|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Canned Heat
|
I Need Someone
|
Totta Naslund
|
Rainy Day Women
|
Dave Alvin
|
Highway 61
|
Paul Westerberg
|
It Take A Lot To Laugh A Train To Cry
|
Solomon Burke
|
Maggie S Farm
|
Bobby Cochran
|
Don T Think Twice
|
Trixie & The Trainwrecks
|
God Damn Angels
|
Jesse Dayton
|
Born With A Tail
|
High Jinks Delegation
|
One For The Road
|
Ga 20
|
Naggin On My Mind
|
Ga 20
|
One Night Man
|
Ga 20
|
Got Love If You Want It
|
The Morlocks
|
Down Underground
|
Moonshine Wagon
|
Fats Burning Love
|
Bachman Turner Overdrive
|
Little Gandy Dancer
|
Mountain
|
Mississippi Queen
|
Cream
|
Crossroads
|
The Stooges
|
Shake Appeal
|
Aerosmith
|
One Way Street
|
Joe Perry Project
|
Let The Music Do The Talking
|
Jimi Hendrix Experience
|
Hear My Train A Comin
|
Mahogany Rush
|
The King Who Stole The Universe
|
Larry Williams
|
Bad Boy
|
Marvin & Johnny
|
Flip
|
Roddy Jackson
|
Moose On The Loose
|
Bob Landers
|
Cherokee Dance
|
Roy Montrell
|
Mellow Saxophone
|
John Lee Hooker
|
Lost My Job
|
Jimmy Rogers
|
Act Like You Love Me
|
Freddie King
|
High Rise
|
Easy Baby
|
You Gonna Miss Me
|
John Lee Hooker
|
Fire In Natchez
|
Howlin Wolf
|
Natchez Burnin
|
Cal Valentine
|
The Boogie Twist
|
Al White & The Hi Liters
|
Johnny B Goode
|
Syl Williams
|
Boot Hill
|
Thunder Smith
|
West Coast Blues
|
Mercy Dee
|
The Pay Off
|
Louisiana Red
|
Jumpin With Red
|
Fred Mc Dowell
|
Shake Em On Down
|
Forest City Joe
|
Train Time
|
Country Joe Bledsoe
|
One Thing My Baby Likes
|
Frank Frost
|
Ride With Your Daddy Tonight
|
Muddy Waters
|
Champagen & Reefer
Dr Boogie
Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 11 avril 2022
