|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album
|
Aerosmith
|
Eat The Rich
|
Get A Grip (1993)
|
VHS From Space
|
Dead Pilot
|
Xenon Equinox (2019), BE
|
Ostrogoth
|
Clouds
|
Last Tribe Standing (2015)
|
Metallica
|
Hit The Lights
|
Kill 'Em All (1983)
|
Korn
|
Forgotten
|
Requiem, NEW !
|
Korn
|
Disconnect
|
Requiem, NEW !
|
Haircuts That Kill
|
Otherside
|
Bad Hair Day (2018), BE
|
Grand Magus
|
Steel Versus Steel
|
Triumph and Power (2014)
|
Enforcer
|
Death Rides This Night
|
Death By fire (2013)
|
Cinderella
|
Freewheelin'
|
Still Climbing (1994)
|
Holy Temper
|
Slave
|
single, NEW ! BE
|
Soundgarden
|
Rusty Cage
|
Badmotorfinger (1991)
|
La Muerte
|
Gun In My Hand
|
La Muerte (2018), BE
|
Anthrax
|
I Am The Law
|
Among The Living (1987)
|
Sepultura
|
Alethea
|
Machine Messiah (2017)
|
Glassland
|
Scared
|
single, NEW ! BE
|
Meshuggah
|
The Abysmal Eye
|
Immutable, OUT 01/04
|
Candlemass
|
Death Thy Lover
|
[EP] Death Thy Lover (2016)
|
High On Fire
|
Devilution
|
Blessed Black Wings (2005)
|
Lethvm
|
Confessions
|
Confessions (2020), BE
|
Amorphis
|
On The Dark Waters
|
Halo, OUT 11/02
|
Aktarum
|
TrollVengers
|
Trollvengers, OUT 18/03
|
Absent In Body
|
The Acres / The Ache
|
single, NEW !
|
Rose Tattoo
|
Nice Boys
|
Rose Tattoo (1978)
Classic 21 Metal
Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 4 février 2022
