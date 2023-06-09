Passer au contenu
Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 9 juin 2023

Par Classic 21

Artiste

Titre

Album

Alice Cooper

Brutal Planet

Brutal Planet (2000)

Nita Strauss

Victorious (ft. Dorothy)

The Call Of The Void, OUT 07/07

Volbeat

Seal The Deal

Seal The Deal & Let's Boogie (2016)

Kiss

Love Gun

Love Gun (1977)

Deep Purple

Speed King

In Rock (1970)

Grim Reaper

See You In Hell

See You In Hell (1984)

Angel Crew

Warriors

single, NEW ! BE

Fleddy Melculy

Geen Nieuws

Antichlist (2023), BE

Dog Eat Dog

No Fronts

All Boro Kings (1994)

Biohazard

Lack There Of

State Of The World Address (1994)

Slayer

Raining Blood

Reign In Blood (1986)

Coal Chamber

Sway

Coal Chamber (1997)

Lacuna Coil

Never Dawn

single, NEW !

Candlemass

Death Thy Lover

[EP] Death Thy Lover (2016)

Eye Am

Dreams Always Die With The Sun

single, NEW !

Crobot

Better Times

Feel This (2022)

Clutch

Boogeyman Blues

Sunrise On Slaughter Beach (The Complete Edition), NEW !

Death Angel

Thrown To The Wolves

The Art Of Dying (2004)

Vektor

Ultimate Artificer

Terminal Redux (2016)

Urne

Becoming The Ocean

A Feast On Sorrow, OUT 11/08

Zombiekrig

Dödförklarad

Vald, NEW !

Behemoth

Once Upon A Pale Horse

Opvs Contra Natvram (2022)

