Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 3 février 2023

|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album
|
Kiss
|
Cold Gin
|
Kiss (1974)
|
John L
|
We Have To Party
|
Single, BE !
|
Michael Schenker Group
|
Drilled To Kill
|
Immortal (2021)
|
Titan's Rage
|
Never Surrender
|
Never Surrender (2022), BE
|
Faith No More
|
Midlife Crisis
|
Angel Dust (1992)
|
Rob Zombie
|
The Satanic Rites Of Blacula
|
The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy (2021)
|
Blue Öyster Cult
|
Take Me Away
|
The Revolution By Night (1983)
|
Mötley Crüe
|
Shout At The Devil
|
Shout At The Devil (1983)
|
Cottrell
|
Follow A Shadow
|
#3, NEW ! BE
|
Spirit Caravan
|
Cosmic Artifact
|
Jug Fulla Sun (1999)
|
Nex
|
Magma
|
[EP] NEX, NEW ! BE
|
Cinderella
|
Gypsy Road
|
Long Cold Winter (1988)
|
Death Angel
|
Humanicide
|
Humanicide (2018)
|
Avatar
|
Violence No Matter What (ft. Lzzy Hale)
|
Dance Devil Dance !, OUT 17/02
|
Katatonia
|
July
|
The Great Cold Distance (2006)
|
Slayer
|
South Of Heaven
|
South Of Heaven (1988)
|
Hispÿn
|
In Sanity
|
Isomorphism (2022), BE
|
Enforced
|
Ultra-Violence
|
War Remains, OUT 28/04
|
Annihilator
|
W.T.Y.D
|
Alice In Hell (1989)
|
Enforcer
|
The Banshee
|
From Beyond (2015)
|
Evil Invaders
|
Fast, Loud 'N' Rude
|
Pulses Of Pleasure (2015), BE
|
Cosmic Monarch
|
Overwhelming Whispers
|
Systemic Failure (2022), BE
|
Judiciary
|
Engulfed
|
Flesh + Blood, OUT 10/03
|
Napalm Death
|
Cursed To Crawl
|
Diatribes (1996)