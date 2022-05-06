|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album
|
Rage Against The Machine
|
Bulls On Parade
|
Evil Empire (1996)
|
Rammstein
|
Armee Der Tristen
|
Zeit, NEW !
|
Rammstein
|
Angst
|
Zeit, NEW !
|
Clawfinger
|
Do What I Say
|
Use Your Brain (1995)
|
Twisted Sister
|
Stay Hungry
|
Stay Hungry (1984)
|
Judas Priest
|
Victim Of Changes
|
Sad Wings Of Destiny (1976)
|
Stratovarius
|
Unbreakable
|
Nemesis (2013)
|
Kiss
|
Hell Or Hallelujah
|
Monster (2012)
|
Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators
|
The River Is Rising
|
IV (2022)
|
Slaughter
|
Get Used To It
|
Fear No Evil (1995)
|
Skid Row
|
Mudkicker
|
Slave To The Grind (1991)
|
The Good, The Bad and The Zugly
|
Bridge And Tunnel Guy
|
Research And Destroy, NEW !
|
Wolvennest
|
Disappear
|
Temple (2021), BE
|
Slayer
|
War Ensemble
|
Seasons In The Abyss (1990)
|
Crowbar
|
The Fear That Binds You
|
Zero And Below, NEW !
|
Palach
|
Coward
|
NEW!, BE
|
Astronoid
|
Sleep Whisper
|
Radiant Bloom, OUT 03/06
|
Caligula's Horse
|
Rust
|
Bloom (2015)
|
Meshuggash
|
The Abysmal Eye
|
Immutable, NEW !
|
Oni
|
Secrets (ft. Iggy Pop & Randy Blythe)
|
Loathing Light, OUT 17/06
|
Tool
|
The Pot
|
10 000 Days (2006)
|
Obsidious
|
Bound By Fire
|
Iconic, OUT 28/10
|
Watain
|
Before The Cataclysm
|
The Agony and Ecstasy Of Watain, NEW !
|
Dissection
|
Xeper-I-set
|
Reinkaos (2006)
Publicité
Classic 21 Metal
Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 6 mai 2022
- PARTAGER