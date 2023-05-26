Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 26 mai 2023

Passer au contenu
Artiste

Titre

Album

Metal Church

Metal Church

Metal church (1984)

Megadeth

Hangar 18

Rust In Peace (1990)

John L

We Have To Party

single (2022), BE

Black Label Society

Set You Free

Doom Crew Inc. (2021)

Cinderella

Second Wind

Long Cold Winter (1988)

Extreme

Pornograffitti

Extreme II : Pornograffitti (1990)

Drakkar

Hitchhiking Of Pain

Diabolical Empathy (2017), BE

Helloween

Halloween

Keeper Of The Seven Keys, Part. I (1987)

Monster Magnet

Born To Go

A Better Dystopia (2021)

Kiss

Magic Touch

Dynasty (1979)

Pentagram

Wolf's Blood

Be Forewarned (1994)

Type O Negative

I Don't Wanna Be Me (Edit)

Life Is Killing Me (2003)

The Shredderz

Shredderz (ft. Alex Skolnick)

single, NEW !

Llamalavalamp

Within Myself

Lavagang Mixtape, Vol. 02, NEW ! BE

Till Lindemann

Ich Hasse Kinder

single (2021)

Nhope

Ocean

single, NEW ! BE

Terror

Overcome

One With The Underdogs (2004)

Gatecreeper

Deserted

Deserted (2019)

Iron Maiden

Fear Of The Dark

Fear Of The Dark (1992)

Arch Enemy

War Eternal

War Eternal (2014)

Caligula's Horse

Rust

Bloom (2015)

Mayhem

Freezing Moon

De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas (1994)

