|Artiste
|Titre
|Album
|Dio
|Holy Diver
|Holy Diver (1983)
|Def Leppard
|Take What You Want
|Diamond Star Halos, NEW !
|Slash
|Anastasia
|Apocalyptic Love (2012)
|Kiss
|Cold Gin
|Kiss (1974)
|Kiss
|Love Gun
|Love Gun (1977)
|Evergrey
|Save Us
|A Heartless Portait (The Orphean Testament), NEW !
|Pallbearer
|The Quicksand Of Existing
|Forgotten Days (2020)
|Type O Negative
|I Don't Wanna Be Me
|Life Is Killing Me (2003)
|Cinderella
|Second Wind
|Long Cold Winter (1988)
|Airbourne
|Ready To Rock
|Black Dog Barking (2013)
|Classless Act
|Classless Act (ft. Vince Neil)
|Welcome To The Show, OUT 24/06
|Municipal Waste
|High Speed Metal
|Electrified Brain, OUT 01/07
|Tombs
|Killed By Death (Motörhead cover)
|[EP] Ex Oblivion,OUT 13/06
|Savatage
|Power Of the Night
|Power Of The Night (1985)
|Imonolith
|Army Of Me (Bjork cover)
|Progressions, NEW !
|Deez Nuts
|What's Good?
|Word Is Bond (2015)
|Killthelogo
|The Warehouse Moguls
|Reset (2021), BE
|Children Of Bodom
|Follow The Reaper
|Follow The Reaper (2000)
|Arch Enemy
|Sunset Over The Empire
|Deceivers, OUT 29/07
|Primal Fear
|Riding The Eagle
|16.6 (Before the Devil Knows You're Dead) (2009)
|Trouble
|The Tempter
|Psalm 9 (1984)
|Red Fang
|Wires
|Murder The Mountains (2011)
|Pentagram
|Wartime
|Day Of Reckoning (1987)
|Tribulation
|The Dhampir, Pt.I
|single, NEW !
|Rotting Christ
|Holy Mountain (ft. Lars Nedland)
|single, NEW !
|Motorhead
|Bite The Bullet
|Ace Of Spades (1980)
Classic 21 Metal
Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 27 mai 2022
