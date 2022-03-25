|
Artiste
Titre
Album
Alice Cooper
Billion Dollar Babies
Billion Dollar Babies (1973)
Soundgarden
Spoonman
Superunknown (1994)
Bastardane
Above All
Is This Rage?, NEW !
Clutch
D.C. Sound Attack!
Earth Rocker (2013)
Mastodon
Crack The Skye
Crack The Skye (2009)
Dream Widow (Foo Fighters)
Cold
Dream Widow, NEW !
Dream Widow (Foo Fighters)
The Sweet Abyss
Dream Widow, NEW !
Fleddy Melculy
Geen Tijd Voor Spijt
single, NEW !, BE
Pantera
You've Got To Belong To It
Reinventing The Steel (2000)
Vixen
Wrecking Ball
Rev It Up! (1990)
Skid Row
The Gang's All Here
single, NEW !
Kiss
C'mon And Love Me
Dressed To Kill (1975)
Dio
As Long As It's Not About Love
Magica (2000)
Anthrax
Blood Eagle Wings
For All Kings (2016)
Friends Of Hell
Out With The Wolves
Friends Of Hell, NEW !
The Progerians
Destitute
Crush The Wise Men Who Refuse To Submit (2019), BE
Obituary
Ten Thousand Ways To Die
Obituary (2017)
Extinction A.D.
Mastic
Culture Of Violence, NEW !
Sacred Reich
The American Way
The American Way (1990)
The L.I.F.E. Project
South Of Heaven
Big F.O.U.R. [EP], NEW !
Dream Widow (Foo Fighters)
Come All Ye Unfaithfull
Dream Widow, NEW !
Cradle Of Filth
How Many Tears To Nurture A Rose?
Existence Is Futile (2021)
Jinjer
Pisces
King Of Everything (2016)
Lalma
Echo The Wolf
Antumbra, OUT 06/05, BE
Fields Of the Nephilim
For Her Light
Elizium (1990)
Classic 21 Metal
Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 25 mars 2022
