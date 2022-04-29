|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album
|
Alice Cooper
|
Vengeance Is Mine
|
Along Came A Spider (2008)
|
Ghost
|
Watcher In The Sky
|
Impera, NEW !
|
Green Lung
|
Old Gods
|
Old Gods (2021)
|
My Diligence
|
On The Wire
|
The Matter, Form and Power, OUT 03/06, BE
|
My Diligence
|
The Matter, Form And Power
|
The Matter, Form and Power, OUT 03/06, BE
|
Dvne
|
Sì-XIV
|
Etemen Aenka (2021)
|
Torche
|
Reminder
|
Admission (2019)
|
My Diligence
|
Celestial Kingdom
|
The Matter, Form and Power, OUT 03/06, BE
|
Hangman's Chair
|
Storm Resounds
|
A Loner (2022)
|
La Muerte
|
Speed Steel and Gasoline (live)
|
RAW (1994), Reedition, NEW !, BE
|
Spirit Adrift
|
Sorcerer's Fate
|
20 Centuries Gone, OUT 19/08
|
Black Sabbath
|
Die Young
|
Heaven And Hell (1980)
|
Warlock
|
All We Are
|
Triumph And Agony (1987)
|
Lacuna Coil
|
Sword Of Anger
|
Black Anima (2019)
|
Cobra the Impaler
|
Spawn Of The Forgotten
|
Colossal Gods (2022), BE
|
Slipknot
|
Duality
|
Vol.3: The Subliminal Verses (2004)
|
Children Of Bodom
|
Downfall
|
Hatebreeder (1999)
|
Venom Inc.
|
How Many Can Die
|
There's Only Black, OUT SEPT
|
Exodus
|
Bonded By Blood
|
Bonded By Blood (1985)
|
Skull Fist
|
Blackout
|
Paid In Full, NEW !
|
Wiegedood
|
Parool
|
De Doden Hebben Het Goed III (2018), BE
|
Russian Circles
|
Quartered
|
Blood Year (2019)
Classic 21 Metal
Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 29 avril 2022
