Passer au contenu
Rechercher
Icône représentant un article audio.

Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 24 février 2023 (spéciale Alice Cooper)

hier à 21:00Temps de lecture1 min
Par Classic 21
Artiste Titre Album
Alice Cooper Billion Dollar Babies Billion Dollar Babies (1973)
Alice Cooper Reflected Pretties For You (1969)
Alice Cooper I'm Eighteen Love It To Death (1971)
Alice Cooper Social Debris Detroit Stories (2021)
Alice Cooper Dead Babies Killer (1971)
Alice Cooper The Black Widow Welcome To My Nightmare (1975)
Alice Cooper King Of the Silver Screen Lace And Whiskey (1977)
Billion Dollar Babies I Miss You Battle Axe (1977)
Alice Cooper Poison Trash (1989)
Alice Cooper Brutal Planet Brutal Planet (2000)
Alice Cooper School's Out (live) A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris (2018)
Guns N Roses Welcome To The Jungle Appetite For Destruction (1987)
Clutch Noble Savage Psychic Warfare (2015)
Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pïgs Pigs Pigs Mr Medicine Land Of Sleeper, NEW !
Ghost From The Pinnacle To The Pit Meliora (2015)
Deep Purple Burn Burn (1973)
Exhorder The Man That Never Was Single (2020)
Sepultura Roots Bloody Roots Roots (1996)
Fear Factory Replica Demanufacture (1995)
Obituary Redneck Stomp Frozen In Time (2005)
Archspire Calamus Will Animate Relentless Mutation (2017)
Mercyful Fate Come To The Sabbath Don't Break The Oath (1984)
Lowrider Red River Refractions (2020)
Blackbraid Barefoot Ghost Dance On Blood Soaked Soil Blackbraid I (2022)

Inscrivez-vous aux newsletters de la RTBF

Info, sport, émissions, cinéma...Découvrez l'offre complète des newsletters de nos thématiques et restez informés de nos contenus
Je m'inscris

Articles recommandés pour vous