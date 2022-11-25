Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 25 novembre 2022

|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album
|
Iron Maiden
|
Hallowed Be Thy Name
|
The Number Of The Beast (1982)
|
Ghost
|
Watcher In The Sky
|
Impera (2022)
|
Volbeat
|
7 Shots
|
Above Hell/Beyond Heaven (2010)
|
Faith No More
|
Epic
|
The Real Thing (1989)
|
Biohazard
|
State Of The World Address
|
State Of The World Address (1994)
|
Disturbed
|
Unstoppable
|
Divisive, NEW !
|
Whitesnake
|
Judgment Day
|
Slip Of The Tongue (1989)
|
UDO
|
Holy
|
The Legacy, NEW !
|
Queen
|
Stone Cold Crazy
|
Sheer Heart Attack (1974)
|
Alice Cooper
|
Hard Hearted Alice
|
Muscle Of Love (1973)
|
Candlemass
|
Sweet Evil Sun
|
Sweet Evil Sun, NEW !
|
Kadavar
|
The Devil's Master
|
For The Dead Travel Fast (2019)
|
Metallica
|
Atlas, Rise!
|
Hardwired…To Self-Destruct (2016)
|
Anthrax
|
Indians
|
Among The Living (1987)
|
Venomous Concept
|
Voices
|
The Good Ship Lollipop, OUT 24/02
|
La Muerte
|
Sortilegia
|
Sortilegia, NEW ! Be
|
La Muerte
|
Dust, You Will Return
|
Sortilegia, NEW ! Be
|
La Muerte
|
Monster
|
Sortilegia, NEW ! Be
|
Manowar
|
Kings Of Metal
|
Kings Of Metal (1988)
|
Ice Sealed Eyes
|
Hollow
|
Single, NEW ! BE
|
Every Time I Die
|
The Coin Has A Say
|
Low Teens (2016)
|
Mgla
|
Age Of Excuse I
|
Age Of Excuse (2019)
Classic 21 Metal