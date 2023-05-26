Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 26 mai 2023

|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album
|
Metal Church
|
Metal Church
|
Metal church (1984)
|
Megadeth
|
Hangar 18
|
Rust In Peace (1990)
|
John L
|
We Have To Party
|
single (2022), BE
|
Black Label Society
|
Set You Free
|
Doom Crew Inc. (2021)
|
Cinderella
|
Second Wind
|
Long Cold Winter (1988)
|
Extreme
|
Pornograffitti
|
Extreme II : Pornograffitti (1990)
|
Drakkar
|
Hitchhiking Of Pain
|
Diabolical Empathy (2017), BE
|
Helloween
|
Halloween
|
Keeper Of The Seven Keys, Part. I (1987)
|
Monster Magnet
|
Born To Go
|
A Better Dystopia (2021)
|
Kiss
|
Magic Touch
|
Dynasty (1979)
|
Pentagram
|
Wolf's Blood
|
Be Forewarned (1994)
|
Type O Negative
|
I Don't Wanna Be Me (Edit)
|
Life Is Killing Me (2003)
|
The Shredderz
|
Shredderz (ft. Alex Skolnick)
|
single, NEW !
|
Llamalavalamp
|
Within Myself
|
Lavagang Mixtape, Vol. 02, NEW ! BE
|
Till Lindemann
|
Ich Hasse Kinder
|
single (2021)
|
Nhope
|
Ocean
|
single, NEW ! BE
|
Terror
|
Overcome
|
One With The Underdogs (2004)
|
Gatecreeper
|
Deserted
|
Deserted (2019)
|
Iron Maiden
|
Fear Of The Dark
|
Fear Of The Dark (1992)
|
Arch Enemy
|
War Eternal
|
War Eternal (2014)
|
Caligula's Horse
|
Rust
|
Bloom (2015)
|
Mayhem
|
Freezing Moon
|
De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas (1994)