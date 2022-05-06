Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 6 mai 2022

Artiste Titre Album

Rage Against The Machine Bulls On Parade Evil Empire (1996)

Rammstein Armee Der Tristen Zeit, NEW !

Rammstein Angst Zeit, NEW !

Clawfinger Do What I Say Use Your Brain (1995)

Twisted Sister Stay Hungry Stay Hungry (1984)

Judas Priest Victim Of Changes Sad Wings Of Destiny (1976)

Stratovarius Unbreakable Nemesis (2013)

Kiss Hell Or Hallelujah Monster (2012)

Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators The River Is Rising IV (2022)

Slaughter Get Used To It Fear No Evil (1995)

Skid Row Mudkicker Slave To The Grind (1991)

The Good, The Bad and The Zugly Bridge And Tunnel Guy Research And Destroy, NEW !

Wolvennest Disappear Temple (2021), BE

Slayer War Ensemble Seasons In The Abyss (1990)

Crowbar The Fear That Binds You Zero And Below, NEW !

Palach Coward NEW!, BE

Astronoid Sleep Whisper Radiant Bloom, OUT 03/06

Caligula's Horse Rust Bloom (2015)

Meshuggash The Abysmal Eye Immutable, NEW !

Oni Secrets (ft. Iggy Pop & Randy Blythe) Loathing Light, OUT 17/06

Tool The Pot 10 000 Days (2006)

Obsidious Bound By Fire Iconic, OUT 28/10

Watain Before The Cataclysm The Agony and Ecstasy Of Watain, NEW !