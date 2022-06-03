RTBFPasser au contenu

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 3 juin 2022

il y a 2 heures1 min
Par Classic 21

Artiste

Titre

Album

Black Label Society

Funeral Bell

The Blessed Hellride (2003)

Alice Cooper

It's Hot Tonight

Lace & Whiskey (1977)

Europe

Cherokee

The Final Countdown (1986)

Whitesnake

Ready an' Willing (Live)

Live…In The Shadow Of The Blues (2006)

Iron Maiden

The Alchemist

The Final Frontier (2010)

Night Demon

Kill The Pain

Year Of The Demon (2022)

Bullet For My Valentine

Stitches

Bullet For My Valentine, DELUXE EDITION, OUT 08/07

Opeth

The Locust Eater

Watershed (2008)

Pantera

Domination

Cowboys From Hell (1990)

Alice In Chains

Stone

The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here (2012)

My Diligence

Multiversal Tree

The Matter, Form and Power, NEW ! BE

Slayer

Gemini

Undisputed Attitude (1996)

Slayer

I'm Gonna Be Your God

Undisputed Attitude (1996)

Death Angel

Humanicide

Humanicide (2019)

Fleddy Melculy

T Shirt Van Fleddy Melculy

And Just Niks For All (2021), BE

Nightwish

Wishmaster

Wishmaster (2000)

Blind Guardian

Blood Of The Elves

The God Machine, OUT 02/09

Hell Fire

Reckoning

Reckoning, OUT 12/08

W.A.S.P.

Miss You

Golgotha (2015)

Celtic Frost

Ain Elohim

Monotheist (2006)

Darkane

Awakening

Inhuman Spirits, OUT 24/06

Midnight

Fucking Speed And Darkness

Rebirth By Blasphemy (2020)

