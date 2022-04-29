RTBFPasser au contenu

Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 29 avril 2022

Par Classic 21

Artiste

Titre

Album

Alice Cooper

Vengeance Is Mine

Along Came A Spider (2008)

Ghost

Watcher In The Sky

Impera, NEW !

Green Lung

Old Gods

Old Gods (2021)

My Diligence

On The Wire

The Matter, Form and Power, OUT 03/06, BE

My Diligence

The Matter, Form And Power

The Matter, Form and Power, OUT 03/06, BE

Dvne

Sì-XIV

Etemen Aenka (2021)

Torche

Reminder

Admission (2019)

My Diligence

Celestial Kingdom

The Matter, Form and Power, OUT 03/06, BE

Hangman's Chair

Storm Resounds

A Loner (2022)

La Muerte

Speed Steel and Gasoline (live)

RAW (1994), Reedition, NEW !, BE

Spirit Adrift

Sorcerer's Fate

20 Centuries Gone, OUT 19/08

Black Sabbath

Die Young

Heaven And Hell (1980)

Warlock

All We Are

Triumph And Agony (1987)

Lacuna Coil

Sword Of Anger

Black Anima (2019)

Cobra the Impaler

Spawn Of The Forgotten

Colossal Gods (2022), BE

Slipknot

Duality

Vol.3: The Subliminal Verses (2004)

Children Of Bodom

Downfall

Hatebreeder (1999)

Venom Inc.

How Many Can Die

There's Only Black, OUT SEPT

Exodus

Bonded By Blood

Bonded By Blood (1985)

Skull Fist

Blackout

Paid In Full, NEW !

Wiegedood

Parool

De Doden Hebben Het Goed III (2018), BE

Russian Circles

Quartered

Blood Year (2019)

