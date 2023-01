Daisy Jones & The Six, nouveau groupe de fiction avec la fille de Lisa Marie Presley

1. ‘Aurora’

2. ‘Let Me Down Easy’

3. ‘Kill You To Try’

4. ‘Two Against Three’

5. ‘Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)’

6. ‘Regret Me’

7. ‘You Were Gone’

8. ‘More Fun To Miss’

9. ‘Please’

10. ‘The River’

11. ‘No Words’