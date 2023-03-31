Passer au contenu
Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 31 mars 2023

0Par Classic 21

Artiste

Titre

Album

Thin Lizzy

Emerald

Jailbreak (1976)

Night Demon

Escape From Beyond

Outsider, NEW !

Spirit Adrift

Death Won't Stop Me

Ghost At The Gallows, OUT 18/08

Metallica

72 Seasons

72 Seasons, OUT 14/04

Motörhead

Sacrifice

Sacrifice (1995)

The Prize

Funhouse Mirror

The Prize (2022), BE

Ratt

Round And Round

Out Of The Cellar (1984)

Extreme

Rise

SIX, OUT 09/06

Rammstein

Mein Herz Brennt

Mutter (2001)

Paradise Lost

No Hope In Sight

The Plague Within (2015)

Slash

Anastasia

Apocalyptic Love (2012)

Coven

Blood On The Snow

Blood On The Snow (1974)

Faith No More

Cuckoo For Caca

King For A Day…Fool For A Lifetime (1995)

Fleddy Melculy

Let's Go!

Antichlist, NEW ! BE

Fleddy Melculy

Geen Nieuws

Antichlist, NEW ! BE

Empire State Bastard

Harvest

single, NEW !

Slayer

Praise Of Death

Hell Awaits (1985)

Nervosa

Endless Ambition

single, NEW !

Borknagar

Frostrite

Urd (2012)

Kvelertak

Spring Fra Livet

Meir (2013)

Skypilot

Knifed On The Beach

Simple Beasts (2022)

Morass Of Molasses

Hellafyre

End All We Know, NEW !

In Flames

Meet Your Maker

Foregone, NEW !

Obituary

Visions In My Head

Inked In Blood (2014)

Naglfar

The Monolith

Téras (2012)

