Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 25 mars 2022

il y a 1 heure1 min
Par Classic 21

Artiste

Titre

Album

Alice Cooper

Billion Dollar Babies

Billion Dollar Babies (1973)

Soundgarden

Spoonman

Superunknown (1994)

Bastardane

Above All

Is This Rage?, NEW !

Clutch

D.C. Sound Attack!

Earth Rocker (2013)

Mastodon

Crack The Skye

Crack The Skye (2009)

Dream Widow (Foo Fighters)

Cold

Dream Widow, NEW !

Dream Widow (Foo Fighters)

The Sweet Abyss

Dream Widow, NEW !

Fleddy Melculy

Geen Tijd Voor Spijt

single, NEW !, BE

Pantera

You've Got To Belong To It

Reinventing The Steel (2000)

Vixen

Wrecking Ball

Rev It Up! (1990)

Skid Row

The Gang's All Here

single, NEW !

Kiss

C'mon And Love Me

Dressed To Kill (1975)

Dio

As Long As It's Not About Love

Magica (2000)

Anthrax

Blood Eagle Wings

For All Kings (2016)

Friends Of Hell

Out With The Wolves

Friends Of Hell, NEW !

The Progerians

Destitute

Crush The Wise Men Who Refuse To Submit (2019), BE

Obituary

Ten Thousand Ways To Die

Obituary (2017)

Extinction A.D.

Mastic

Culture Of Violence, NEW !

Sacred Reich

The American Way

The American Way (1990)

The L.I.F.E. Project

South Of Heaven

Big F.O.U.R. [EP], NEW !

Dream Widow (Foo Fighters)

Come All Ye Unfaithfull

Dream Widow, NEW !

Cradle Of Filth

How Many Tears To Nurture A Rose?

Existence Is Futile (2021)

Jinjer

Pisces

King Of Everything (2016)

Lalma

Echo The Wolf

Antumbra, OUT 06/05, BE

Fields Of the Nephilim

For Her Light

Elizium (1990)

