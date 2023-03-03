Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 3 mars 2023

|
Artiste
Titre
Album
DIO
Holy Diver
Holy Diver (2023)
Metallica
If Darkness Had A Son
72 Seasons, OUT 14/04
Extreme
Rise
SIX, OUT 09/06
Elegant Weapons
Blind Leading The Blind
Horns For A Halo, OUT 26/05
Motörhead
I'm So Bad (Baby I Don't Care)
1916 (1991)
Enforcer
Coming Alive
Nostalgia, OUT 05/05
Twisted Sister
The Fire Still Burns
Come Out And Play (1985)
Soundgarden
Rusty Cage
Badmotorfinger (1991)
Mastodon
Pain With an Anchor
Hushed & Grim (2021)
Iron Maiden
Rime Of The Ancient Mariner
Powerslave (1984)
Pantera
Mouth For War
Vulgar Display Of Power (1992)
Anthrax
You Gotta Believe
For All Kings (2016)
Devin Townsend
Deadhead
Accelerated Evolution (2003)
Kadavar
Last Living Dinosaur
Berlin (2015)
Lucifer
Abracadabra
Lucifer (2015)
Slumbering Sun
Liminal Bridge
The Ever-Living Fire, NEW !
Killswitch Engage
My Curse
As Daylight Dies (2006)
Megadeth
Rust In Peace…Polaris
Rust In Peace (1990)
Deströyer 666
Deathblow
Wildfire (2016)
Insomnium
Godforsaken (ft. Johanna Kurkela)
Anno 1696, NEW !