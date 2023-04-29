Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 28 avril 2023

|Artiste
|Titre
|Album
|Def Leppard
|Pour Some Sugar On Me
|Hysteria (1987)
|Motörhead
|Rosalie (live)
|We Play Rock 'N' Roll : Live at Montreux Jazz Festival '07, OUT 16/06
|Tenacious D
|Beelzeboss (The Final Showdown)
|The Pick Of Destiny (2006)
|Black Sabbath
|Heaven and Hell
|Heaven and Hell (1980)
|Crescent Sky
|Hallowed
|single (2021), BE
|A Perfect Circle
|Judith
|Mer De Noms (2000)
|Black Label Society
|Counterfeit God
|Stronger Than Death (2000)
|Rammstein
|Engel
|Sehnsucht (1997)
|Disturbed
|Unstoppable
|Divisive (2022)
|Savage Master
|Hunt At Night
|To Those Who Hunt At Night (2022)
|Sleep Token
|The Summoning
|Single (2023)
|All Them Witches
|When God Comes Back (live)
|Live In Brussels (2016)
|Gojira
|Amazonia
|Fortitude (2021)
|Forbidden
|Chalice of Blood
|Forbidden Evil (1988)
|Evile
|Enter The Grave
|Enter The Grave (2007)
|Pantera
|Cemetery Gates
|Comboys From Hell (1990)
|Candlemass
|Solitude
|Epicus Doomicus Metallicus (1986)
|Clutch
|Milk Of Human Kindness
|Transnational Speedway League : Anthems, Anecdotes & Undeniable Truths (1993)
|Children Of Bodom
|In Your Face
|Are You Dead Yet? (2005)
|Bury Tomorrow
|The Seventh Sun
|The Seventh Sun, NEW !
|System Of A Down
|Chop Suey!
|Toxicity (2001)
|Daath
|The Philosopher (ft. Dan Sugarman & Rafael Trujillo)
|single, NEW !
|Behemoth
|Ov My Herculean Exile
|Opvs Contra Natvram (2022)
|Immortal
|Wargod
|War Against All, OUT 26/05