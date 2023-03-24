Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 24 mars 2023

|Artiste
|Titre
|Album
|Dokken
|Breaking The Chains
|Breaking The Chains (1981)
|Ozzy Osbourne
|Mr Crowley
|Blizzard Of Ozz (1980)
|Quiet Riot
|Back To The Coast
|Quiet Riot (1978)
|Mammoth WVH
|Another Celebration At The End Of The World
|Mammoth II, OUT 04/08
|Megadeth
|Delivering The Goods
|single, NEW !
|Cellar Twins
|Polaris
|single, NEW ! BE
|Nita Strauss
|Winner Takes All (ft. Alice Cooper)
|single, NEW !
|DIO
|As Long As It's Not About Love
|Magica (2000)
|Saxon
|Power And The Glory
|Power And The Glory (1983)
|Black Rainbows
|Superhero Dopeproof
|Superskull, OUT 09/06
|Greenleaf
|Good God I Better Run Away
|Echoes From A Mass (2021)
|The Obsessed
|Punk Crusher
|Sacred (2017)
|Anthrax
|Anthem
|[EP] Anthems (2013)
|Overkill
|Wicked Place
|Scorched, OUT 14/04
|Municipal Waste
|Electrified Brain
|Electrified Brain (2022)
|Ice Sealed Eyes
|Torments
|single, NEW ! BE
|Misfits
|Helena
|Famous Monsters (1999)
|Amon Amarth
|Raise Your Horns
|Jomsviking (2016)
|DevilDriver
|Through The Depths
|Dealing With Demons Vol.II, OUT 12/05
|System Of A Down
|Hypnotize
|Hypnotize (2005)
|Elder
|Gemini
|Dead Roots Stirring (2011)
|Sylosis
|Deadwood
|single, NEW !
|Sleep Token
|Vore
|single, NEW !
|Immortal
|War Against All
|War Against All, OUT 26/05