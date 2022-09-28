Concert hommage à Taylor Hawkins des Foo Fighters à Los Angeles : les vidéos (mise à jour)

Voici la setlist complète :

Violet Grohl with Alain Johannes – ‘Hallelujah’ (Leonard Cohen cover)

Joan Jett and Foo Fighters with Travis Barker – ‘Cherry Bomb’ (The Runaways cover)

Joan Jett and Foo Fighters with Travis Barker – ‘Bad Reputation’

Chevy Metal – ‘Riff Raff’ (AC/DC cover)

Chevy Metal with Jon Davison – ‘Owner Of A Lonely Heart’ (Yes cover)

Chevy Metal with Kesha – ‘Heroes’ (David Bowie cover)

Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese and The Coattail Riders – ‘Range Rover Bitch’ (Taylor Hawkins cover)

Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese and The Coattail Riders – ‘It’s Over’ (Taylor Hawkins and The Coattail Riders cover)

Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese and The Coattail Riders with Mark King – ‘Something About You’ (Level 42 cover)

Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese and The Coattail Riders with Rufus Taylor – ‘I Believe In A Thing Called Love’ (The Darkness cover)

James Gang – ‘Walk Away’

James Gang – ‘The Bomber : Closet Queen / Bolero / Cast Your Fate To The Wind’

James Gang with Dave Grohl – ‘Funk #49’

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt and Dave Grohl – ‘Right Down The Line’ (Gerry Rafferty cover)

Them Crooked Vultures – ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ (Elton John cover)

Them Crooked Vultures – ‘Dead End Friends’

Them Crooked Vultures – ‘Long Slow Goodbye’ (Queens Of The Stone Age cover)

Wolfgang Van Halen, Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese and Dave Grohl – ‘Panama’ (Van Halen cover)

Wolfgang Van Halen, Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese and Dave Grohl – ‘Hot For Teacher’ (Van Halen cover)

Def Leppard, Foo Fighters and Patrick Wilson – ‘Rock Of Ages’

Def Leppard, Foo Fighters and Patrick Wilson with Miley Cyrus – ‘Photograph’

Mötley Crüe and Foo Fighters with Derek Day – ‘Live Wire’

Mötley Crüe and Foo Fighters with Derek Day – ‘Home Sweet Home’

Josh Homme, Foo Fighters and Elliot Easton – ‘Shake It Up’ (The Cars cover)

Josh Homme, Foo Fighters and Elliot Easton – ‘Just What I Needed’ (The Cars cover)

P ! nk, Foo Fighters and Nancy Wilson with Jon Theodore – ‘Barracuda’ (Heart cover)

Stewart Copeland and Foo Fighters – ‘Next To You’ (The Police cover)

Stewart Copeland and Foo Fighters with Jon Theodore – ‘Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic’ (The Police cover)

Alanis Morissette and Foo Fighters with Chad Smith – ‘You Oughta Know’

Sebastian Bach, Geezer Butler, Lars Ulrich and Foo Fighters – ‘Supernaut’ (Black Sabbath cover)

Sebastian Bach, Geezer Butler, Lars Ulrich and Foo Fighters – ‘Paranoid’ (Black Sabbath cover)

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson with Dave Grohl – ‘2112 Part I : Overture’ (Rush cover)

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson with Chad Smith – ‘Working Man’ (Rush cover)

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson with Danny Carey – ‘YYZ’ (Rush cover)

Taylor Momsen, Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron, Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl and Pat Smear – ‘The Day I Tried To Live’ (Soundgarden cover)

Taylor Momsen, Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron, Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl and Pat Smear – ‘Black Hole Sun” (Soundgarden cover)

Queen and Foo Fighters with Justin Hawkins – ‘We Will Rock You’

Queen and Foo Fighters – ‘I’m In Love With My Car’

Queen and Foo Fighters with Justin Hawkins – ‘Under Pressure’

Queen and Foo Fighters with P ! nk – ‘Somebody To Love’

Foo Fighters with Josh Freese – ‘All My Life’

Foo Fighters with Jon Theodore and P ! nk – ‘The Pretender’

Foo Fighters with Travis Barker – ‘Walk’

Foo Fighters with Matt Cameron – ‘Low’

Foo Fighters with Brad Wilk – ‘This Is A Call’

Foo Fighters with Patrick Wilson – ‘The Sky Is A Neighborhood’

Foo Fighters with Dave Chappelle and Patrick Wilson – ‘Creep’ (Radiohead cover)

Foo Fighters with Omar Hakim – ‘Run’

Foo Fighters with Rufus Taylor – ‘Best Of You’

Foo Fighters with Oliver Shane Hawkins – ‘My Hero’

Foo Fighters with Oliver Shane Hawkins – ‘I’ll Stick Around’

Foo Fighters with Chad Smith – ‘Everlong’