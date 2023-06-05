Passer au contenu
Concert de Dimanche 11h11 autour de Mahler et Schubert à l'Atelier Marcel Astir, gagnez deux places !

© Getty Images

Par Musiq3

Le Dimanche 18 juin, Alexei Moshkov (violon), Daniel Rubenstein (alto) Justus Grimm (violoncelle), Adrien Tyberghein (contrebasse), Dalia Ouziel (piano) se produiront dans un concert reprenant des oeuvres de Mahler et Schubert, dont l'illustre quintet La truite.

Infos : Concert de Dimanche 11h11 - Alexei Moshkov, violon - Daniel Rubenstein, alto - Justus Grimm, violoncelle, Adrien Tyberghein, contrebasse - Dalia Ouziel, piano Œuvres de Mahler et Schubert (quintette "la truite") (ateliermarcelhastir.eu)

Le 18 juin à 11h11, gagnez deux places ! 

