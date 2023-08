Chevy Metal Setlist:

Next to You (The Police cover)

Jailbreak (Thin Lizzy cover)

Bitch (The Rolling Stones cover)

Everybody Wants Some!! (Van Halen cover) (with Gregg Bissonette)

Jamie’s Cryin’ (Van Halen cover) (with Gregg Bissonette)

Unchained (Van Halen cover) (with Gregg Bissonette)

The Rover (Led Zeppelin cover)

Jazz Odyssey (Spïnal Tap cover)

Moby Dick (Led Zeppelin cover)

The Wizard (Black Sabbath cover)

Ain’t Talkin’ ’bout Love (Van Halen cover)

Tie Your Mother Down (Queen cover) (with Stephen Perkins)

Moonage Daydream (David Bowie cover) (with Stephen Perkins)

Looks That Kill (Mötley Crüe cover)

Everybody Wants You (Billy Squier cover)

You Really Got Me (The Kinks cover)

Dirty Deeds (AC/DC cover) (with Chad Smith)