Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 6 mai 2022

il y a 1 heure1 min
Par Classic 21

Artiste

Titre

Album

Rage Against The Machine

Bulls On Parade

Evil Empire (1996)

Rammstein

Armee Der Tristen

Zeit, NEW !

Rammstein

Angst

Zeit, NEW !

Clawfinger

Do What I Say

Use Your Brain (1995)

Twisted Sister

Stay Hungry

Stay Hungry (1984)

Judas Priest

Victim Of Changes

Sad Wings Of Destiny (1976)

Stratovarius

Unbreakable

Nemesis (2013)

Kiss

Hell Or Hallelujah

Monster (2012)

Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators

The River Is Rising

IV (2022)

Slaughter

Get Used To It

Fear No Evil (1995)

Skid Row

Mudkicker

Slave To The Grind (1991)

The Good, The Bad and The Zugly

Bridge And Tunnel Guy

Research And Destroy, NEW !

Wolvennest

Disappear

Temple (2021), BE

Slayer

War Ensemble

Seasons In The Abyss (1990)

Crowbar

The Fear That Binds You

Zero And Below, NEW !

Palach

Coward

NEW!, BE

Astronoid

Sleep Whisper

Radiant Bloom, OUT 03/06

Caligula's Horse

Rust

Bloom (2015)

Meshuggash

The Abysmal Eye

Immutable, NEW !

Oni

Secrets (ft. Iggy Pop & Randy Blythe)

Loathing Light, OUT 17/06

Tool

The Pot

10 000 Days (2006)

Obsidious

Bound By Fire

Iconic, OUT 28/10

Watain

Before The Cataclysm

The Agony and Ecstasy Of Watain, NEW !

Dissection

Xeper-I-set

Reinkaos (2006)

