Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 9 septembre 2022

|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album
|
Black Sabbath
|
Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
|
Sabbath Bloody Sabbath (1973)
|
Black Sabbath
|
Blue Suede Shoes
|
Black Box : The Complete Original Black Sabbath (1970-1978) (2004)
|
Ozzy Osbourne
|
Nothing Feels Right (ft. Zakk Wylde)
|
Patient Number 9, NEW !
|
Black Label Society
|
Stillborn (ft. Ozzy Osbourne)
|
The Blessed Hellride (2003)
|
Rob Zombie
|
Iron Head (ft. Ozzy Osbourne)
|
The Sinister Urge (2001)
|
Ozzy Osbourne
|
No Escape From Now (ft. Tony Iommi)
|
Patient Number 9, NEW !
|
Ozzy Osbourne
|
A Thousand Shades (ft. Jeff Beck)
|
Patient Number 9, NEW !
|
Alice Cooper
|
Hey Stoopid
|
Hey Stoopid (1991)
|
Ozzy Osbourne
|
Evil Shuffle (ft. Zakk Wylde)
|
Patient Number 9, NEW !
|
Ozzy Osbourne
|
Immortal (ft. Mike McCready)
|
Patient Number 9, NEW !
|
Ozzy Osbourne & Lemmy Kilmister
|
Hellraiser
|
No More Tears : 40th Anniversary Edition (1991)
|
Lita Ford
|
Close My Eyes Forever (ft. Ozzy Osbourne)
|
Lita (1988)
|
Judas Priest
|
Hell Patrol
|
Painkiller (1990)
|
Angra
|
Spread Your Fire
|
Temple Of Shadows (2004)
|
Megadeth
|
Life In Hell
|
The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead!, NEW !
|
Sepultura
|
Territory
|
Chaos A.D. (1993)
|
Motörhead
|
Iron Fist
|
Iron Fist (1982)
|
Black Mirrors
|
Hateful Hate, I'll Kill You
|
Tomorrow Will Be Without Us, OUT 04/11, BE
|
Ghost
|
Respite On The Spitafields
|
Impera (2022)
|
Demon Hunter
|
Master
|
Exile, OUT 28/10
|
Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats
|
Melody Lane
|
The Night Creeper (2015)
|
System Of A Down
|
Needles
|
Toxicity (2001)
|
Decapitated
|
Iconoclast (ft. Rob Flynn)
|
Cancer Culture, NEW !
|
Obituary
|
Cause Of Death
|
Cause Of Death (1990)