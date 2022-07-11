RTBFPasser au contenu
Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 11 juillet 2022

il y a 22 minutesTemps de lecture1 min
Par Walter De Paduwa

Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

Jj Jump

The Rolling Stones

Star Star

Keith Richards

Eileen

Ronnie Wood

Worry No More

Mick Taylor

Broken Hand

Mick Jagger

Wandering Spirit
   

Bo Diddley / Ron Wood

Bo Diddley

Bill Wyman

White Lightning

Stones / Ian Stewart

Stoned

Mick Jagger / Red Devils

Shake Em On Down

Keith Richards / J. Johnson

Blues Jam

The X-Pensive Winos

Take It So Hard
   

Little Richard

Brown Sugar

Otis Redding

Satisfaction

Elton John

Honky Tonk Women

Linda Ronstadt

Tumbling Dice

Aretha Franklin / K. Richards

Jumpin Jack Flash

Johnny Winter

Let It Bleed

Bette Midler

Beast Of Burden

Spéciale Rolling Stones : After Party de 22h30 à minuit

Let's Spend The Night Together (Live 1981) Rolling Stones

Not Fade Away Rolling Stones

19th Nervous Breakdown Rolling Stones

Can't You Hear Me Knocking (Live 2015) Rolling Stones

You Better Move On Rolling Stones

Rain Fall Down Rolling Stones

It's Only Rock N Roll (But I Like It) Live Rolling Stones

Wild Horses Rolling Stones

Waiting On A Friend Rolling Stones

Street Fighting Man Rolling Stones

Brown Sugar (Live 2016) Rolling Stones

Just Your Fool Rolling Stones

Loving Cup Rolling Stones

Miss You Rolling Stones

Fingerprint File Rolling Stones

Time Is On My Side Rolling Stones

