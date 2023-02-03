Passer au contenu
Rechercher
Icône représentant un article audio.

Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 3 février 2023

il y a 17 minutesTemps de lecture1 min
Par Classic 21

Artiste

Titre

Album

Kiss

Cold Gin

Kiss (1974)

John L

We Have To Party

Single, BE !

Michael Schenker Group

Drilled To Kill

Immortal (2021)

Titan's Rage

Never Surrender

Never Surrender (2022), BE

Faith No More

Midlife Crisis

Angel Dust (1992)

Rob Zombie

The Satanic Rites Of Blacula

The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy (2021)

Blue Öyster Cult

Take Me Away

The Revolution By Night (1983)

Mötley Crüe

Shout At The Devil

Shout At The Devil (1983)

Cottrell

Follow A Shadow

#3, NEW ! BE

Spirit Caravan

Cosmic Artifact

Jug Fulla Sun (1999)

Nex

Magma

[EP] NEX, NEW ! BE

Cinderella

Gypsy Road

Long Cold Winter (1988)

Death Angel

Humanicide

Humanicide (2018)

Avatar

Violence No Matter What (ft. Lzzy Hale)

Dance Devil Dance !, OUT 17/02

Katatonia

July

The Great Cold Distance (2006)

Slayer

South Of Heaven

South Of Heaven (1988)

Hispÿn

In Sanity

Isomorphism (2022), BE

Enforced

Ultra-Violence

War Remains, OUT 28/04

Annihilator

W.T.Y.D

Alice In Hell (1989)

Enforcer

The Banshee

From Beyond (2015)

Evil Invaders

Fast, Loud 'N' Rude

Pulses Of Pleasure (2015), BE

Cosmic Monarch

Overwhelming Whispers

Systemic Failure (2022), BE

Judiciary

Engulfed

Flesh + Blood, OUT 10/03

Napalm Death

Cursed To Crawl

Diatribes (1996)

Inscrivez-vous aux newsletters de la RTBF

Info, sport, émissions, cinéma...Découvrez l'offre complète des newsletters de nos thématiques et restez informés de nos contenus
Je m'inscris

Articles recommandés pour vous