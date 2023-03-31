Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 31 mars 2023

|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album
|
Thin Lizzy
|
Emerald
|
Jailbreak (1976)
|
Night Demon
|
Escape From Beyond
|
Outsider, NEW !
|
Spirit Adrift
|
Death Won't Stop Me
|
Ghost At The Gallows, OUT 18/08
|
Metallica
|
72 Seasons
|
72 Seasons, OUT 14/04
|
Motörhead
|
Sacrifice
|
Sacrifice (1995)
|
The Prize
|
Funhouse Mirror
|
The Prize (2022), BE
|
Ratt
|
Round And Round
|
Out Of The Cellar (1984)
|
Extreme
|
Rise
|
SIX, OUT 09/06
|
Rammstein
|
Mein Herz Brennt
|
Mutter (2001)
|
Paradise Lost
|
No Hope In Sight
|
The Plague Within (2015)
|
Slash
|
Anastasia
|
Apocalyptic Love (2012)
|
Coven
|
Blood On The Snow
|
Blood On The Snow (1974)
|
Faith No More
|
Cuckoo For Caca
|
King For A Day…Fool For A Lifetime (1995)
|
Fleddy Melculy
|
Let's Go!
|
Antichlist, NEW ! BE
|
Fleddy Melculy
|
Geen Nieuws
|
Antichlist, NEW ! BE
|
Empire State Bastard
|
Harvest
|
single, NEW !
|
Slayer
|
Praise Of Death
|
Hell Awaits (1985)
|
Nervosa
|
Endless Ambition
|
single, NEW !
|
Borknagar
|
Frostrite
|
Urd (2012)
|
Kvelertak
|
Spring Fra Livet
|
Meir (2013)
|
Skypilot
|
Knifed On The Beach
|
Simple Beasts (2022)
|
Morass Of Molasses
|
Hellafyre
|
End All We Know, NEW !
|
In Flames
|
Meet Your Maker
|
Foregone, NEW !
|
Obituary
|
Visions In My Head
|
Inked In Blood (2014)
|
Naglfar
|
The Monolith
|
Téras (2012)