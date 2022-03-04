Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 4 mars 2022

|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album
|
Saxon
|
Motorcycle Man
|
Wheels Of Steel (1980)
|
John Corabi
|
Your Own Worst Enemy
|
single, NEW !
|
Night Demon
|
The Sun Goes Down (Thin Lizzy cover)
|
single, NEW !
|
Sabaton
|
Sarajevo
|
The War To End All Wars, NEW !
|
Sabaton
|
Race To The Sea
|
The War To End All Wars, NEW !
|
Sabaton
|
Christmas Truce
|
The War To End All Wars, NEW !
|
Sabaton
|
The Unkillable Soldier
|
The War To End All Wars, NEW !
|
Sabaton
|
Stormtroopers
|
The War To End All Wars, NEW !
|
Baroness
|
Kerosene
|
Purple (2015)
|
King's Rage
|
Stronger
|
[EP] Stronger, NEW !, BE
|
Hardcore Superstar
|
Messed Up For Sure
|
HCSS (2015)
|
Y&T
|
Masters And Slaves
|
In Rock We Trust (1984)
|
Gojira
|
Silvera
|
Magma (2016)
|
Kaiju Ultra
|
Blood And Tears
|
[EP] Artefakt (2021), BE
|
Black Label Society
|
Suicide Messiah
|
Mafia (2005)
|
Alunah
|
Strange Machine
|
Strange Machine, OUT 15/04
|
Wucan
|
Night To Fall
|
Single (2018)
|
Manowar
|
Hail And Kill
|
Kings Of Metal (1988)
|
Havok
|
Ingsoc
|
Conformicide (2017)
|
King Diamond
|
Welcome Home
|
Them (1988)
|
Morgoth
|
Snakestate
|
Ungod (2015)
|
Ibaraki
|
Akumu (ft. Nergal)
|
single, NEW !
|
Primordial
|
Where Greater Men Have Fallen
|
Where Greater Men Have Fallen (2014)