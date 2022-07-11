Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 11 juillet 2022

|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Canned Heat
|
Jj Jump
|
The Rolling Stones
|
Star Star
|
Keith Richards
|
Eileen
|
Ronnie Wood
|
Worry No More
|
Mick Taylor
|
Broken Hand
|
Mick Jagger
|
Wandering Spirit
|
Bo Diddley / Ron Wood
|
Bo Diddley
|
Bill Wyman
|
White Lightning
|
Stones / Ian Stewart
|
Stoned
|
Mick Jagger / Red Devils
|
Shake Em On Down
|
Keith Richards / J. Johnson
|
Blues Jam
|
The X-Pensive Winos
|
Take It So Hard
|
Little Richard
|
Brown Sugar
|
Otis Redding
|
Satisfaction
|
Elton John
|
Honky Tonk Women
|
Linda Ronstadt
|
Tumbling Dice
|
Aretha Franklin / K. Richards
|
Jumpin Jack Flash
|
Johnny Winter
|
Let It Bleed
|
Bette Midler
|
Beast Of Burden
Spéciale Rolling Stones : After Party de 22h30 à minuit
|
Let's Spend The Night Together (Live 1981) Rolling Stones
|
Not Fade Away Rolling Stones
|
19th Nervous Breakdown Rolling Stones
|
Can't You Hear Me Knocking (Live 2015) Rolling Stones
|
You Better Move On Rolling Stones
|
Rain Fall Down Rolling Stones
|
It's Only Rock N Roll (But I Like It) Live Rolling Stones
|
Wild Horses Rolling Stones
|
Waiting On A Friend Rolling Stones
|
Street Fighting Man Rolling Stones
|
Brown Sugar (Live 2016) Rolling Stones
|
Just Your Fool Rolling Stones
|
Loving Cup Rolling Stones
|
Miss You Rolling Stones
|
Fingerprint File Rolling Stones
|
Time Is On My Side Rolling Stones