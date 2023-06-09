Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 9 juin 2023

|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album
|
Alice Cooper
|
Brutal Planet
|
Brutal Planet (2000)
|
Nita Strauss
|
Victorious (ft. Dorothy)
|
The Call Of The Void, OUT 07/07
|
Volbeat
|
Seal The Deal
|
Seal The Deal & Let's Boogie (2016)
|
Kiss
|
Love Gun
|
Love Gun (1977)
|
Deep Purple
|
Speed King
|
In Rock (1970)
|
Grim Reaper
|
See You In Hell
|
See You In Hell (1984)
|
Angel Crew
|
Warriors
|
single, NEW ! BE
|
Fleddy Melculy
|
Geen Nieuws
|
Antichlist (2023), BE
|
Dog Eat Dog
|
No Fronts
|
All Boro Kings (1994)
|
Biohazard
|
Lack There Of
|
State Of The World Address (1994)
|
Slayer
|
Raining Blood
|
Reign In Blood (1986)
|
Coal Chamber
|
Sway
|
Coal Chamber (1997)
|
Lacuna Coil
|
Never Dawn
|
single, NEW !
|
Candlemass
|
Death Thy Lover
|
[EP] Death Thy Lover (2016)
|
Eye Am
|
Dreams Always Die With The Sun
|
single, NEW !
|
Crobot
|
Better Times
|
Feel This (2022)
|
Clutch
|
Boogeyman Blues
|
Sunrise On Slaughter Beach (The Complete Edition), NEW !
|
Death Angel
|
Thrown To The Wolves
|
The Art Of Dying (2004)
|
Vektor
|
Ultimate Artificer
|
Terminal Redux (2016)
|
Urne
|
Becoming The Ocean
|
A Feast On Sorrow, OUT 11/08
|
Zombiekrig
|
Dödförklarad
|
Vald, NEW !
|
Behemoth
|
Once Upon A Pale Horse
|
Opvs Contra Natvram (2022)