Passer au contenu
Rechercher
Icône représentant un article audio.

Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 3 mars 2023

Temps de lecture1 min
Par Classic 21

Artiste

Titre

Album

DIO

Holy Diver

Holy Diver (2023)

Metallica

If Darkness Had A Son

72 Seasons, OUT 14/04

Extreme

Rise

SIX, OUT 09/06

Elegant Weapons

Blind Leading The Blind

Horns For A Halo, OUT 26/05

Motörhead

I'm So Bad (Baby I Don't Care)

1916 (1991)

Enforcer

Coming Alive

Nostalgia, OUT 05/05

Twisted Sister

The Fire Still Burns

Come Out And Play (1985)

Soundgarden

Rusty Cage

Badmotorfinger (1991)

Mastodon

Pain With an Anchor

Hushed & Grim (2021)

Iron Maiden

Rime Of The Ancient Mariner

Powerslave (1984)

Pantera

Mouth For War

Vulgar Display Of Power (1992)

Anthrax

You Gotta Believe

For All Kings (2016)

Devin Townsend

Deadhead

Accelerated Evolution (2003)

Kadavar

Last Living Dinosaur

Berlin (2015)

Lucifer

Abracadabra

Lucifer (2015)

Slumbering Sun

Liminal Bridge

The Ever-Living Fire, NEW !

Killswitch Engage

My Curse

As Daylight Dies (2006)

Megadeth

Rust In Peace…Polaris

Rust In Peace (1990)

Deströyer 666

Deathblow

Wildfire (2016)

Insomnium

Godforsaken (ft. Johanna Kurkela)

Anno 1696, NEW !

Inscrivez-vous aux newsletters de la RTBF

Info, sport, émissions, cinéma...Découvrez l'offre complète des newsletters de nos thématiques et restez informés de nos contenus
Je m'inscris

Articles recommandés pour vous