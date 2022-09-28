RTBFPasser au contenu
Concert hommage à Taylor Hawkins des Foo Fighters à Los Angeles : les vidéos (mise à jour)

Taylor Hawkins
hier à 07:18 - mise à jour il y a 27 minutesTemps de lecture6 min
Par Classic 21

C’est cette nuit que se déroulait le deuxième concert en hommage au défunt batteur des Foo Fighters et quelques vidéos filmées par des fans nous sont parvenues.

La fille de Dave Grohl, Violet, a ouvert la soirée avec sa reprise d'"Hallelujah" de Leonard Cohen :

Loading...

Cette touchante interprétation a été suivie d’une introduction par Dave Grohl, qui a expliqué que ce concert était l’occasion de "passer du temps dans l’esprit musical [de Taylor Hawkins]… un endroit assez terrifiant", en ajoutant qu’il souhaitait "célébrer cette personne qui a touché nos vies".

Rappelons que l’argent récolté grâce à ces concerts sera directement reversé à Music Support UK et, pour les Etats-Unis, à la Recording Academy’s MusicCares.

Joan Jett s’est également produite en début de soirée aux côtés du batteur de Blink-182, Travis Barker et de Dave Grohl pour jouer "Cherry Bomb" et "Bad Reputation".

Loading...

Le leader du groupe The Darkness, Justin Hawkins, a rejoint les membres des Foo Fighters et aussi du side project de Taylor Hawkins, The Coattail Raiders, pour un set de quatre titres.

Lors du concert hommage au Stade de Wembley au début du mois, il avait déjà joué avec les Coattail Raiders les titres "Louise", "It’s Over" et "Range Rover Bitch".

Et ce soir à Los Angeles, ces deux derniers titres ont à nouveau été repris ainsi que "Something About You" de Level 42 et le hit des Darkness, "I Believe In A Thing Called Love" à écouter ci-dessous :

Loading...

Par la suite, le public présent a pu profiter de performances de James Gang, Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt et Them Crooked Vultures. Justin Hawkins est encore revenu sur scène avec le fils de Van Halen, Wolfgang, et Dave Grohl pour quelques reprises de Van Halen comme "Panama" et "Hot For Teacher" :

Loading...
Loading...

Miley Cyrus a ensuite rejoint Def Leppard et Dave Grohl pour reprendre le classique du groupe anglais, "Photograph" :

Loading...

La chanteuse Pink a quant à elle interprété plusieurs titres au cours de la soirée, comme "Barracuda" de Heart avec Nancy Wilson, et ensuite "Somebody to Love" de Queen avec les membres du groupe et les Foo Fighters. Un beau clin d’œil à Taylor Hawkins qui reprenait souvent ce classique au chant en concert.

Loading...
Loading...

Elle a ensuite interprété "The Pretender" lors du final des Foo Fighters :

Loading...

Dave Chappelle a repris "Creep" de Radiohead avec Dave Grohl. Un titre qu’il avait déjà interprété avec les Foo Fighters lors de leur concert au Madison Square Garden l’été dernier :

Loading...

Alanis Morissette a quant à elle repris son hit "You Oughta Know", un single qu'elle jouait en tournée avec Taylor Hawkins à la batterie entre 1995 et 1997. Elle a été rejointe par Chris Chaney, qui était son bassiste à la même époque, ainsi que par Chad Smith, batteur des Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Loading...
Loading...

Nikki Sixx et Tommy Lee de Motley Crue ont proposé au public leurs classiques "Live Wire" et "Home Sweet Home" avec les membres des Foo Fighters et Derek Day de Classless Act au chant :

Loading...
Loading...

Geddy Lee et Alex Lifeson de Rush sont revenus une nouvelle fois sur scène après Wembley en compagnie de Dave Grohl, Chad Smith, le producteur Greg Kurstin et Danny Carey de Tool pour quelques tubes de Rush :

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

C'est aussi une très belle collaboration dont on a pu profiter avec Geezer Butler, le bassiste de Black Sabbath, Lars Ulrich de Metallica, Sebastian Bach, ex-chanteur de Skid Row, et Dave Grohl qui ont repris "Supernaut" et "Paranoid" de Black Sabbath :

Loading...
Loading...

On a aussi pu assister à une "mini reformation" de Nirvana avec Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl et Pat Smear qui se sont joints à Kim Thayil et Matt Cameron de Soundgarden, le tout avec Taylor Momsen de The Pretty Reckless au chant :

Loading...
Loading...

D’autres grands noms étaient à l’affiche de ce concert, comme Kesha, Chevy Metal, Josh Homme de Queens of the Stone Age, John Paul Jones de Led Zeppelin, ou encore Nandi Bushell.

Loading...

