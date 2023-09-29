Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 29 septembre 2023

|Artiste
|Titre
|Album
|Black Sabbath
|Supernaut
|Vol. 4 (1972)
|Riley's L.A. Guns
|Overdrive
|The Dark Horse, NEW !
|The Winery Dogs
|Gaslight
|III (2023)
|Within Temptation
|Ritual
|Bleed Out, OUT 20/10
|Hear N Aid
|Stars
|single (1985)
|Bruce Dickinson
|King In Crimson
|The Chemical Wedding (1998)
|Orange Goblin
|Zeigeist
|The Wolf Bites Back (2018)
|Cathedral
|Hopkins (The Witchfinder General)
|The Carnival Bizarre (1995)
|Skid Row
|18 & Life
|Skid Row (1989)
|Suicidal Tendencies
|You Can't Bring Me Down
|Lights…Camera…Revolution! (1990)
|Kill Devil Hill
|Before The Devil Knows
|Seas Of Oblivion, NEW !
|Coven
|Wicked Woman
|Witchcraft Destroys Minds And Reaps Souls (1969)
|Slipknot
|Psychosocial
|All Hope Is Gone (2008)
|Fear Factory
|Disruptor
|Agression Continuum (2021)
|Trivium
|Anthem (We Are The Fire)
|The Crusade (2006)
|Running Wild
|Conquistadores
|Port Royal (1988)
|Flotsam & Jetsam
|Hammerhead
|Doomsday For The Deceiver (1986)
|Evile
|Five Serpent's Teeth
|Five Serpent's Teeth (2011)
|Satyricon
|To Your Brethren In The Dark
|Deep Calleth Upon Deep (2017)
|Wolvennest
|All That Black
|Temple (2021), BE
|Soulfly
|Back To Primitive
|Primitive (2000)
|Meshuggah
|Clockworks
|The Violent Sleep Of Reason (2016)
|Trounce
|The Crippled Saint
|The Seven Crowns + Live At Roadburn, OUT 20/10