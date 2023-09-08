Passer au contenu
Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 8 septembre 2023

Temps de lecture
Par Classic 21 via

Artiste

Titre

Album

Iron Maiden

Two Minutes To Midnight

Powerslave (1984)

Primal Fear

Another Hero

Code Red, NEW !

Helloween

Fear Of The Fallen

Helloween (2021)

System Of A Down

Toxicity

Toxicity (2001)

Alice Cooper

Dead Don't Dance

Road, NEW !

Alice Cooper

The Big Goodbye

Road, NEW !

Alice Cooper

White Line Frankenstein

Road, NEW !

W.A.S.P

Show No Mercy

W.A.S.P (1984)

Huntress

I Want To F*** You To Death

Starbound Beast (2013)

The Guardians

Face It Up

ON, OUT 23/09, BE

Kyuss

Gardenia

Welcome To Sky Valley (1994)

The Obsessed

Punk Crusher

Sacred (2017)

Judas Priest

Painkiller

Painkiller (1990)

Megadeth

We'll Be Back

The Sick, The Dying…and The Dead! (2022)

Sadus

Ride The Knife

The Shadows Inside, OUT 17/11

Gwar

Tammy, The Swine Queen

Battle Maximus (10th Anniversary Edition), NEW !

Dream Theater

Pull Me Under (Live)

Live At The Marquee (1993)

Body Count

The Hate Is Real

Carnivore (2020)

Among Wolves

Phoenix

single, NEW ! BE

Soen

Memorial

Memorial, NEW !

Black Sabbath

Paranoid

Paranoid (1970)

Sabaton

Fields Of Verdun

The Great War (2019)

Altars

Perverse Entity

Ascetic Reflection (2022)

Gaerea

Mantle

Mirage (2022)

