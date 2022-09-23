Classic 21 Metal, la playlist du vendredi 23 septembre 2022

Artiste Titre Album

Motörhead Speedfreak Iron Fist (1982)

Ugly Kid Joe Bad Seed Uglier Than They Used Ta Be (2015)

Torche It Never Began single, NEW !

My Diligence On The Wire The Form, The Matter And Power (2022), BE

Blue Oyster Cult Godzilla Spectres (1977)

Anthrax Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind State Of Euphoria (1988)

The Devin Townsend Project Kingdom Epicloud (2012)

Sabaton Steel Commanders The War To End All Wars (2022)

Moonspell Extinct Extinct (2015)

Twisted Sister Under The Blade Under The Blade (1982)

W.A.S.P. Animal (Fuck Like A Beast) WASP (1984)

Judas Priest Eat Me Alive Defenders Of the Faith (1984)

Soundgarden Jesus Christ Pose Badmotorfinger (1991)

Saxon Motorcycle Man Wheels Of Steel (1980)

Stake Fuck My Anxiety Love, Death and Decay, OUT 30/09, BE

Slow Crush Blue single, NEW !

Slipknot The Dying Song (Time To Sing) The End, So Far, OUT 30/09

Black Lava Eye Of The Moon Soul Furnace, OUT 25/11

Behemoth Once Upon A Pale Horse Opvs Contra Natvram, NEW !

Coroner Die By My Hand No More Color (1989)

My Dying Bride Feel the Misery Feel The Misery (2015)

Elder Gemini Dead Roots Stirring (2011)