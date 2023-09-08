Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 8 septembre 2023

|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album
|
Iron Maiden
|
Two Minutes To Midnight
|
Powerslave (1984)
|
Primal Fear
|
Another Hero
|
Code Red, NEW !
|
Helloween
|
Fear Of The Fallen
|
Helloween (2021)
|
System Of A Down
|
Toxicity
|
Toxicity (2001)
|
Alice Cooper
|
Dead Don't Dance
|
Road, NEW !
|
Alice Cooper
|
The Big Goodbye
|
Road, NEW !
|
Alice Cooper
|
White Line Frankenstein
|
Road, NEW !
|
W.A.S.P
|
Show No Mercy
|
W.A.S.P (1984)
|
Huntress
|
I Want To F*** You To Death
|
Starbound Beast (2013)
|
The Guardians
|
Face It Up
|
ON, OUT 23/09, BE
|
Kyuss
|
Gardenia
|
Welcome To Sky Valley (1994)
|
The Obsessed
|
Punk Crusher
|
Sacred (2017)
|
Judas Priest
|
Painkiller
|
Painkiller (1990)
|
Megadeth
|
We'll Be Back
|
The Sick, The Dying…and The Dead! (2022)
|
Sadus
|
Ride The Knife
|
The Shadows Inside, OUT 17/11
|
Gwar
|
Tammy, The Swine Queen
|
Battle Maximus (10th Anniversary Edition), NEW !
|
Dream Theater
|
Pull Me Under (Live)
|
Live At The Marquee (1993)
|
Body Count
|
The Hate Is Real
|
Carnivore (2020)
|
Among Wolves
|
Phoenix
|
single, NEW ! BE
|
Soen
|
Memorial
|
Memorial, NEW !
|
Black Sabbath
|
Paranoid
|
Paranoid (1970)
|
Sabaton
|
Fields Of Verdun
|
The Great War (2019)
|
Altars
|
Perverse Entity
|
Ascetic Reflection (2022)
|
Gaerea
|
Mantle
|
Mirage (2022)