O Clock In The Morning

Guitar Slim Green Shake Em Up

Big Joe Williams / Bob Dylan Sittin On Top Of The World

Sylvester Cotton I Tried

James Cotton / P. Butterfield Polly Put The Kettle On

Big Joe Turner / Roomfull Of Blues I Love The Way

Bo Diddley 500% More Man

Son Seals Call My Job

Smiley Lewis Schooldays Are Back Again

Katie Webster On The Run