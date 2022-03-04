RTBFPasser au contenu

Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 4 mars 2022

il y a 2 heures1 min
Par Classic 21
Artiste

Titre

Album

Saxon

Motorcycle Man

Wheels Of Steel (1980)

John Corabi

Your Own Worst Enemy

single, NEW !

Night Demon

The Sun Goes Down (Thin Lizzy cover)

single, NEW !

Sabaton

Sarajevo

The War To End All Wars, NEW !

Sabaton

Race To The Sea

The War To End All Wars, NEW !

Sabaton

Christmas Truce

The War To End All Wars, NEW !

Sabaton

The Unkillable Soldier

The War To End All Wars, NEW !

Sabaton

Stormtroopers

The War To End All Wars, NEW !

Baroness

Kerosene

Purple (2015)

King's Rage

Stronger

[EP] Stronger, NEW !, BE

Hardcore Superstar

Messed Up For Sure

HCSS (2015)

Y&T

Masters And Slaves

In Rock We Trust (1984)

Gojira

Silvera

Magma (2016)

Kaiju Ultra

Blood And Tears

[EP] Artefakt (2021), BE

Black Label Society

Suicide Messiah

Mafia (2005)

Alunah

Strange Machine

Strange Machine, OUT 15/04

Wucan

Night To Fall

Single (2018)

Manowar

Hail And Kill

Kings Of Metal (1988)

Havok

Ingsoc

Conformicide (2017)

King Diamond

Welcome Home

Them (1988)

Morgoth

Snakestate

Ungod (2015)

Ibaraki

Akumu (ft. Nergal)

single, NEW !

Primordial

Where Greater Men Have Fallen

Where Greater Men Have Fallen (2014)

 

