Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 6 octobre 2023

|Artiste
|Titre
|Album
|Accept
|Restless and Wild
|Restless & Wild (1982)
|Graveyard
|I Follow You
|6, NEW !
|Kadavar
|Die Baby Die
|Rough Times (2017)
|Black Stone Cherry
|Screamin' At The Sky
|Screamin' At The Sky, NEW !
|Angra
|Arising Thunder
|Aqua (2010)
|Lord Of The Lost
|Blood & Glitter
|Blood & Glitter (2022)
|Mötley Crüe
|Kickstart My Heart
|Dr Feelgood (1989)
|Maggot Heart
|This Shadow
|Hunger, NEW !
|Lonecrowd
|I'm Still Here
|Single, NEW ! BE
|DIO
|We Rock
|The Last In Line (1984)
|Saxon
|Lionheart
|Lionheart (2004)
|Manowar
|Metal Warriors
|The Triumph Of Steel (1992)
|Testament
|Over The Wall
|The Legacy (1987)
|Whiplash
|Temple Of Punishment
|Thrashback (1998)
|Code Orange
|Take Shape (ft. Billy Corgan)
|The Above, NEW !
|Turbonegro
|Get It On (live)
|Darkness Forever! (2000)
|Diamond Head
|Am I Evil
|Lightning To The Nations (1980)
|Electric Wizard
|Sadiowitch
|Time To Die (2014)
|Children Of Bodom
|I Worship Chaos
|I Worship Chaos (2015)
|Kvelertak
|Morild
|Endling, NEW !
|Sodom
|The Saw Is The Law
|Better Off Dead (1990)
|Primordial
|Pilgrimage To The World's End
|How It Ends, NEW !
|Autopsy
|Throatsaw
|Ashes, Organs, Blood and Crypts, OUT 27/10
|Carnation
|Cycle Of Suffering
|Cursed Mortality, OUT 03/11, BE