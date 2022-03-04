Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 4 mars 2022

Artiste Titre Album

Saxon Motorcycle Man Wheels Of Steel (1980)

John Corabi Your Own Worst Enemy single, NEW !

Night Demon The Sun Goes Down (Thin Lizzy cover) single, NEW !

Sabaton Sarajevo The War To End All Wars, NEW !

Sabaton Race To The Sea The War To End All Wars, NEW !

Sabaton Christmas Truce The War To End All Wars, NEW !

Sabaton The Unkillable Soldier The War To End All Wars, NEW !

Sabaton Stormtroopers The War To End All Wars, NEW !

Baroness Kerosene Purple (2015)

King's Rage Stronger [EP] Stronger, NEW !, BE

Hardcore Superstar Messed Up For Sure HCSS (2015)

Y&T Masters And Slaves In Rock We Trust (1984)

Gojira Silvera Magma (2016)

Kaiju Ultra Blood And Tears [EP] Artefakt (2021), BE

Black Label Society Suicide Messiah Mafia (2005)

Alunah Strange Machine Strange Machine, OUT 15/04

Wucan Night To Fall Single (2018)

Manowar Hail And Kill Kings Of Metal (1988)

Havok Ingsoc Conformicide (2017)

King Diamond Welcome Home Them (1988)

Morgoth Snakestate Ungod (2015)

Ibaraki Akumu (ft. Nergal) single, NEW !