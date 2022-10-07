Passer au contenu
RTBF
Rechercher

Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 7 octobre 2022

il y a 35 minutesTemps de lecture1 min
Par Classic 21

Artiste

Titre

Album

Iron Maiden

Aces High

Powerslave (1984)

The Dead Daisies

Born To Fly

Radiance, NEW !

Alter Bridge

This Is War

Pawns & Kings, OUT 14/10

Alice In Chains

Them Bones

Dirt (1992)

Motley Crue

Kickstart My Heart

Dr. Feelgood (1989)

Avatarium

Stockholm

Death, Where Is Your Sting, OUT 21/10

Crowbar

Walk With Knwoledge Wisely

Symmetry In Black (2014)

Sepultura

Agony And Defeat

Quadra (2020)

Dream Theater

"6:00"

Awake (1994)

Steelover

Dealer

Stainless (2022), BE

Accept

Princess Of The Dawn

Restless And Wild (1982)

Whitesnake

Give Me all Your Love

Whitesnake (1987)

Rage Against The Machine

Bombtrack

Rage Against The Machine (1992)

Avenged Sevenfold

Beast and the Harlot

City Of Evil (2005)

Killswitch Engage

My Curse

As Daylight Dies (2006)

Orange Goblin

Orange Goblin

Frequencies From Planet Ten (1997)

Monster Magnet

Born To Go

A Better Dystopia (2021)

Cult Of Scarecrow

Sacrosanct Men

Tales Of The Sacrosanct Man (2021), BE

Rage

To Live And To Die

Spreading The Plague, NEW !

Sodom

The Saw Is the Law

Better Off Dead (1990)

Nile

Lashed To The Slave Stick

Annihilation Of The Wicked (2005)

Toxic Holocaust

Acid Fuzz

Chimestry Of Consciousness (2013)

Melechesh

Ghouls Of Nineveh

the Epigenesis (2010)

Tars

No Dominion

I Was Haunted By The Idea That I Remembered Her Wrong, NEW ! BE

Articles recommandés pour vous