Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 25 février 2022

il y a 47 minutes
Par Classic 21
Artiste

Titre

Album

Rainbow

Kill The King

Long Live Rock N Roll (1978)

Iron Maiden

The Number Of The Beast

The Number Of The Beast (1982)

Scorpions

Peacemaker

Rock Believer, NEW !

Scorpions

Roots In My Boots

Rock Believer, NEW !

Kadavar

The Devil's Master

For The Dead Travel Fast (2019)

Truckfighters

Gargarismo

Gravity X (2005)

Greenleaf

Howl

Rise Abode The Meadow (2016)

Anvil

Speed Of Sound

Speed Of Sound (1998)

Evil Invaders

Sledgehammer Justice

Shattering Reflection, OUT 01/04, BE

Diamond Head

Am I Evil

Lightning To The Nations (1980)

Scorpions

Hot And Cold

Rock Believer, NEW !

Black Swan

Generation Mind

Generation Mind,OUT 08/04

Exodus

The Toxic Waltz

Fabulous Disaster (1989)

Dream Widow

March Of The Insane

Foo Fighters, Studio 666, NEW!

Amon Amath

Put Your Back Into The Oar

single, NEW !

Health

Cold Blood (ft. Lamb Of God)

DISCO4 :: PART II, OUT 08/04

Alice In Chains

Would

Dirt (1992)

Body Count

This is Why We Ride

Bloodlust (2017)

Slipknot

The Chapeltown Rag

single (2021)

Misery Index

Where Glory Beckons (Bolt Thrower Cover)

Coffin Up The Nails (2021)

Monster Magnet

Born To Go

A Better Dystopia (2021)

Nightstalker

Sweet Knife

Great Hallucinations (2019)

Nite

Edge Of The Night

Voices Of The Kronian Moon, OUT 01/03

Celtic Frost

Progeny

Monotheist (2006)

