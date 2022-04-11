Dr Boogie, la playlist du lundi 11 avril 2022

Interprète Titre

Canned Heat I Need Someone

Totta Naslund Rainy Day Women

Dave Alvin Highway 61

Paul Westerberg It Take A Lot To Laugh A Train To Cry

Solomon Burke Maggie S Farm

Bobby Cochran Don T Think Twice

Trixie & The Trainwrecks God Damn Angels

Jesse Dayton Born With A Tail

High Jinks Delegation One For The Road

Ga 20 Naggin On My Mind

Ga 20 One Night Man

Ga 20 Got Love If You Want It

The Morlocks Down Underground

Moonshine Wagon Fats Burning Love

Bachman Turner Overdrive Little Gandy Dancer

Mountain Mississippi Queen

Cream Crossroads

The Stooges Shake Appeal

Aerosmith One Way Street

Joe Perry Project Let The Music Do The Talking

Jimi Hendrix Experience Hear My Train A Comin

Mahogany Rush The King Who Stole The Universe

Larry Williams Bad Boy

Marvin & Johnny Flip

Roddy Jackson Moose On The Loose

Bob Landers Cherokee Dance

Roy Montrell Mellow Saxophone

John Lee Hooker Lost My Job

Jimmy Rogers Act Like You Love Me

Freddie King High Rise

Easy Baby You Gonna Miss Me

John Lee Hooker Fire In Natchez

Howlin Wolf Natchez Burnin

Cal Valentine The Boogie Twist

Al White & The Hi Liters Johnny B Goode

Syl Williams Boot Hill

Thunder Smith West Coast Blues

Mercy Dee The Pay Off

Louisiana Red Jumpin With Red

Fred Mc Dowell Shake Em On Down

Forest City Joe Train Time

Country Joe Bledsoe One Thing My Baby Likes

Frank Frost Ride With Your Daddy Tonight