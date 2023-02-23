Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 24 février 2023 (spéciale Alice Cooper)

|Artiste
|Titre
|Album
|Alice Cooper
|Billion Dollar Babies
|Billion Dollar Babies (1973)
|Alice Cooper
|Reflected
|Pretties For You (1969)
|Alice Cooper
|I'm Eighteen
|Love It To Death (1971)
|Alice Cooper
|Social Debris
|Detroit Stories (2021)
|Alice Cooper
|Dead Babies
|Killer (1971)
|Alice Cooper
|The Black Widow
|Welcome To My Nightmare (1975)
|Alice Cooper
|King Of the Silver Screen
|Lace And Whiskey (1977)
|Billion Dollar Babies
|I Miss You
|Battle Axe (1977)
|Alice Cooper
|Poison
|Trash (1989)
|Alice Cooper
|Brutal Planet
|Brutal Planet (2000)
|Alice Cooper
|School's Out (live)
|A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris (2018)
|Guns N Roses
|Welcome To The Jungle
|Appetite For Destruction (1987)
|Clutch
|Noble Savage
|Psychic Warfare (2015)
|Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pïgs Pigs Pigs
|Mr Medicine
|Land Of Sleeper, NEW !
|Ghost
|From The Pinnacle To The Pit
|Meliora (2015)
|Deep Purple
|Burn
|Burn (1973)
|Exhorder
|The Man That Never Was
|Single (2020)
|Sepultura
|Roots Bloody Roots
|Roots (1996)
|Fear Factory
|Replica
|Demanufacture (1995)
|Obituary
|Redneck Stomp
|Frozen In Time (2005)
|Archspire
|Calamus Will Animate
|Relentless Mutation (2017)
|Mercyful Fate
|Come To The Sabbath
|Don't Break The Oath (1984)
|Lowrider
|Red River
|Refractions (2020)
|Blackbraid
|Barefoot Ghost Dance On Blood Soaked Soil
|Blackbraid I (2022)