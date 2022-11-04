Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 4 novembre 2022

Artiste Titre Album

Evil Invaders In Deepest Black Shattering Reflection (2022), BE

Black Mirrors Collapsology (Raise Your Voice) ft. Alain Johannes Tomorrow Will Be Without Us, NEW ! BE

VHS From Space Trickster [EP] Cigarette Burns, NEW ! BE

My Diligence // Showcase live @ Classic 21

My Diligence The Matter Form And Power The Matter Form And Power (2022), BE

My Diligence On The Wire The Matter Form And Power (2022), BE

My Diligence Sail To The Red Light The Matter Form And Power (2022), BE

My Diligence Celestial Kingdom The Matter Form And Power (2022), BE

My Diligence Multiversal Tree The Matter Form And Power (2022), BE

My Diligence Embers The Matter Form And Power (2022), BE

My Diligence Resentful Sun Rose (2018), BE

My Diligence Elasmotherium The Matter Form And Power (2022), BE

Stake // Showcase live @ Classic 21

Stake Love Death And Decay Love Death and Decay (2022), Be

Stake Ray Of The Sun Love Death and Decay (2022), Be

Stake Catatonic Dreams Critical Method (2019), BE

Stake Return Of The Kolomon Kosmokoma (2015), BE

Stake Gravity Giants Kosmokoma (2015), BE

Stake F*ck My Anxiety Love Death and Decay (2022), Be

Stake Deadclock Eyes Love Death and Decay (2022), Be

Stake Critical Method Critical Method (2019), BE

Stake Careless Critical Method (2019), BE