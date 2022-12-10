|
Europe
Ninja
The Final Countdown (1986)
Scorpions
Seventh Sun
Rock Believer (2022)
Airbourne
Breakin Outta Hell
Breakin' Outta Hell (2016)
Blues Pills
Low Road
Holy Moly! (2020)
Stone Sour
Fabuless
Hydrograd (2017)
Stone Temple Pilots
Plush
Core (1992)
Hangman's Chair
Cold And Distant
A Loner (2022)
Witchcraft
Deconstruction
Legend (2012)
Megadeth
Holy Wars
Rust In Peace (1990)
Hällas
Stygian Depths
Isle Of Wisdom (2022)
Elder
The Purpose
Innate Passage, NEW !
System Of A Down
Holy Mountains
Hypnotize (2005)
Skull Fist
Blackout
Paid In Full (2022)
Warhead
Driver
Speedway (1984), BE
Anvil
666
Metal On Metal (1982)
Pantera
5 Minutes Alone
Far Beyond Driven (1994)
Crowbar
The Fear That Binds You
Zero And Below (2022)
Monster Magnet
Cyclone
4-Way Diablo (2007)
Suasion
Equilibrium
The Infinite
Tribulation
Hamartia
Single, 2022
Destroyer 666
Guillotine
single, NEW !
Entombed
Left Hand Path
Left Hand Path (1990)
Abbath
Dream Cull
Dread Reaver (2022)
Classic 21 Metal
Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 9 décembre 2022
