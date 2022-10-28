Passer au contenu
Icône représentant un article audio.

Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 28 octobre 2022

il y a 6 minutesTemps de lecture1 min
Par Classic 21
Artiste Titre Album
Witchfinder General Witchfinder General Death Penalty (1982)
Salems Lott No Choice To Love Salems Lott (2015)
Ghost Hunter's Moon Impera (2022)
Black Sabbath The Mob Rules Mob Rules (1981)
Bruce Dickinson Bring Your Daughter To The Slaughter The Nightmare On Elm Street 5 : The Dream Child - Soundtrack (1989)
Pantera Avoid The Light Dracula 2000 : Music from the Dimension Motion Picture (2000)
The Dudes Of Wrath Shocker Wes Craven's Shocker (No More Mr. Nice Guy - The Music), (1989)
Twisted Sister Horror-Teria (The Beginning) : A) Captain Howdy  Stay Hungry (1984)
Kiss Detroit Rock City Destroyer (1976)
Alice Cooper Steven Welcome To My Nightmare (1975)
Body Count The Ski Mask Way Bloodlust (2017)
Dream Widow Come all Ye Unfaithfull Dream Widow (2022)
Motörhead The Chase is Better Than The Catch Ace Of spades (1980)
Rob Zombie Lords Of Salem Educated Horses (2006)
Marilyn Manson Dried Up, Tied and Dead To The World Antichrist Superstar (1996)
Rollins Band Ghostrider The Crow : Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (1994)
Judas Priest Blood Stained Jugulator (1997)
Lamb Of God 11th Hour As The Palaces Burn (2003)
Slayer You Against You Repentless (2015)
Soundgarden Loud Love Louder Than Love (1989)
Midnight Evil Like A Knife No Mercy For Mayhem (2014)
Venom Countess Bathory Black Metal (1982)
Mayhem Freezing Moon De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas (1994)
Cannibal Corpse Hammer Smashed Face Tomb Of The Mutilated (1992)

