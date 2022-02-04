RTBFPasser au contenu

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 4 février 2022

Aerosmith

Eat The Rich

Get A Grip (1993)

VHS From Space

Dead Pilot

Xenon Equinox (2019), BE

Ostrogoth

Clouds

Last Tribe Standing (2015)

Metallica

Hit The Lights

Kill 'Em All (1983)

Korn

Forgotten

Requiem, NEW !

Korn

Disconnect

Requiem, NEW !

Haircuts That Kill

Otherside

Bad Hair Day (2018), BE

Grand Magus

Steel Versus Steel

Triumph and Power (2014)

Enforcer

Death Rides This Night

Death By fire (2013)

Cinderella

Freewheelin'

Still Climbing (1994)

Holy Temper

Slave

single, NEW ! BE

Soundgarden

Rusty Cage

Badmotorfinger (1991)

La Muerte

Gun In My Hand

La Muerte (2018), BE

Anthrax

I Am The Law

Among The Living (1987)

Sepultura

Alethea

Machine Messiah (2017)

Glassland

Scared

single, NEW ! BE

Meshuggah

The Abysmal Eye

Immutable, OUT 01/04

Candlemass

Death Thy Lover

[EP] Death Thy Lover (2016)

High On Fire

Devilution

Blessed Black Wings (2005)

Lethvm

Confessions

Confessions (2020), BE

Amorphis

On The Dark Waters

Halo, OUT 11/02

Aktarum

TrollVengers

Trollvengers, OUT 18/03

Absent In Body

The Acres / The Ache

single, NEW !

Rose Tattoo

Nice Boys

Rose Tattoo (1978)

