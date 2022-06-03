|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album
|
Black Label Society
|
Funeral Bell
|
The Blessed Hellride (2003)
|
Alice Cooper
|
It's Hot Tonight
|
Lace & Whiskey (1977)
|
Europe
|
Cherokee
|
The Final Countdown (1986)
|
Whitesnake
|
Ready an' Willing (Live)
|
Live…In The Shadow Of The Blues (2006)
|
Iron Maiden
|
The Alchemist
|
The Final Frontier (2010)
|
Night Demon
|
Kill The Pain
|
Year Of The Demon (2022)
|
Bullet For My Valentine
|
Stitches
|
Bullet For My Valentine, DELUXE EDITION, OUT 08/07
|
Opeth
|
The Locust Eater
|
Watershed (2008)
|
Pantera
|
Domination
|
Cowboys From Hell (1990)
|
Alice In Chains
|
Stone
|
The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here (2012)
|
My Diligence
|
Multiversal Tree
|
The Matter, Form and Power, NEW ! BE
|
Slayer
|
Gemini
|
Undisputed Attitude (1996)
|
Slayer
|
I'm Gonna Be Your God
|
Undisputed Attitude (1996)
|
Death Angel
|
Humanicide
|
Humanicide (2019)
|
Fleddy Melculy
|
T Shirt Van Fleddy Melculy
|
And Just Niks For All (2021), BE
|
Nightwish
|
Wishmaster
|
Wishmaster (2000)
|
Blind Guardian
|
Blood Of The Elves
|
The God Machine, OUT 02/09
|
Hell Fire
|
Reckoning
|
Reckoning, OUT 12/08
|
W.A.S.P.
|
Miss You
|
Golgotha (2015)
|
Celtic Frost
|
Ain Elohim
|
Monotheist (2006)
|
Darkane
|
Awakening
|
Inhuman Spirits, OUT 24/06
|
Midnight
|
Fucking Speed And Darkness
|
Rebirth By Blasphemy (2020)
Classic 21 Metal
Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 3 juin 2022
