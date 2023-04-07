Passer au contenu
Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 7 avril 2023

0Par Classic 21

Artiste

Titre

Album

Mastodon

High Road

Once More 'Round The Sun (2014)

The Night Flight Orchestra

The Sensation

single, NEW !

Halestorm

Mayhem

Into The Wild Life (2015)

Alter Bridge

Metalingus

One Day Remains (2004)

Metallica

Fade To Black

Ride The Lightning (1984)

Sidilarsen

Money Game

On Va Tous Crever (2019)

Channel Zero

Suck My Energy

Unsafe (1994), BE

Last In Line

House Party at the End of the World

Jericho, NEW !

Savatage

Edge Of Thorns

Edge Of Thorns (1993)

Running Wild

Blazon Stone

Blazon Stone (1991)

Skid Row

Riot Act

Slave To The Grind (1991)

Machine Head

I Am Hell (Sonata In C#)

Unto the Locust (2011)

Soilwork

The Ride Majestic

The Ride Majestic (2015)

Slipknot

Before I Forget

Vol.3 : The Subliminal Verses (2004)

Corrosion Of Conformity

Cast The First Stone

No Cross No Crown (2018)

Trouble

The Tempter

Psalm 9 (1984)

Graveyard

The Siren

Hisingen Blues (2011)

Glassland

Wound

Roots (2022), BE

Every Time I Die

Map Change

Low Teens (2016)

Testament

Over The Wall

The Legacy (1987)

Morbid Angel

Dawn Of The Angry

Domination (1995)

Power Trip

Ruination

Nightmare Logic (2017)

Skeletonwitch

Erased and Forgotten

Forever Abomination (2011)

