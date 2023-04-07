Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 7 avril 2023

|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album
|
Mastodon
|
High Road
|
Once More 'Round The Sun (2014)
|
The Night Flight Orchestra
|
The Sensation
|
single, NEW !
|
Halestorm
|
Mayhem
|
Into The Wild Life (2015)
|
Alter Bridge
|
Metalingus
|
One Day Remains (2004)
|
Metallica
|
Fade To Black
|
Ride The Lightning (1984)
|
Sidilarsen
|
Money Game
|
On Va Tous Crever (2019)
|
Channel Zero
|
Suck My Energy
|
Unsafe (1994), BE
|
Last In Line
|
House Party at the End of the World
|
Jericho, NEW !
|
Savatage
|
Edge Of Thorns
|
Edge Of Thorns (1993)
|
Running Wild
|
Blazon Stone
|
Blazon Stone (1991)
|
Skid Row
|
Riot Act
|
Slave To The Grind (1991)
|
Machine Head
|
I Am Hell (Sonata In C#)
|
Unto the Locust (2011)
|
Soilwork
|
The Ride Majestic
|
The Ride Majestic (2015)
|
Slipknot
|
Before I Forget
|
Vol.3 : The Subliminal Verses (2004)
|
Corrosion Of Conformity
|
Cast The First Stone
|
No Cross No Crown (2018)
|
Trouble
|
The Tempter
|
Psalm 9 (1984)
|
Graveyard
|
The Siren
|
Hisingen Blues (2011)
|
Glassland
|
Wound
|
Roots (2022), BE
|
Every Time I Die
|
Map Change
|
Low Teens (2016)
|
Testament
|
Over The Wall
|
The Legacy (1987)
|
Morbid Angel
|
Dawn Of The Angry
|
Domination (1995)
|
Power Trip
|
Ruination
|
Nightmare Logic (2017)
|
Skeletonwitch
|
Erased and Forgotten
|
Forever Abomination (2011)