|
Artiste
|
Titre
|
Album
|
Motörhead
|
Speedfreak
|
Iron Fist (1982)
|
Ugly Kid Joe
|
Bad Seed
|
Uglier Than They Used Ta Be (2015)
|
Torche
|
It Never Began
|
single, NEW !
|
My Diligence
|
On The Wire
|
The Form, The Matter And Power (2022), BE
|
Blue Oyster Cult
|
Godzilla
|
Spectres (1977)
|
Anthrax
|
Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind
|
State Of Euphoria (1988)
|
The Devin Townsend Project
|
Kingdom
|
Epicloud (2012)
|
Sabaton
|
Steel Commanders
|
The War To End All Wars (2022)
|
Moonspell
|
Extinct
|
Extinct (2015)
|
Twisted Sister
|
Under The Blade
|
Under The Blade (1982)
|
W.A.S.P.
|
Animal (Fuck Like A Beast)
|
WASP (1984)
|
Judas Priest
|
Eat Me Alive
|
Defenders Of the Faith (1984)
|
Soundgarden
|
Jesus Christ Pose
|
Badmotorfinger (1991)
|
Saxon
|
Motorcycle Man
|
Wheels Of Steel (1980)
|
Stake
|
Fuck My Anxiety
|
Love, Death and Decay, OUT 30/09, BE
|
Slow Crush
|
Blue
|
single, NEW !
|
Slipknot
|
The Dying Song (Time To Sing)
|
The End, So Far, OUT 30/09
|
Black Lava
|
Eye Of The Moon
|
Soul Furnace, OUT 25/11
|
Behemoth
|
Once Upon A Pale Horse
|
Opvs Contra Natvram, NEW !
|
Coroner
|
Die By My Hand
|
No More Color (1989)
|
My Dying Bride
|
Feel the Misery
|
Feel The Misery (2015)
|
Elder
|
Gemini
|
Dead Roots Stirring (2011)
|
Gaerea
|
Mirage
|
Mirage, NEW !
Classic 21 Metal
Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 23 septembre 2022
