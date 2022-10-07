|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album
|
Iron Maiden
|
Aces High
|
Powerslave (1984)
|
The Dead Daisies
|
Born To Fly
|
Radiance, NEW !
|
Alter Bridge
|
This Is War
|
Pawns & Kings, OUT 14/10
|
Alice In Chains
|
Them Bones
|
Dirt (1992)
|
Motley Crue
|
Kickstart My Heart
|
Dr. Feelgood (1989)
|
Avatarium
|
Stockholm
|
Death, Where Is Your Sting, OUT 21/10
|
Crowbar
|
Walk With Knwoledge Wisely
|
Symmetry In Black (2014)
|
Sepultura
|
Agony And Defeat
|
Quadra (2020)
|
Dream Theater
|
"6:00"
|
Awake (1994)
|
Steelover
|
Dealer
|
Stainless (2022), BE
|
Accept
|
Princess Of The Dawn
|
Restless And Wild (1982)
|
Whitesnake
|
Give Me all Your Love
|
Whitesnake (1987)
|
Rage Against The Machine
|
Bombtrack
|
Rage Against The Machine (1992)
|
Avenged Sevenfold
|
Beast and the Harlot
|
City Of Evil (2005)
|
Killswitch Engage
|
My Curse
|
As Daylight Dies (2006)
|
Orange Goblin
|
Orange Goblin
|
Frequencies From Planet Ten (1997)
|
Monster Magnet
|
Born To Go
|
A Better Dystopia (2021)
|
Cult Of Scarecrow
|
Sacrosanct Men
|
Tales Of The Sacrosanct Man (2021), BE
|
Rage
|
To Live And To Die
|
Spreading The Plague, NEW !
|
Sodom
|
The Saw Is the Law
|
Better Off Dead (1990)
|
Nile
|
Lashed To The Slave Stick
|
Annihilation Of The Wicked (2005)
|
Toxic Holocaust
|
Acid Fuzz
|
Chimestry Of Consciousness (2013)
|
Melechesh
|
Ghouls Of Nineveh
|
the Epigenesis (2010)
|
Tars
|
No Dominion
|
I Was Haunted By The Idea That I Remembered Her Wrong, NEW ! BE
Classic 21 Metal
Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 7 octobre 2022
