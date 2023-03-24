Passer au contenu
Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 24 mars 2023

0Par Classic 21
     
     
     
Artiste Titre Album
Dokken Breaking The Chains Breaking The Chains (1981)
Ozzy Osbourne Mr Crowley Blizzard Of Ozz (1980)
Quiet Riot Back To The Coast Quiet Riot (1978)
Mammoth WVH Another Celebration At The End Of The World Mammoth II, OUT 04/08
Megadeth Delivering The Goods single, NEW !
Cellar Twins Polaris single, NEW ! BE
Nita Strauss Winner Takes All (ft. Alice Cooper) single, NEW !
DIO As Long As It's Not About Love Magica (2000)
Saxon Power And The Glory Power And The Glory (1983)
Black Rainbows Superhero Dopeproof Superskull, OUT 09/06
Greenleaf Good God I Better Run Away Echoes From A Mass (2021)
The Obsessed Punk Crusher Sacred (2017)
Anthrax Anthem [EP] Anthems (2013)
Overkill Wicked Place Scorched, OUT 14/04
Municipal Waste Electrified Brain Electrified Brain (2022)
Ice Sealed Eyes Torments single, NEW ! BE
Misfits Helena Famous Monsters (1999)
Amon Amarth Raise Your Horns Jomsviking (2016)
DevilDriver Through The Depths Dealing With Demons Vol.II, OUT 12/05
System Of A Down Hypnotize Hypnotize (2005)
Elder Gemini Dead Roots Stirring (2011)
Sylosis Deadwood single, NEW !
Sleep Token Vore single, NEW !
Immortal War Against All War Against All, OUT 26/05

