Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 27 mai 2022

il y a 43 minutes
Par Classic 21
Artiste Titre Album
Dio Holy Diver Holy Diver (1983)
Def Leppard Take What You Want Diamond Star Halos, NEW !
Slash Anastasia Apocalyptic Love (2012)
Kiss Cold Gin Kiss (1974)
Kiss Love Gun Love Gun (1977)
Evergrey Save Us A Heartless Portait (The Orphean Testament), NEW !
Pallbearer The Quicksand Of Existing Forgotten Days (2020)
Type O Negative I Don't Wanna Be Me Life Is Killing Me (2003)
Cinderella Second Wind Long Cold Winter (1988)
Airbourne Ready To Rock Black Dog Barking (2013)
Classless Act Classless Act (ft. Vince Neil) Welcome To The Show, OUT 24/06
Municipal Waste High Speed Metal Electrified Brain, OUT 01/07
Tombs Killed By Death (Motörhead cover) [EP] Ex Oblivion,OUT 13/06
Savatage Power Of the Night Power Of The Night (1985)
Imonolith Army Of Me (Bjork cover) Progressions, NEW !
Deez Nuts What's Good? Word Is Bond (2015)
Killthelogo The Warehouse Moguls Reset (2021), BE
Children Of Bodom Follow The Reaper Follow The Reaper (2000)
Arch Enemy Sunset Over The Empire Deceivers, OUT 29/07
Primal Fear Riding The Eagle 16.6 (Before the Devil Knows You're Dead) (2009)
Trouble The Tempter Psalm 9 (1984)
Red Fang Wires Murder The Mountains (2011)
Pentagram Wartime Day Of Reckoning (1987)
Tribulation The Dhampir, Pt.I single, NEW !
Rotting Christ Holy Mountain (ft. Lars Nedland) single, NEW !
Motorhead Bite The Bullet Ace Of Spades (1980)

