Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 9 septembre 2022

il y a 26 minutesTemps de lecture1 min
Par Classic 21

Artiste

Titre

Album

Black Sabbath

Sabbath Bloody Sabbath

Sabbath Bloody Sabbath (1973)

Black Sabbath

Blue Suede Shoes

Black Box : The Complete Original Black Sabbath (1970-1978) (2004)

Ozzy Osbourne

Nothing Feels Right (ft. Zakk Wylde)

Patient Number 9, NEW !

Black Label Society

Stillborn (ft. Ozzy Osbourne)

The Blessed Hellride (2003)

Rob Zombie

Iron Head (ft. Ozzy Osbourne)

The Sinister Urge (2001)

Ozzy Osbourne

No Escape From Now (ft. Tony Iommi)

Patient Number 9, NEW !

Ozzy Osbourne

A Thousand Shades (ft. Jeff Beck)

Patient Number 9, NEW !

Alice Cooper

Hey Stoopid

Hey Stoopid (1991)

Ozzy Osbourne

Evil Shuffle (ft. Zakk Wylde)

Patient Number 9, NEW !

Ozzy Osbourne

Immortal (ft. Mike McCready)

Patient Number 9, NEW !

Ozzy Osbourne & Lemmy Kilmister

Hellraiser

No More Tears : 40th Anniversary Edition (1991)

Lita Ford

Close My Eyes Forever (ft. Ozzy Osbourne)

Lita (1988)

Judas Priest

Hell Patrol

Painkiller (1990)

Angra

Spread Your Fire

Temple Of Shadows (2004)

Megadeth

Life In Hell

The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead!, NEW !

Sepultura

Territory

Chaos A.D. (1993)

Motörhead

Iron Fist

Iron Fist (1982)

Black Mirrors

Hateful Hate, I'll Kill You

Tomorrow Will Be Without Us, OUT 04/11, BE

Ghost

Respite On The Spitafields

Impera (2022)

Demon Hunter

Master

Exile, OUT 28/10

Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats

Melody Lane

The Night Creeper (2015)

System Of A Down

Needles

Toxicity (2001)

Decapitated

Iconoclast (ft. Rob Flynn)

Cancer Culture, NEW !

Obituary

Cause Of Death

Cause Of Death (1990)

 

 

