Classic 21 Metal

Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 23 septembre 2022

il y a 52 minutesTemps de lecture1 min
Par Classic 21

Artiste

Titre

Album

Motörhead

Speedfreak

Iron Fist (1982)

Ugly Kid Joe

Bad Seed

Uglier Than They Used Ta Be (2015)

Torche

It Never Began

single, NEW !

My Diligence

On The Wire

The Form, The Matter And Power (2022), BE

Blue Oyster Cult

Godzilla

Spectres (1977)

Anthrax

Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind

State Of Euphoria (1988)

The Devin Townsend Project

Kingdom

Epicloud (2012)

Sabaton

Steel Commanders

The War To End All Wars (2022)

Moonspell

Extinct

Extinct (2015)

Twisted Sister

Under The Blade

Under The Blade (1982)

W.A.S.P.

Animal (Fuck Like A Beast)

WASP (1984)

Judas Priest

Eat Me Alive

Defenders Of the Faith (1984)

Soundgarden

Jesus Christ Pose

Badmotorfinger (1991)

Saxon

Motorcycle Man

Wheels Of Steel (1980)

Stake

Fuck My Anxiety

Love, Death and Decay, OUT 30/09, BE

Slow Crush

Blue

single, NEW !

Slipknot

The Dying Song (Time To Sing)

The End, So Far, OUT 30/09

Black Lava

Eye Of The Moon

Soul Furnace, OUT 25/11

Behemoth

Once Upon A Pale Horse

Opvs Contra Natvram, NEW !

Coroner

Die By My Hand

No More Color (1989)

My Dying Bride

Feel the Misery

Feel The Misery (2015)

Elder

Gemini

Dead Roots Stirring (2011)

Gaerea

Mirage

Mirage, NEW !

