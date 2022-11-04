|Artiste
|Titre
|Album
|Evil Invaders
|In Deepest Black
|Shattering Reflection (2022), BE
|Black Mirrors
|Collapsology (Raise Your Voice) ft. Alain Johannes
|Tomorrow Will Be Without Us, NEW ! BE
|VHS From Space
|Trickster
|[EP] Cigarette Burns, NEW ! BE
|My Diligence // Showcase live @ Classic 21
|My Diligence
|The Matter Form And Power
|The Matter Form And Power (2022), BE
|My Diligence
|On The Wire
|The Matter Form And Power (2022), BE
|My Diligence
|Sail To The Red Light
|The Matter Form And Power (2022), BE
|My Diligence
|Celestial Kingdom
|The Matter Form And Power (2022), BE
|My Diligence
|Multiversal Tree
|The Matter Form And Power (2022), BE
|My Diligence
|Embers
|The Matter Form And Power (2022), BE
|My Diligence
|Resentful
|Sun Rose (2018), BE
|My Diligence
|Elasmotherium
|The Matter Form And Power (2022), BE
|Stake // Showcase live @ Classic 21
|Stake
|Love Death And Decay
|Love Death and Decay (2022), Be
|Stake
|Ray Of The Sun
|Love Death and Decay (2022), Be
|Stake
|Catatonic Dreams
|Critical Method (2019), BE
|Stake
|Return Of The Kolomon
|Kosmokoma (2015), BE
|Stake
|Gravity Giants
|Kosmokoma (2015), BE
|Stake
|F*ck My Anxiety
|Love Death and Decay (2022), Be
|Stake
|Deadclock Eyes
|Love Death and Decay (2022), Be
|Stake
|Critical Method
|Critical Method (2019), BE
|Stake
|Careless
|Critical Method (2019), BE
|Stake
|Everybody Knows
Classic 21 Metal
Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 4 novembre 2022
Classic 21 Metal
il y a 37 minutes•123 minPar Classic 21
