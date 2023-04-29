Passer au contenu
Rechercher
Icône représentant un article audio.

Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 28 avril 2023

CLASSIC 21 METAL

Pour voir ce contenu, connectez-vous gratuitement

Temps de lecture
Par Classic 21
Artiste Titre Album
Def Leppard Pour Some Sugar On Me Hysteria (1987)
Motörhead Rosalie (live) We Play Rock 'N' Roll : Live at Montreux Jazz Festival '07, OUT 16/06
Tenacious D Beelzeboss (The Final Showdown) The Pick Of Destiny (2006)
Black Sabbath Heaven and Hell Heaven and Hell (1980)
Crescent Sky Hallowed single (2021), BE
A Perfect Circle Judith Mer De Noms (2000)
Black Label Society Counterfeit God Stronger Than Death (2000)
Rammstein Engel Sehnsucht (1997)
Disturbed Unstoppable Divisive (2022)
Savage Master Hunt At Night To Those Who Hunt At Night (2022)
Sleep Token The Summoning Single (2023)
All Them Witches When God Comes Back (live) Live In Brussels (2016)
Gojira Amazonia Fortitude (2021)
Forbidden Chalice of Blood Forbidden Evil (1988)
Evile Enter The Grave Enter The Grave (2007)
Pantera Cemetery Gates Comboys From Hell (1990)
Candlemass Solitude Epicus Doomicus Metallicus (1986)
Clutch Milk Of Human Kindness Transnational Speedway League : Anthems, Anecdotes & Undeniable Truths (1993)
Children Of Bodom In Your Face Are You Dead Yet? (2005)
Bury Tomorrow The Seventh Sun The Seventh Sun, NEW !
System Of A Down Chop Suey! Toxicity (2001)
Daath The Philosopher (ft. Dan Sugarman & Rafael Trujillo) single, NEW !
Behemoth Ov My Herculean Exile Opvs Contra Natvram (2022)
Immortal Wargod War Against All, OUT 26/05

Inscrivez-vous aux newsletters de la RTBF

Info, sport, émissions, cinéma...Découvrez l'offre complète des newsletters de nos thématiques et restez informés de nos contenus
Je m'inscris

Articles recommandés pour vous