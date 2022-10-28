|Artiste
|Titre
|Album
|Witchfinder General
|Witchfinder General
|Death Penalty (1982)
|Salems Lott
|No Choice To Love
|Salems Lott (2015)
|Ghost
|Hunter's Moon
|Impera (2022)
|Black Sabbath
|The Mob Rules
|Mob Rules (1981)
|Bruce Dickinson
|Bring Your Daughter To The Slaughter
|The Nightmare On Elm Street 5 : The Dream Child - Soundtrack (1989)
|Pantera
|Avoid The Light
|Dracula 2000 : Music from the Dimension Motion Picture (2000)
|The Dudes Of Wrath
|Shocker
|Wes Craven's Shocker (No More Mr. Nice Guy - The Music), (1989)
|Twisted Sister
|Horror-Teria (The Beginning) : A) Captain Howdy
|Stay Hungry (1984)
|Kiss
|Detroit Rock City
|Destroyer (1976)
|Alice Cooper
|Steven
|Welcome To My Nightmare (1975)
|Body Count
|The Ski Mask Way
|Bloodlust (2017)
|Dream Widow
|Come all Ye Unfaithfull
|Dream Widow (2022)
|Motörhead
|The Chase is Better Than The Catch
|Ace Of spades (1980)
|Rob Zombie
|Lords Of Salem
|Educated Horses (2006)
|Marilyn Manson
|Dried Up, Tied and Dead To The World
|Antichrist Superstar (1996)
|Rollins Band
|Ghostrider
|The Crow : Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (1994)
|Judas Priest
|Blood Stained
|Jugulator (1997)
|Lamb Of God
|11th Hour
|As The Palaces Burn (2003)
|Slayer
|You Against You
|Repentless (2015)
|Soundgarden
|Loud Love
|Louder Than Love (1989)
|Midnight
|Evil Like A Knife
|No Mercy For Mayhem (2014)
|Venom
|Countess Bathory
|Black Metal (1982)
|Mayhem
|Freezing Moon
|De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas (1994)
|Cannibal Corpse
|Hammer Smashed Face
|Tomb Of The Mutilated (1992)
Publicité
Classic 21 Metal
Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 28 octobre 2022
- PARTAGER