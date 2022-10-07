Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 7 octobre 2022

Artiste Titre Album

Iron Maiden Aces High Powerslave (1984)

The Dead Daisies Born To Fly Radiance, NEW !

Alter Bridge This Is War Pawns & Kings, OUT 14/10

Alice In Chains Them Bones Dirt (1992)

Motley Crue Kickstart My Heart Dr. Feelgood (1989)

Avatarium Stockholm Death, Where Is Your Sting, OUT 21/10

Crowbar Walk With Knwoledge Wisely Symmetry In Black (2014)

Sepultura Agony And Defeat Quadra (2020)

Dream Theater "6:00" Awake (1994)

Steelover Dealer Stainless (2022), BE

Accept Princess Of The Dawn Restless And Wild (1982)

Whitesnake Give Me all Your Love Whitesnake (1987)

Rage Against The Machine Bombtrack Rage Against The Machine (1992)

Avenged Sevenfold Beast and the Harlot City Of Evil (2005)

Killswitch Engage My Curse As Daylight Dies (2006)

Orange Goblin Orange Goblin Frequencies From Planet Ten (1997)

Monster Magnet Born To Go A Better Dystopia (2021)

Cult Of Scarecrow Sacrosanct Men Tales Of The Sacrosanct Man (2021), BE

Rage To Live And To Die Spreading The Plague, NEW !

Sodom The Saw Is the Law Better Off Dead (1990)

Nile Lashed To The Slave Stick Annihilation Of The Wicked (2005)

Toxic Holocaust Acid Fuzz Chimestry Of Consciousness (2013)

Melechesh Ghouls Of Nineveh the Epigenesis (2010)