Voici la setlist complète :

Violet Grohl with Alain Johannes – ‘Hallelujah’ (Leonard Cohen cover)
Joan Jett and Foo Fighters with Travis Barker – ‘Cherry Bomb’ (The Runaways cover)
Joan Jett and Foo Fighters with Travis Barker – ‘Bad Reputation’
Chevy Metal – ‘Riff Raff’ (AC/DC cover)
Chevy Metal with Jon Davison – ‘Owner Of A Lonely Heart’ (Yes cover)
Chevy Metal with Kesha – ‘Heroes’ (David Bowie cover)
Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese and The Coattail Riders – ‘Range Rover Bitch’ (Taylor Hawkins cover)
Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese and The Coattail Riders – ‘It’s Over’ (Taylor Hawkins and The Coattail Riders cover)
Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese and The Coattail Riders with Mark King – ‘Something About You’ (Level 42 cover)
Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese and The Coattail Riders with Rufus Taylor – ‘I Believe In A Thing Called Love’ (The Darkness cover)
James Gang – ‘Walk Away’
James Gang – ‘The Bomber : Closet Queen / Bolero / Cast Your Fate To The Wind’
James Gang with Dave Grohl – ‘Funk #49’
Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt and Dave Grohl – ‘Right Down The Line’ (Gerry Rafferty cover)
Them Crooked Vultures – ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ (Elton John cover)
Them Crooked Vultures – ‘Dead End Friends’
Them Crooked Vultures – ‘Long Slow Goodbye’ (Queens Of The Stone Age cover)
Wolfgang Van Halen, Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese and Dave Grohl – ‘Panama’ (Van Halen cover)
Wolfgang Van Halen, Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese and Dave Grohl – ‘Hot For Teacher’ (Van Halen cover)
Def Leppard, Foo Fighters and Patrick Wilson – ‘Rock Of Ages’
Def Leppard, Foo Fighters and Patrick Wilson with Miley Cyrus – ‘Photograph’
Mötley Crüe and Foo Fighters with Derek Day – ‘Live Wire’
Mötley Crüe and Foo Fighters with Derek Day – ‘Home Sweet Home’
Josh Homme, Foo Fighters and Elliot Easton – ‘Shake It Up’ (The Cars cover)
Josh Homme, Foo Fighters and Elliot Easton – ‘Just What I Needed’ (The Cars cover)
P ! nk, Foo Fighters and Nancy Wilson with Jon Theodore – ‘Barracuda’ (Heart cover)
Stewart Copeland and Foo Fighters – ‘Next To You’ (The Police cover)
Stewart Copeland and Foo Fighters with Jon Theodore – ‘Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic’ (The Police cover)
Alanis Morissette and Foo Fighters with Chad Smith – ‘You Oughta Know’
Sebastian Bach, Geezer Butler, Lars Ulrich and Foo Fighters – ‘Supernaut’ (Black Sabbath cover)
Sebastian Bach, Geezer Butler, Lars Ulrich and Foo Fighters – ‘Paranoid’ (Black Sabbath cover)
Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson with Dave Grohl – ‘2112 Part I : Overture’ (Rush cover)
Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson with Chad Smith – ‘Working Man’ (Rush cover)
Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson with Danny Carey – ‘YYZ’ (Rush cover)
Taylor Momsen, Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron, Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl and Pat Smear – ‘The Day I Tried To Live’ (Soundgarden cover)
Taylor Momsen, Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron, Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl and Pat Smear – ‘Black Hole Sun” (Soundgarden cover)
Queen and Foo Fighters with Justin Hawkins – ‘We Will Rock You’
Queen and Foo Fighters – ‘I’m In Love With My Car’
Queen and Foo Fighters with Justin Hawkins – ‘Under Pressure’
Queen and Foo Fighters with P ! nk – ‘Somebody To Love’
Foo Fighters with Josh Freese – ‘All My Life’
Foo Fighters with Jon Theodore and P ! nk – ‘The Pretender’
Foo Fighters with Travis Barker – ‘Walk’
Foo Fighters with Matt Cameron – ‘Low’
Foo Fighters with Brad Wilk – ‘This Is A Call’
Foo Fighters with Patrick Wilson – ‘The Sky Is A Neighborhood’
Foo Fighters with Dave Chappelle and Patrick Wilson – ‘Creep’ (Radiohead cover)
Foo Fighters with Omar Hakim – ‘Run’
Foo Fighters with Rufus Taylor – ‘Best Of You’
Foo Fighters with Oliver Shane Hawkins – ‘My Hero’
Foo Fighters with Oliver Shane Hawkins – ‘I’ll Stick Around’
Foo Fighters with Chad Smith – ‘Everlong’

Taylor Hawkins est décédé le 25 mars dernier.

Le batteur des Foo Fighters avait ce caractère fédérateur, ce sourire inoubliable et cet amour de la fête et de la musique.

C’est ce que le monde de la musique a célébré le 3 septembre au Stade de Wembley avec de très nombreux invités. Après le Live Aid en 85 et le Tribute à Freddie Mercury dans les années 90, le Taylor Hawkins Tribute s’inscrit dans la lignée de ces concerts inoubliables.

Des membres de Queen, Metallica, mais aussi Liam Gallagher ou Paul McCartney sont montés sur scène.

Parmi les invités, on notera par exemple la présence de Brian Johnson d’AC/DC avec Lars Ulrich, le batteur de Metallica, sur scène avec les Foo Fighters.

Et une des scènes les plus émouvantes de ces 5 heures de concert, c’est sans doute celle où Shane, le fils de 16 ans du défunt batteur, a repris, avec le groupe, "My Hero". Un hommage qui a d’ailleurs beaucoup ému Stewart Copeland, batteur de Police, qui était aussi présent à Londres.

