Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 6 octobre 2023

Par Classic 21 via
Artiste Titre Album
Accept Restless and Wild Restless & Wild (1982)
Graveyard I Follow You 6, NEW !
Kadavar Die Baby Die Rough Times (2017)
Black Stone Cherry Screamin' At The Sky Screamin' At The Sky, NEW !
Angra Arising Thunder Aqua (2010)
Lord Of The Lost Blood & Glitter Blood & Glitter (2022)
Mötley Crüe Kickstart My Heart Dr Feelgood (1989)
Maggot Heart This Shadow Hunger, NEW !
Lonecrowd I'm Still Here Single, NEW ! BE
DIO We Rock The Last In Line (1984)
Saxon Lionheart Lionheart (2004)
Manowar Metal Warriors The Triumph Of Steel (1992)
Testament Over The Wall The Legacy (1987)
Whiplash Temple Of Punishment Thrashback (1998)
Code Orange Take Shape (ft. Billy Corgan) The Above, NEW !
Turbonegro Get It On (live) Darkness Forever! (2000)
Diamond Head Am I Evil Lightning To The Nations (1980)
Electric Wizard Sadiowitch Time To Die (2014)
Children Of Bodom I Worship Chaos I Worship Chaos (2015)
Kvelertak Morild Endling, NEW !
Sodom The Saw Is The Law Better Off Dead (1990)
Primordial Pilgrimage To The World's End How It Ends, NEW !
Autopsy Throatsaw Ashes, Organs, Blood and Crypts, OUT 27/10
Carnation Cycle Of Suffering Cursed Mortality, OUT 03/11, BE

