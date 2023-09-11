Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 11 septembre 2023

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Canned Heat
|
Black Jack Blues
|
Peter Storm & The Blues Society
|
Black Hole
|
Dom Martin
|
Unhinged
|
Ghalia Volt
|
No Happy Home
|
Tim Easton
|
Little Doggie
|
Danny Bryant
|
Silver And Gold
|
Zz Top
|
Heard It On The X
|
Zz Top
|
Tube Snake Boogie
|
Zz Top
|
Thunderbird
|
Delta Moon
|
Death Letter
|
The Mudgang
|
Lack Of Love
|
Peter Frampton
|
Just Wanna Make Love To You
|
Otis Redding
|
Louie Louie
|
Little Alfred
|
Mashed Potatoes Again
|
Roy Milton
|
I Got Married Last Night
|
Little Johnny Clarke
|
Black Coffee
|
The Fabulous Treniers
|
Rocking Is Our Business
|
Willie Morganfield
|
You Better Get Right
|
Lula Reed & Sonny Thopson
|
Sick And Tired
|
Big Charles Smith
|
Kim L
|
Dolly Cooper
|
My Man
|
Baby Jean
|
If You Wanna
|
Jimmy Mc Craklin
|
I Ll See It Through
|
Anthony Lamont
|
Benny The Skinny Man
|
Robert Parker
|
Barefootin
|
Bo Diddley / Chuck Berry
|
Bo's Beat
|
Eddie Burns
|
You Better Watch Out
|
Jt Brown / Elmore James
|
I May Be Wrong
|
Babay Boy Warren
|
Hello Stranger
|
John Lee Hooker
|
Early One Morning
|
Clarence Gatemouth Brown
|
4 O Clock In The Morning
|
Guitar Slim Green
|
Shake Em Up
|
Big Joe Williams / Bob Dylan
|
Sittin On Top Of The World
|
Sylvester Cotton
|
I Tried
|
James Cotton / P. Butterfield
|
Polly Put The Kettle On
|
Big Joe Turner / Roomfull Of Blues
|
I Love The Way
|
Bo Diddley
|
500% More Man
|
Son Seals
|
Call My Job
|
Smiley Lewis
|
Schooldays Are Back Again
|
Katie Webster
|
On The Run
|
Professor Lo?Ghair
|
Stealin