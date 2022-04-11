RTBFPasser au contenu

Dr Boogie

Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 11 avril 2022

Par Walter De Paduwa

Retrouvez tout l'univers musical de Walter De Paduwa le lundi de 21h à minuit sur Classic 21 !

Interprète

Titre

Canned Heat

I Need Someone

Totta Naslund

Rainy Day Women

Dave Alvin

Highway 61

Paul Westerberg

It Take A Lot To Laugh A Train To Cry

Solomon Burke

Maggie S Farm

Bobby Cochran

Don T Think Twice
   

Trixie & The Trainwrecks

God Damn Angels

Jesse Dayton

Born With A Tail

High Jinks Delegation

One For The Road

Ga 20

Naggin On My Mind

Ga 20

One Night Man

Ga 20

Got Love If You Want It

The Morlocks

Down Underground

Moonshine Wagon

Fats Burning Love
   

Bachman Turner Overdrive

Little Gandy Dancer

Mountain

Mississippi Queen

Cream

Crossroads

The Stooges

Shake Appeal

Aerosmith

One Way Street

Joe Perry Project

Let The Music Do The Talking

Jimi Hendrix Experience

Hear My Train A Comin

Mahogany Rush

The King Who Stole The Universe
   

Larry Williams

Bad Boy

Marvin & Johnny

Flip
   

Roddy Jackson

Moose On The Loose

Bob Landers

Cherokee Dance

Roy Montrell

Mellow Saxophone
   

John Lee Hooker

Lost My Job

Jimmy Rogers

Act Like You Love Me

Freddie King

High Rise

Easy Baby

You Gonna Miss Me

John Lee Hooker

Fire In Natchez

Howlin Wolf

Natchez Burnin

Cal Valentine

The Boogie Twist

Al White & The Hi Liters

Johnny B Goode

Syl Williams

Boot Hill

Thunder Smith

West Coast Blues

Mercy Dee

The Pay Off

Louisiana Red

Jumpin With Red

Fred Mc Dowell

Shake Em On Down

Forest City Joe

Train Time

Country Joe Bledsoe

One Thing My Baby Likes

Frank Frost

Ride With Your Daddy Tonight

Muddy Waters

Champagen & Reefer

