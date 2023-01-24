"Close" de Lukas Dhont nommé dans la catégorie "Meilleur film international" pour les Oscars 2023

Les nominations aux Oscars viennent d’être annoncées. Close de Lukas Dhont est nommé dans la catégorie "meilleur film international".

L’annonce vient d’être faite sur la chaîne ABC News. Les différentes catégories des Oscars sont présentées par Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) et Allison Williams (M3GAN).

Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle : Angela Basset (Black Panther : Wakanda Forever); Hong Chau (The Whale); Kerry Condon (The Banshee of Inisherin); Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at One) et Stéphanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at One)

Meilleurs costumes : Babylon, Back Panther : Wakanda Forever, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once et Mrs. Harry Goes To Paris

meilleur mixage de son : All Quiet On The Western Front, Avatar : The Way of Water, The Batman, Elvis et Top Gun Maverick

Meilleure bande originale : All Quiet On The Western Front, Babylon, Everything Everywhere All at One, The Banshee of Inisherin et The Fabelmans

Meilleure adaptation : All Quiet On The Western Front, Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery, Living, Top Gun Maverick et Woman Talking

Scénario original : The Banshee of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at One, The Fabelmans, Tàr et Triangle of Sadness

Meilleur court-métrage d’action : An Irish Goodbye, Ivalu, Le pupille, Night Ride et The Red Suitcase

Meilleur court métrage d’animation : The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, The Flying Sailor, Ice Merchants, My Year of Dicks, An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it

Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle : Breedan Gleeson (The Banshee ofr Inisherin); Bryan Tyree Henry (Causeway); Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans); Barry Keoghan (The Banshee ofr Inisherin) et Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Meilleure chanson originale : Applause de Tell It Like A Woman, Hold My Hand de Top Gun Maverick, Lift Me Up de Black Panther : Wakanda Forever, Naatu Naatu de RRR et This Is a Life de Everything Everywhere All at Once

Meilleur film documentaire : All That Breathes, All The Bloody and the Blooshed, Fire of Love, A House Made of Splinters et Navalny

Meilleur court-métrage documentaire : The Elephants Whisperers, Haulout, How Do You Measure a Year ?, The Martha Mitchell Effect, Stranger at the Gate

Meilleur film international: All Quiet On The Western Front; Argentina, 1985; Close; EO et The Quiet Girl

Meilleur film d’animation : Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, Puss in Boots : The Last Wish, The Sea Beast et Turning Red

Meilleurs maquillages et coiffures : All Quiet On The Western Front, The Batman, Black Panther : Wakanda Forever, Elvis et The Whale

Meilleurs décors : All Quiet On The Western Front, Avatar : The Way of Water, Babylon, Elvis et The Fabelmans

Meilleur montage : The Banshee of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Tàr et Top Gun : Maverick

Meilleure photographie : All Quiet On The Western Front, Tàr, Elvis, Empire of Light et Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Meilleurs effets spéciaux : All Quiet On The Western Front, Avatar : The Way of Water, The Batman, Back Panther : Wakanda Forever et Top Gun : Maverick

Meilleur acteur dans un rôle principal : Austin Butler (Elvis); Colin Farrell (The Banshee of Inisherin); Brendan Fraser (The Whale); Paul Mescal (Aftersun); Bill Nighy (Living)

Meilleure actrice dans un rôle principal : Cate Blanchett (Tàr); Ana de Armas (Blonde); Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie); Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans); Michelle Yeoh (Everything everywhere All at Once)

Meilleure réalisation : Martin McDonagh (The Banshee of Inisherin), Daniel Scheinert et Daniel Kwan (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans); Ruben Östlund (Sans filtre) et Todd Field (Tàr)

Meilleur film : All Quiet On The Western Front; Avatar : The Way of Water; The Banshee of Inisherin; Elvis; Everything everywhere All at Once; The Fabelmans; Top Gun : Maverick; Triangle of Sadness et Woman Talking