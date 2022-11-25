Passer au contenu
Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 25 novembre 2022

il y a 1 heureTemps de lecture1 min
Par Classic 21

Artiste

Titre

Album

Iron Maiden

Hallowed Be Thy Name

The Number Of The Beast (1982)

Ghost

Watcher In The Sky

Impera (2022)

Volbeat

7 Shots

Above Hell/Beyond Heaven (2010)

Faith No More

Epic

The Real Thing (1989)

Biohazard

State Of The World Address

State Of The World Address (1994)

Disturbed

Unstoppable

Divisive, NEW !

Whitesnake

Judgment Day

Slip Of The Tongue (1989)

UDO

Holy

The Legacy, NEW !

Queen

Stone Cold Crazy

Sheer Heart Attack (1974)

Alice Cooper

Hard Hearted Alice

Muscle Of Love (1973)

Candlemass

Sweet Evil Sun

Sweet Evil Sun, NEW !

Kadavar

The Devil's Master

For The Dead Travel Fast (2019)

Metallica

Atlas, Rise!

Hardwired…To Self-Destruct (2016)

Anthrax

Indians

Among The Living (1987)

Venomous Concept

Voices

The Good Ship Lollipop, OUT 24/02

La Muerte

Sortilegia

Sortilegia, NEW ! Be

La Muerte

Dust, You Will Return

Sortilegia, NEW ! Be

La Muerte

Monster

Sortilegia, NEW ! Be

Manowar

Kings Of Metal

Kings Of Metal (1988)

Ice Sealed Eyes

Hollow

Single, NEW ! BE

Every Time I Die

The Coin Has A Say

Low Teens (2016)

Mgla

Age Of Excuse I

Age Of Excuse (2019)

