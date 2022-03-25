Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 25 mars 2022

Artiste Titre Album

Alice Cooper Billion Dollar Babies Billion Dollar Babies (1973)

Soundgarden Spoonman Superunknown (1994)

Bastardane Above All Is This Rage?, NEW !

Clutch D.C. Sound Attack! Earth Rocker (2013)

Mastodon Crack The Skye Crack The Skye (2009)

Dream Widow (Foo Fighters) Cold Dream Widow, NEW !

Dream Widow (Foo Fighters) The Sweet Abyss Dream Widow, NEW !

Fleddy Melculy Geen Tijd Voor Spijt single, NEW !, BE

Pantera You've Got To Belong To It Reinventing The Steel (2000)

Vixen Wrecking Ball Rev It Up! (1990)

Skid Row The Gang's All Here single, NEW !

Kiss C'mon And Love Me Dressed To Kill (1975)

Dio As Long As It's Not About Love Magica (2000)

Anthrax Blood Eagle Wings For All Kings (2016)

Friends Of Hell Out With The Wolves Friends Of Hell, NEW !

The Progerians Destitute Crush The Wise Men Who Refuse To Submit (2019), BE

Obituary Ten Thousand Ways To Die Obituary (2017)

Extinction A.D. Mastic Culture Of Violence, NEW !

Sacred Reich The American Way The American Way (1990)

The L.I.F.E. Project South Of Heaven Big F.O.U.R. [EP], NEW !

Dream Widow (Foo Fighters) Come All Ye Unfaithfull Dream Widow, NEW !

Cradle Of Filth How Many Tears To Nurture A Rose? Existence Is Futile (2021)

Jinjer Pisces King Of Everything (2016)

Lalma Echo The Wolf Antumbra, OUT 06/05, BE