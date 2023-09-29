Passer au contenu

Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 29 septembre 2023

Artiste Titre Album
Black Sabbath Supernaut Vol. 4 (1972)
Riley's L.A. Guns Overdrive The Dark Horse, NEW !
The Winery Dogs Gaslight III (2023)
Within Temptation Ritual Bleed Out, OUT 20/10
Hear N Aid Stars single (1985)
Bruce Dickinson King In Crimson The Chemical Wedding (1998)
Orange Goblin Zeigeist The Wolf Bites Back (2018)
Cathedral Hopkins (The Witchfinder General) The Carnival Bizarre (1995)
Skid Row 18 & Life Skid Row (1989)
Suicidal Tendencies You Can't Bring Me Down Lights…Camera…Revolution! (1990)
Kill Devil Hill Before The Devil Knows Seas Of Oblivion, NEW !
Coven Wicked Woman Witchcraft Destroys Minds And Reaps Souls (1969)
Slipknot Psychosocial All Hope Is Gone (2008)
Fear Factory Disruptor Agression Continuum (2021)
Trivium Anthem (We Are The Fire) The Crusade (2006)
Running Wild Conquistadores Port Royal (1988)
Flotsam & Jetsam Hammerhead Doomsday For The Deceiver (1986)
Evile Five Serpent's Teeth Five Serpent's Teeth (2011)
Satyricon To Your Brethren In The Dark Deep Calleth Upon Deep (2017)
Wolvennest All That Black Temple (2021), BE
Soulfly Back To Primitive Primitive (2000)
Meshuggah Clockworks The Violent Sleep Of Reason (2016)
Trounce The Crippled Saint The Seven Crowns + Live At Roadburn, OUT 20/10

