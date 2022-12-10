Passer au contenu
Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 9 décembre 2022

il y a 1 heureTemps de lecture1 min
Par Classic 21

Europe

Ninja

The Final Countdown (1986)

Scorpions

Seventh Sun

Rock Believer (2022)

Airbourne

Breakin Outta Hell

Breakin' Outta Hell (2016)

Blues Pills

Low Road

Holy Moly! (2020)

Stone Sour

Fabuless

Hydrograd (2017)

Stone Temple Pilots

Plush

Core (1992)

Hangman's Chair

Cold And Distant

A Loner (2022)

Witchcraft

Deconstruction

Legend (2012)

Megadeth

Holy Wars

Rust In Peace (1990)

Hällas

Stygian Depths

Isle Of Wisdom (2022)

Elder

The Purpose

Innate Passage, NEW !

System Of A Down

Holy Mountains

Hypnotize (2005)

Skull Fist

Blackout

Paid In Full (2022)

Warhead

Driver

Speedway (1984), BE

Anvil

666

Metal On Metal (1982)

Pantera

5 Minutes Alone

Far Beyond Driven (1994)

Crowbar

The Fear That Binds You

Zero And Below (2022)

Monster Magnet

Cyclone

4-Way Diablo (2007)

Suasion

Equilibrium

The Infinite

Tribulation

Hamartia

Single, 2022

Destroyer 666

Guillotine

single, NEW !

Entombed

Left Hand Path

Left Hand Path (1990)

Abbath

Dream Cull

Dread Reaver (2022)

